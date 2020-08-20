08/21/20 Late Weather

Kate's Forecast
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|14337
|272
|Mobile
|11264
|230
|Montgomery
|7257
|153
|Madison
|5769
|38
|Unassigned
|4694
|68
|Tuscaloosa
|4617
|85
|Baldwin
|3931
|30
|Shelby
|3572
|38
|Marshall
|3323
|38
|Lee
|2888
|47
|Morgan
|2577
|22
|Etowah
|2377
|36
|Calhoun
|2028
|23
|DeKalb
|1944
|14
|Elmore
|1848
|40
|Walker
|1658
|67
|Houston
|1550
|13
|Limestone
|1492
|13
|St. Clair
|1472
|22
|Russell
|1462
|2
|Franklin
|1383
|22
|Dallas
|1381
|25
|Cullman
|1317
|12
|Colbert
|1304
|18
|Lauderdale
|1278
|21
|Autauga
|1241
|22
|Talladega
|1190
|15
|Jackson
|1165
|5
|Escambia
|1142
|17
|Blount
|901
|5
|Tallapoosa
|901
|79
|Dale
|890
|29
|Chilton
|884
|9
|Clarke
|861
|10
|Chambers
|859
|38
|Coffee
|848
|6
|Butler
|796
|36
|Covington
|786
|22
|Pike
|740
|7
|Marion
|622
|27
|Barbour
|613
|7
|Marengo
|595
|17
|Lowndes
|585
|24
|Bullock
|522
|13
|Hale
|504
|26
|Bibb
|490
|5
|Winston
|488
|11
|Washington
|476
|13
|Perry
|460
|4
|Wilcox
|458
|10
|Pickens
|457
|10
|Monroe
|438
|6
|Randolph
|417
|11
|Conecuh
|410
|10
|Lawrence
|379
|3
|Sumter
|379
|19
|Macon
|360
|15
|Crenshaw
|357
|9
|Cherokee
|313
|8
|Clay
|313
|5
|Choctaw
|301
|12
|Geneva
|300
|2
|Henry
|278
|3
|Greene
|265
|13
|Fayette
|252
|6
|Lamar
|249
|2
|Cleburne
|164
|1
|Coosa
|106
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|25096
|341
|Davidson
|22326
|235
|Rutherford
|7223
|61
|Hamilton
|7145
|61
|Knox
|5466
|45
|Williamson
|3979
|26
|Sumner
|3730
|78
|Unassigned
|3182
|4
|Out of TN
|2990
|20
|Wilson
|2563
|26
|Bradley
|2232
|16
|Montgomery
|2212
|21
|Sevier
|2096
|10
|Putnam
|2008
|22
|Robertson
|1678
|23
|Trousdale
|1586
|6
|Blount
|1584
|15
|Hamblen
|1530
|16
|Washington
|1513
|4
|Maury
|1470
|11
|Madison
|1458
|28
|Tipton
|1295
|12
|Sullivan
|1221
|20
|Hardeman
|1108
|19
|Bedford
|1006
|13
|Gibson
|877
|11
|Macon
|876
|14
|Loudon
|823
|3
|Dickson
|807
|5
|Lake
|807
|1
|Anderson
|799
|6
|Fayette
|787
|10
|Dyer
|772
|9
|Bledsoe
|758
|3
|Henderson
|732
|4
|Obion
|700
|4
|Carter
|679
|9
|Lawrence
|671
|8
|Cheatham
|670
|9
|Jefferson
|667
|4
|Weakley
|658
|7
|Greene
|653
|9
|McMinn
|651
|20
|Coffee
|650
|5
|Haywood
|648
|9
|Warren
|641
|6
|Cumberland
|627
|7
|Hawkins
|606
|10
|Rhea
|596
|2
|Cocke
|578
|6
|Lauderdale
|578
|10
|Roane
|559
|2
|Hardin
|549
|8
|Monroe
|547
|10
|Smith
|489
|5
|McNairy
|445
|7
|Carroll
|426
|6
|Giles
|420
|14
|Marshall
|400
|4
|DeKalb
|398
|4
|Franklin
|391
|4
|White
|364
|6
|Johnson
|362
|1
|Lincoln
|362
|1
|Henry
|357
|3
|Claiborne
|323
|1
|Crockett
|320
|8
|Hickman
|319
|1
|Overton
|307
|1
|Chester
|295
|2
|Polk
|288
|10
|Campbell
|284
|2
|Marion
|276
|5
|Decatur
|250
|3
|Wayne
|244
|2
|Grainger
|234
|1
|Benton
|197
|2
|Unicoi
|191
|0
|Union
|185
|0
|Cannon
|172
|0
|Jackson
|170
|1
|Morgan
|162
|1
|Humphreys
|146
|3
|Scott
|145
|2
|Grundy
|136
|2
|Fentress
|135
|0
|Sequatchie
|132
|1
|Meigs
|124
|1
|Clay
|94
|0
|Lewis
|93
|1
|Perry
|93
|0
|Stewart
|89
|0
|Hancock
|84
|2
|Moore
|80
|0
|Houston
|68
|0
|Van Buren
|46
|0
|Pickett
|41
|1