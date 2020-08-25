Follow Up bar PKG
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|14688
|285
|Mobile
|11568
|244
|Montgomery
|7463
|155
|Unassigned
|5941
|74
|Madison
|5926
|39
|Tuscaloosa
|4821
|86
|Baldwin
|4083
|32
|Shelby
|3654
|38
|Marshall
|3436
|39
|Lee
|2940
|47
|Morgan
|2629
|22
|Etowah
|2551
|37
|Calhoun
|2168
|23
|DeKalb
|1996
|14
|Elmore
|1939
|42
|Houston
|1753
|14
|Walker
|1744
|67
|St. Clair
|1560
|24
|Limestone
|1541
|14
|Russell
|1507
|2
|Franklin
|1453
|22
|Dallas
|1414
|25
|Cullman
|1380
|12
|Colbert
|1350
|19
|Lauderdale
|1339
|22
|Autauga
|1286
|22
|Talladega
|1234
|16
|Jackson
|1217
|5
|Escambia
|1194
|20
|Dale
|968
|36
|Chilton
|953
|10
|Blount
|946
|6
|Tallapoosa
|921
|79
|Coffee
|906
|5
|Clarke
|887
|10
|Chambers
|870
|38
|Covington
|822
|22
|Butler
|805
|36
|Pike
|784
|7
|Marion
|670
|27
|Barbour
|633
|7
|Marengo
|613
|17
|Lowndes
|588
|24
|Bullock
|527
|13
|Hale
|514
|26
|Bibb
|510
|6
|Winston
|506
|11
|Pickens
|501
|10
|Washington
|484
|13
|Perry
|472
|4
|Wilcox
|471
|10
|Monroe
|449
|6
|Randolph
|439
|11
|Conecuh
|425
|11
|Lawrence
|411
|5
|Sumter
|391
|19
|Macon
|375
|16
|Crenshaw
|367
|17
|Geneva
|356
|2
|Cherokee
|336
|9
|Clay
|317
|6
|Henry
|313
|3
|Choctaw
|312
|12
|Fayette
|270
|6
|Greene
|268
|14
|Lamar
|261
|2
|Cleburne
|182
|4
|Coosa
|112
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Shelby
|25976
|369
|Davidson
|22816
|246
|Hamilton
|7496
|65
|Rutherford
|7486
|64
|Knox
|5855
|49
|Williamson
|4157
|27
|Sumner
|3889
|82
|Unassigned
|3293
|6
|Out of TN
|2929
|22
|Wilson
|2664
|30
|Bradley
|2359
|16
|Montgomery
|2330
|27
|Sevier
|2154
|11
|Putnam
|2149
|23
|Robertson
|1751
|25
|Blount
|1744
|15
|Washington
|1597
|7
|Maury
|1593
|11
|Trousdale
|1592
|6
|Hamblen
|1580
|18
|Madison
|1571
|31
|Sullivan
|1474
|22
|Tipton
|1337
|13
|Hardeman
|1179
|22
|Bedford
|1057
|14
|Gibson
|995
|13
|Macon
|882
|14
|Loudon
|879
|3
|Dyer
|862
|9
|Dickson
|851
|8
|Anderson
|839
|8
|Fayette
|820
|10
|Lake
|820
|1
|Henderson
|793
|6
|Bledsoe
|768
|3
|Obion
|757
|5
|Weakley
|742
|9
|Warren
|741
|7
|Carter
|736
|14
|Greene
|730
|10
|Jefferson
|721
|6
|McMinn
|717
|20
|Cumberland
|709
|8
|Lawrence
|703
|8
|Haywood
|702
|10
|Coffee
|695
|6
|Cheatham
|694
|10
|Hawkins
|637
|12
|Lauderdale
|637
|12
|Hardin
|620
|8
|Rhea
|616
|2
|Monroe
|608
|10
|Cocke
|606
|6
|Roane
|587
|2
|Carroll
|516
|6
|Smith
|497
|8
|McNairy
|490
|8
|Marshall
|472
|4
|White
|435
|7
|Giles
|428
|14
|Franklin
|426
|4
|DeKalb
|417
|5
|Henry
|410
|4
|Johnson
|387
|1
|Lincoln
|386
|1
|Overton
|360
|1
|Crockett
|359
|12
|Claiborne
|345
|2
|Chester
|336
|4
|Hickman
|331
|1
|Polk
|305
|10
|Campbell
|302
|2
|Marion
|300
|5
|Decatur
|272
|4
|Wayne
|261
|2
|Grainger
|249
|1
|Benton
|223
|3
|Unicoi
|212
|1
|Union
|208
|1
|Jackson
|189
|1
|Cannon
|186
|0
|Morgan
|184
|1
|Humphreys
|155
|3
|Scott
|153
|2
|Fentress
|149
|0
|Grundy
|142
|2
|Sequatchie
|138
|1
|Meigs
|134
|2
|Lewis
|117
|1
|Clay
|103
|0
|Perry
|98
|0
|Stewart
|89
|0
|Hancock
|88
|2
|Moore
|84
|0
|Houston
|73
|0
|Van Buren
|54
|0
|Pickett
|46
|1