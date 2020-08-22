Clear
Carson's Morning Forecast 8/22

More showers and storms once again later this afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will stay comfortable for mid August standards.

Posted: Aug 22, 2020 7:16 AM
Updated: Aug 22, 2020 7:16 AM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 107804

Reported Deaths: 1921
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson14538279
Mobile11442237
Montgomery7375156
Madison586138
Unassigned496669
Tuscaloosa470886
Baldwin399732
Shelby362039
Marshall337638
Lee290847
Morgan260422
Etowah245537
Calhoun210523
DeKalb196914
Elmore189942
Walker169667
Houston159614
Limestone151614
St. Clair151223
Russell14762
Franklin141822
Dallas140025
Cullman134612
Colbert132719
Lauderdale130822
Autauga125522
Talladega121315
Jackson11935
Escambia116120
Blount9306
Tallapoosa91379
Chilton91210
Dale90235
Clarke87710
Chambers86538
Coffee8615
Covington80822
Butler80236
Pike7637
Marion63927
Barbour6227
Marengo60617
Lowndes58524
Bullock52813
Hale50926
Bibb5016
Winston49711
Washington48013
Wilcox46610
Perry4644
Pickens46310
Monroe4466
Randolph42511
Conecuh41711
Lawrence3894
Sumter38719
Macon36916
Crenshaw36313
Cherokee3249
Clay3175
Geneva3072
Choctaw30412
Henry2813
Greene26914
Fayette2606
Lamar2592
Cleburne1713
Coosa1113
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 140844

Reported Deaths: 1549
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby25427360
Davidson22617245
Rutherford736365
Hamilton731261
Knox560749
Williamson405527
Sumner380881
Unassigned32506
Out of TN291221
Wilson260428
Montgomery227723
Bradley227616
Sevier212611
Putnam208723
Robertson170825
Blount167715
Trousdale15916
Hamblen155917
Washington15416
Maury151911
Madison151330
Tipton130113
Sullivan127322
Hardeman115522
Bedford102313
Gibson95911
Macon87614
Loudon8343
Dickson8327
Anderson8167
Lake8121
Dyer8099
Fayette80310
Henderson7675
Bledsoe7603
Obion7305
Warren6966
Carter69414
Lawrence6908
Weakley6867
Greene68510
McMinn68420
Jefferson6825
Cheatham6789
Coffee6705
Cumberland6697
Haywood66310
Hawkins62212
Lauderdale60712
Rhea6062
Cocke5886
Monroe58010
Hardin5798
Roane5732
Smith4948
McNairy4737
Carroll4636
Giles42714
Marshall4164
Franklin4124
DeKalb4095
White4007
Henry3734
Lincoln3731
Johnson3721
Crockett34512
Claiborne3342
Overton3311
Hickman3271
Chester3194
Polk29610
Campbell2922
Marion2855
Decatur2604
Wayne2522
Grainger2441
Benton2123
Unicoi2011
Union1990
Jackson1871
Cannon1780
Morgan1701
Scott1512
Humphreys1503
Fentress1400
Grundy1392
Sequatchie1361
Meigs1312
Lewis1071
Clay960
Perry950
Stewart890
Hancock882
Moore830
Houston720
Van Buren490
Pickett431

