High School Football Back in Madison Co.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|14419
|276
|Mobile
|11329
|235
|Montgomery
|7293
|156
|Madison
|5800
|38
|Unassigned
|4966
|69
|Tuscaloosa
|4648
|86
|Baldwin
|3957
|31
|Shelby
|3582
|39
|Marshall
|3326
|38
|Lee
|2899
|47
|Morgan
|2577
|22
|Etowah
|2392
|37
|Calhoun
|2072
|23
|DeKalb
|1951
|14
|Elmore
|1882
|40
|Walker
|1684
|67
|Houston
|1568
|13
|Limestone
|1498
|14
|St. Clair
|1487
|23
|Russell
|1471
|2
|Franklin
|1406
|22
|Dallas
|1388
|25
|Cullman
|1326
|11
|Colbert
|1316
|19
|Lauderdale
|1287
|22
|Autauga
|1240
|22
|Talladega
|1208
|15
|Jackson
|1170
|5
|Escambia
|1152
|17
|Blount
|912
|5
|Tallapoosa
|905
|78
|Dale
|893
|32
|Chilton
|891
|9
|Chambers
|861
|38
|Clarke
|861
|11
|Coffee
|850
|6
|Butler
|796
|36
|Covington
|794
|21
|Pike
|753
|7
|Marion
|628
|27
|Barbour
|619
|7
|Marengo
|597
|17
|Lowndes
|584
|24
|Bullock
|527
|13
|Hale
|507
|26
|Bibb
|494
|6
|Winston
|492
|11
|Washington
|477
|13
|Pickens
|461
|10
|Wilcox
|461
|10
|Perry
|459
|4
|Monroe
|440
|6
|Randolph
|418
|11
|Conecuh
|412
|11
|Lawrence
|383
|4
|Sumter
|380
|19
|Macon
|364
|15
|Crenshaw
|361
|11
|Cherokee
|319
|9
|Clay
|314
|5
|Geneva
|306
|2
|Choctaw
|301
|12
|Henry
|278
|3
|Greene
|268
|14
|Fayette
|256
|6
|Lamar
|255
|2
|Cleburne
|169
|2
|Coosa
|109
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|25210
|346
|Davidson
|22461
|242
|Rutherford
|7300
|61
|Hamilton
|7223
|61
|Knox
|5520
|48
|Williamson
|4014
|26
|Sumner
|3781
|80
|Unassigned
|3187
|4
|Out of TN
|2915
|20
|Wilson
|2581
|27
|Bradley
|2247
|16
|Montgomery
|2240
|22
|Sevier
|2108
|11
|Putnam
|2062
|22
|Robertson
|1694
|23
|Blount
|1648
|15
|Trousdale
|1589
|6
|Hamblen
|1539
|16
|Washington
|1524
|4
|Maury
|1492
|11
|Madison
|1487
|28
|Tipton
|1295
|13
|Sullivan
|1228
|21
|Hardeman
|1133
|22
|Bedford
|1016
|13
|Gibson
|912
|11
|Macon
|875
|14
|Loudon
|828
|3
|Dickson
|813
|5
|Lake
|809
|1
|Anderson
|808
|6
|Fayette
|797
|10
|Dyer
|794
|9
|Bledsoe
|759
|3
|Henderson
|750
|4
|Obion
|716
|5
|Carter
|688
|9
|Lawrence
|678
|8
|Cheatham
|672
|9
|Jefferson
|671
|4
|Weakley
|671
|7
|Greene
|669
|9
|Warren
|669
|6
|McMinn
|661
|20
|Coffee
|660
|5
|Cumberland
|658
|7
|Haywood
|655
|9
|Hawkins
|613
|10
|Rhea
|602
|2
|Lauderdale
|598
|11
|Cocke
|583
|6
|Roane
|567
|2
|Hardin
|563
|8
|Monroe
|562
|10
|Smith
|492
|7
|McNairy
|454
|7
|Carroll
|449
|6
|Giles
|424
|14
|DeKalb
|405
|4
|Marshall
|405
|4
|Franklin
|400
|4
|White
|384
|6
|Lincoln
|369
|1
|Henry
|368
|4
|Johnson
|366
|1
|Crockett
|340
|11
|Claiborne
|328
|2
|Hickman
|323
|1
|Overton
|316
|1
|Chester
|306
|3
|Polk
|294
|10
|Campbell
|288
|2
|Marion
|278
|5
|Decatur
|252
|3
|Wayne
|246
|2
|Grainger
|242
|1
|Benton
|205
|3
|Union
|196
|0
|Unicoi
|195
|0
|Cannon
|175
|0
|Jackson
|174
|1
|Morgan
|167
|1
|Scott
|151
|2
|Humphreys
|147
|3
|Grundy
|139
|2
|Fentress
|137
|0
|Sequatchie
|132
|1
|Meigs
|130
|1
|Lewis
|98
|1
|Clay
|95
|0
|Perry
|93
|0
|Stewart
|89
|0
|Hancock
|87
|2
|Moore
|81
|0
|Houston
|70
|0
|Van Buren
|49
|0
|Pickett
|41
|1