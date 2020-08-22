Carson's Evening Forecast 8/22

Spotty showers and storms will continue through sunset in northeast Alabama. Outside of a few pop up storms each afternoon, our attention is on Tropical Storms Laura and Marco.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|14538
|279
|Mobile
|11442
|237
|Montgomery
|7375
|156
|Madison
|5861
|38
|Unassigned
|4966
|69
|Tuscaloosa
|4708
|86
|Baldwin
|3997
|32
|Shelby
|3620
|39
|Marshall
|3376
|38
|Lee
|2908
|47
|Morgan
|2604
|22
|Etowah
|2455
|37
|Calhoun
|2105
|23
|DeKalb
|1969
|14
|Elmore
|1899
|42
|Walker
|1696
|67
|Houston
|1596
|14
|Limestone
|1516
|14
|St. Clair
|1512
|23
|Russell
|1476
|2
|Franklin
|1418
|22
|Dallas
|1400
|25
|Cullman
|1346
|12
|Colbert
|1327
|19
|Lauderdale
|1308
|22
|Autauga
|1255
|22
|Talladega
|1213
|15
|Jackson
|1193
|5
|Escambia
|1161
|20
|Blount
|930
|6
|Tallapoosa
|913
|79
|Chilton
|912
|10
|Dale
|902
|35
|Clarke
|877
|10
|Chambers
|865
|38
|Coffee
|861
|5
|Covington
|808
|22
|Butler
|802
|36
|Pike
|763
|7
|Marion
|639
|27
|Barbour
|622
|7
|Marengo
|606
|17
|Lowndes
|585
|24
|Bullock
|528
|13
|Hale
|509
|26
|Bibb
|501
|6
|Winston
|497
|11
|Washington
|480
|13
|Wilcox
|466
|10
|Perry
|464
|4
|Pickens
|463
|10
|Monroe
|446
|6
|Randolph
|425
|11
|Conecuh
|417
|11
|Lawrence
|389
|4
|Sumter
|387
|19
|Macon
|369
|16
|Crenshaw
|363
|13
|Cherokee
|324
|9
|Clay
|317
|5
|Geneva
|307
|2
|Choctaw
|304
|12
|Henry
|281
|3
|Greene
|269
|14
|Fayette
|260
|6
|Lamar
|259
|2
|Cleburne
|171
|3
|Coosa
|111
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|25427
|360
|Davidson
|22617
|245
|Rutherford
|7363
|65
|Hamilton
|7312
|61
|Knox
|5607
|49
|Williamson
|4055
|27
|Sumner
|3808
|81
|Unassigned
|3250
|6
|Out of TN
|2912
|21
|Wilson
|2604
|28
|Montgomery
|2277
|23
|Bradley
|2276
|16
|Sevier
|2126
|11
|Putnam
|2087
|23
|Robertson
|1708
|25
|Blount
|1677
|15
|Trousdale
|1591
|6
|Hamblen
|1559
|17
|Washington
|1541
|6
|Maury
|1519
|11
|Madison
|1513
|30
|Tipton
|1301
|13
|Sullivan
|1273
|22
|Hardeman
|1155
|22
|Bedford
|1023
|13
|Gibson
|959
|11
|Macon
|876
|14
|Loudon
|834
|3
|Dickson
|832
|7
|Anderson
|816
|7
|Lake
|812
|1
|Dyer
|809
|9
|Fayette
|803
|10
|Henderson
|767
|5
|Bledsoe
|760
|3
|Obion
|730
|5
|Warren
|696
|6
|Carter
|694
|14
|Lawrence
|690
|8
|Weakley
|686
|7
|Greene
|685
|10
|McMinn
|684
|20
|Jefferson
|682
|5
|Cheatham
|678
|9
|Coffee
|670
|5
|Cumberland
|669
|7
|Haywood
|663
|10
|Hawkins
|622
|12
|Lauderdale
|607
|12
|Rhea
|606
|2
|Cocke
|588
|6
|Monroe
|580
|10
|Hardin
|579
|8
|Roane
|573
|2
|Smith
|494
|8
|McNairy
|473
|7
|Carroll
|463
|6
|Giles
|427
|14
|Marshall
|416
|4
|Franklin
|412
|4
|DeKalb
|409
|5
|White
|400
|7
|Henry
|373
|4
|Lincoln
|373
|1
|Johnson
|372
|1
|Crockett
|345
|12
|Claiborne
|334
|2
|Overton
|331
|1
|Hickman
|327
|1
|Chester
|319
|4
|Polk
|296
|10
|Campbell
|292
|2
|Marion
|285
|5
|Decatur
|260
|4
|Wayne
|252
|2
|Grainger
|244
|1
|Benton
|212
|3
|Unicoi
|201
|1
|Union
|199
|0
|Jackson
|187
|1
|Cannon
|178
|0
|Morgan
|170
|1
|Scott
|151
|2
|Humphreys
|150
|3
|Fentress
|140
|0
|Grundy
|139
|2
|Sequatchie
|136
|1
|Meigs
|131
|2
|Lewis
|107
|1
|Clay
|96
|0
|Perry
|95
|0
|Stewart
|89
|0
|Hancock
|88
|2
|Moore
|83
|0
|Houston
|72
|0
|Van Buren
|49
|0
|Pickett
|43
|1