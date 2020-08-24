Carson's Late Forecast 8/23

Spotty showers are possible Monday afternoon, but coverage remains isolated. Tropical Storm Marco will make landfall Monday afternoon along the Louisiana coast, with Tropical Storm Laura following shortly thereafter.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|14579
|285
|Mobile
|11510
|241
|Montgomery
|7397
|155
|Madison
|5878
|39
|Unassigned
|4966
|69
|Tuscaloosa
|4769
|86
|Baldwin
|4037
|32
|Shelby
|3625
|38
|Marshall
|3409
|39
|Lee
|2916
|47
|Morgan
|2612
|22
|Etowah
|2479
|37
|Calhoun
|2134
|23
|DeKalb
|1976
|14
|Elmore
|1909
|42
|Houston
|1725
|14
|Walker
|1706
|67
|Limestone
|1522
|14
|St. Clair
|1514
|24
|Russell
|1493
|2
|Franklin
|1423
|22
|Dallas
|1402
|25
|Cullman
|1361
|12
|Colbert
|1337
|19
|Lauderdale
|1320
|22
|Autauga
|1264
|22
|Talladega
|1210
|16
|Jackson
|1208
|5
|Escambia
|1169
|20
|Dale
|954
|36
|Blount
|931
|6
|Chilton
|923
|10
|Tallapoosa
|917
|79
|Coffee
|899
|5
|Clarke
|882
|10
|Chambers
|869
|38
|Covington
|817
|22
|Butler
|802
|36
|Pike
|774
|7
|Marion
|649
|27
|Barbour
|626
|7
|Marengo
|606
|17
|Lowndes
|585
|24
|Bullock
|527
|13
|Hale
|512
|26
|Bibb
|503
|6
|Winston
|498
|11
|Pickens
|492
|10
|Washington
|483
|13
|Perry
|468
|4
|Wilcox
|468
|10
|Monroe
|446
|6
|Randolph
|430
|11
|Conecuh
|420
|11
|Lawrence
|396
|4
|Sumter
|390
|19
|Macon
|373
|16
|Crenshaw
|366
|13
|Geneva
|345
|2
|Cherokee
|330
|9
|Clay
|316
|6
|Choctaw
|304
|12
|Henry
|301
|3
|Greene
|268
|14
|Fayette
|265
|6
|Lamar
|259
|2
|Cleburne
|176
|4
|Coosa
|112
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|25527
|364
|Davidson
|22656
|245
|Rutherford
|7404
|64
|Hamilton
|7373
|61
|Knox
|5682
|49
|Williamson
|4096
|27
|Sumner
|3846
|82
|Unassigned
|3225
|6
|Out of TN
|2830
|21
|Wilson
|2627
|29
|Bradley
|2306
|16
|Montgomery
|2294
|24
|Sevier
|2140
|11
|Putnam
|2121
|23
|Robertson
|1732
|25
|Blount
|1715
|15
|Trousdale
|1592
|6
|Hamblen
|1564
|18
|Washington
|1555
|6
|Maury
|1540
|11
|Madison
|1533
|31
|Sullivan
|1437
|22
|Tipton
|1309
|13
|Hardeman
|1167
|22
|Bedford
|1037
|14
|Gibson
|969
|12
|Macon
|879
|14
|Loudon
|862
|3
|Dickson
|832
|7
|Dyer
|829
|9
|Anderson
|828
|8
|Lake
|815
|1
|Fayette
|806
|10
|Henderson
|778
|6
|Bledsoe
|763
|3
|Obion
|735
|5
|Greene
|712
|10
|Carter
|711
|14
|Warren
|704
|7
|Weakley
|703
|7
|McMinn
|695
|20
|Lawrence
|694
|8
|Cheatham
|688
|10
|Cumberland
|688
|7
|Jefferson
|688
|5
|Haywood
|686
|10
|Coffee
|675
|5
|Hawkins
|629
|12
|Lauderdale
|621
|12
|Rhea
|612
|2
|Hardin
|592
|8
|Cocke
|591
|6
|Monroe
|591
|10
|Roane
|581
|2
|Smith
|498
|8
|Carroll
|482
|6
|McNairy
|482
|7
|Marshall
|443
|4
|Giles
|427
|14
|Franklin
|417
|4
|White
|413
|7
|DeKalb
|412
|5
|Henry
|391
|4
|Johnson
|384
|1
|Lincoln
|379
|1
|Crockett
|349
|12
|Overton
|347
|1
|Claiborne
|338
|2
|Hickman
|328
|1
|Chester
|325
|4
|Polk
|298
|10
|Campbell
|295
|2
|Marion
|289
|5
|Decatur
|267
|4
|Wayne
|253
|2
|Grainger
|244
|1
|Benton
|214
|3
|Unicoi
|207
|1
|Union
|201
|0
|Jackson
|188
|1
|Cannon
|180
|0
|Morgan
|176
|1
|Scott
|153
|2
|Humphreys
|150
|3
|Fentress
|142
|0
|Grundy
|139
|2
|Sequatchie
|135
|1
|Meigs
|134
|2
|Lewis
|117
|1
|Clay
|99
|0
|Perry
|96
|0
|Stewart
|89
|0
|Hancock
|88
|2
|Moore
|82
|0
|Houston
|71
|0
|Van Buren
|51
|0
|Pickett
|45
|1