WAAY 31 en español 19 de agosto
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|14198
|264
|Mobile
|11138
|229
|Montgomery
|7226
|153
|Madison
|5773
|38
|Unassigned
|4546
|69
|Tuscaloosa
|4524
|85
|Baldwin
|3906
|30
|Shelby
|3538
|38
|Marshall
|3317
|38
|Lee
|2861
|47
|Morgan
|2555
|22
|Etowah
|2336
|36
|Calhoun
|1982
|23
|DeKalb
|1932
|14
|Elmore
|1837
|40
|Walker
|1645
|67
|Houston
|1540
|13
|Limestone
|1473
|13
|Russell
|1453
|2
|St. Clair
|1442
|22
|Franklin
|1373
|22
|Dallas
|1368
|25
|Cullman
|1303
|12
|Colbert
|1300
|18
|Lauderdale
|1269
|21
|Autauga
|1235
|22
|Talladega
|1170
|15
|Jackson
|1156
|5
|Escambia
|1126
|17
|Tallapoosa
|902
|79
|Dale
|890
|30
|Blount
|887
|5
|Chilton
|880
|9
|Chambers
|859
|38
|Coffee
|847
|6
|Clarke
|839
|10
|Butler
|796
|36
|Covington
|786
|22
|Pike
|731
|7
|Marion
|619
|27
|Barbour
|606
|6
|Marengo
|591
|17
|Lowndes
|585
|24
|Bullock
|504
|13
|Hale
|498
|26
|Winston
|484
|11
|Bibb
|476
|5
|Washington
|475
|13
|Perry
|459
|4
|Wilcox
|456
|10
|Pickens
|443
|10
|Monroe
|434
|6
|Randolph
|416
|11
|Conecuh
|408
|10
|Sumter
|379
|19
|Lawrence
|377
|3
|Macon
|355
|15
|Crenshaw
|353
|9
|Cherokee
|313
|8
|Clay
|310
|5
|Choctaw
|297
|12
|Geneva
|297
|2
|Henry
|278
|3
|Greene
|261
|13
|Fayette
|247
|6
|Lamar
|247
|2
|Cleburne
|148
|1
|Coosa
|106
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|24905
|340
|Davidson
|22190
|231
|Rutherford
|7179
|61
|Hamilton
|6995
|61
|Knox
|5349
|43
|Williamson
|3932
|27
|Sumner
|3665
|77
|Unassigned
|3157
|4
|Out of TN
|2982
|22
|Wilson
|2526
|26
|Bradley
|2192
|16
|Montgomery
|2182
|18
|Sevier
|2060
|10
|Putnam
|1959
|21
|Robertson
|1650
|22
|Trousdale
|1587
|6
|Blount
|1542
|15
|Hamblen
|1512
|16
|Washington
|1476
|3
|Maury
|1449
|11
|Madison
|1414
|27
|Tipton
|1274
|12
|Sullivan
|1212
|19
|Hardeman
|1091
|19
|Bedford
|989
|12
|Macon
|869
|13
|Gibson
|846
|10
|Loudon
|819
|3
|Lake
|805
|1
|Dickson
|794
|4
|Anderson
|778
|6
|Fayette
|766
|10
|Bledsoe
|752
|2
|Dyer
|751
|9
|Henderson
|716
|4
|Obion
|687
|4
|Cheatham
|656
|9
|Lawrence
|655
|8
|Jefferson
|652
|4
|Carter
|648
|9
|Weakley
|637
|7
|Coffee
|630
|4
|Warren
|629
|6
|Greene
|627
|9
|McMinn
|627
|20
|Haywood
|625
|8
|Cumberland
|598
|7
|Rhea
|589
|2
|Hawkins
|585
|10
|Lauderdale
|572
|9
|Cocke
|560
|5
|Roane
|545
|2
|Monroe
|526
|10
|Hardin
|525
|8
|Smith
|480
|4
|McNairy
|437
|7
|Giles
|416
|14
|Carroll
|411
|6
|DeKalb
|394
|2
|Franklin
|384
|4
|Marshall
|373
|4
|Johnson
|353
|1
|Lincoln
|351
|1
|White
|349
|6
|Henry
|336
|1
|Claiborne
|315
|1
|Crockett
|313
|8
|Hickman
|309
|1
|Chester
|290
|2
|Overton
|288
|1
|Polk
|281
|9
|Campbell
|279
|2
|Marion
|262
|5
|Decatur
|247
|3
|Wayne
|238
|2
|Grainger
|228
|1
|Benton
|190
|2
|Unicoi
|184
|0
|Union
|184
|0
|Cannon
|165
|0
|Jackson
|156
|1
|Morgan
|148
|1
|Humphreys
|145
|3
|Scott
|143
|2
|Grundy
|133
|2
|Sequatchie
|128
|1
|Fentress
|127
|0
|Meigs
|121
|1
|Clay
|92
|0
|Lewis
|92
|1
|Perry
|92
|0
|Stewart
|85
|0
|Hancock
|84
|2
|Moore
|77
|0
|Houston
|67
|0
|Van Buren
|46
|0
|Pickett
|39
|1