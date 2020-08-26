Lawrence County Schools Back

Students return to traditional
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|14729
|285
|Mobile
|11573
|244
|Montgomery
|7477
|155
|Unassigned
|6288
|78
|Madison
|5926
|41
|Tuscaloosa
|4823
|87
|Baldwin
|4100
|32
|Shelby
|3662
|38
|Marshall
|3432
|39
|Lee
|2946
|48
|Morgan
|2638
|22
|Etowah
|2556
|37
|Calhoun
|2179
|24
|DeKalb
|1999
|14
|Elmore
|1938
|42
|Houston
|1755
|14
|Walker
|1746
|67
|St. Clair
|1555
|24
|Limestone
|1548
|14
|Russell
|1500
|2
|Franklin
|1456
|24
|Dallas
|1413
|25
|Cullman
|1379
|12
|Colbert
|1358
|19
|Lauderdale
|1353
|22
|Autauga
|1286
|22
|Talladega
|1225
|16
|Jackson
|1223
|5
|Escambia
|1191
|20
|Blount
|967
|6
|Dale
|965
|36
|Chilton
|958
|10
|Tallapoosa
|920
|79
|Coffee
|907
|5
|Clarke
|892
|10
|Chambers
|863
|38
|Covington
|812
|22
|Butler
|804
|36
|Pike
|785
|7
|Marion
|681
|28
|Barbour
|628
|7
|Marengo
|616
|17
|Lowndes
|591
|24
|Bullock
|527
|13
|Hale
|513
|27
|Bibb
|511
|6
|Winston
|508
|11
|Pickens
|501
|10
|Washington
|487
|13
|Perry
|473
|4
|Wilcox
|472
|10
|Monroe
|449
|6
|Randolph
|442
|11
|Conecuh
|429
|11
|Lawrence
|419
|5
|Sumter
|392
|19
|Macon
|373
|16
|Crenshaw
|368
|17
|Geneva
|359
|2
|Cherokee
|334
|9
|Clay
|317
|6
|Choctaw
|314
|12
|Henry
|310
|3
|Fayette
|270
|6
|Greene
|269
|14
|Lamar
|264
|2
|Cleburne
|188
|4
|Coosa
|110
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|26086
|370
|Davidson
|22907
|249
|Hamilton
|7586
|69
|Rutherford
|7523
|67
|Knox
|5891
|51
|Williamson
|4165
|27
|Sumner
|3903
|83
|Unassigned
|3294
|5
|Out of TN
|2916
|23
|Wilson
|2672
|30
|Bradley
|2370
|16
|Montgomery
|2345
|28
|Putnam
|2171
|24
|Sevier
|2157
|11
|Robertson
|1772
|25
|Blount
|1753
|16
|Washington
|1601
|8
|Maury
|1599
|13
|Trousdale
|1592
|6
|Madison
|1590
|34
|Hamblen
|1588
|20
|Sullivan
|1495
|22
|Tipton
|1349
|13
|Hardeman
|1183
|22
|Bedford
|1064
|14
|Gibson
|1005
|13
|Loudon
|888
|3
|Macon
|882
|15
|Dyer
|866
|9
|Dickson
|861
|8
|Anderson
|841
|8
|Fayette
|824
|10
|Lake
|820
|1
|Henderson
|796
|6
|Bledsoe
|768
|3
|Obion
|759
|6
|Weakley
|749
|11
|Warren
|745
|7
|Carter
|743
|16
|Greene
|738
|11
|McMinn
|722
|20
|Jefferson
|721
|6
|Lawrence
|717
|9
|Cumberland
|712
|8
|Haywood
|705
|10
|Coffee
|700
|6
|Cheatham
|692
|10
|Lauderdale
|669
|12
|Hawkins
|636
|12
|Hardin
|624
|9
|Monroe
|621
|12
|Rhea
|618
|2
|Cocke
|612
|6
|Roane
|587
|2
|Carroll
|525
|7
|Smith
|501
|8
|McNairy
|493
|8
|Marshall
|474
|4
|White
|446
|7
|Giles
|430
|14
|Franklin
|427
|4
|DeKalb
|424
|5
|Henry
|412
|4
|Johnson
|392
|1
|Lincoln
|386
|1
|Overton
|375
|1
|Crockett
|362
|13
|Claiborne
|346
|3
|Chester
|343
|4
|Hickman
|333
|1
|Polk
|306
|10
|Campbell
|304
|2
|Marion
|300
|5
|Decatur
|272
|4
|Wayne
|266
|2
|Grainger
|250
|1
|Benton
|224
|4
|Unicoi
|213
|1
|Union
|210
|1
|Jackson
|193
|1
|Cannon
|186
|0
|Morgan
|185
|1
|Fentress
|161
|0
|Humphreys
|155
|3
|Scott
|154
|2
|Grundy
|142
|2
|Sequatchie
|138
|1
|Meigs
|134
|2
|Lewis
|117
|1
|Clay
|103
|0
|Perry
|98
|0
|Stewart
|91
|0
|Hancock
|88
|2
|Moore
|85
|0
|Houston
|73
|0
|Van Buren
|57
|0
|Pickett
|50
|1