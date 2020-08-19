Carson's Late Forecast 8/18

Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread beginning Wednesday afternoon as the humidity makes its return to North Alabama.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|14059
|262
|Mobile
|11074
|228
|Montgomery
|7165
|153
|Madison
|5735
|37
|Tuscaloosa
|4484
|85
|Unassigned
|4409
|70
|Baldwin
|3888
|29
|Shelby
|3517
|38
|Marshall
|3253
|38
|Lee
|2779
|47
|Morgan
|2515
|21
|Etowah
|2292
|35
|Calhoun
|1936
|21
|DeKalb
|1899
|14
|Elmore
|1826
|39
|Walker
|1628
|66
|Houston
|1532
|13
|Limestone
|1455
|13
|St. Clair
|1419
|22
|Russell
|1410
|2
|Dallas
|1365
|25
|Franklin
|1360
|22
|Cullman
|1284
|12
|Colbert
|1276
|18
|Lauderdale
|1240
|21
|Autauga
|1219
|22
|Talladega
|1144
|15
|Jackson
|1130
|5
|Escambia
|1114
|17
|Tallapoosa
|889
|79
|Dale
|885
|30
|Chilton
|864
|9
|Blount
|863
|5
|Chambers
|855
|38
|Clarke
|835
|10
|Coffee
|816
|6
|Butler
|795
|36
|Covington
|775
|22
|Pike
|725
|7
|Marion
|608
|27
|Barbour
|605
|6
|Marengo
|591
|17
|Lowndes
|580
|24
|Hale
|497
|26
|Bullock
|496
|13
|Winston
|478
|11
|Bibb
|474
|5
|Washington
|467
|13
|Perry
|457
|4
|Wilcox
|455
|10
|Pickens
|440
|10
|Monroe
|432
|6
|Randolph
|409
|11
|Conecuh
|403
|10
|Sumter
|378
|19
|Lawrence
|370
|3
|Crenshaw
|350
|9
|Macon
|346
|15
|Cherokee
|306
|8
|Clay
|304
|5
|Choctaw
|296
|12
|Geneva
|287
|2
|Henry
|277
|3
|Greene
|258
|13
|Fayette
|246
|5
|Lamar
|245
|2
|Cleburne
|134
|1
|Coosa
|106
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|24798
|334
|Davidson
|22005
|230
|Rutherford
|7137
|59
|Hamilton
|6862
|60
|Knox
|5297
|43
|Williamson
|3893
|26
|Sumner
|3649
|76
|Unassigned
|3172
|5
|Out of TN
|3016
|21
|Wilson
|2501
|25
|Bradley
|2175
|16
|Montgomery
|2169
|16
|Sevier
|2055
|10
|Putnam
|1959
|20
|Robertson
|1647
|21
|Trousdale
|1587
|6
|Blount
|1507
|15
|Hamblen
|1507
|15
|Washington
|1466
|2
|Maury
|1445
|10
|Madison
|1373
|26
|Tipton
|1268
|12
|Sullivan
|1202
|18
|Hardeman
|1082
|18
|Bedford
|987
|12
|Macon
|871
|13
|Gibson
|832
|9
|Loudon
|815
|3
|Lake
|804
|1
|Dickson
|784
|4
|Anderson
|772
|6
|Fayette
|759
|8
|Bledsoe
|751
|2
|Dyer
|747
|9
|Henderson
|695
|3
|Obion
|681
|4
|Jefferson
|651
|4
|Cheatham
|648
|9
|Lawrence
|646
|7
|Carter
|643
|6
|Warren
|626
|6
|Weakley
|625
|5
|Haywood
|619
|7
|Coffee
|617
|4
|McMinn
|617
|20
|Greene
|609
|9
|Cumberland
|592
|7
|Rhea
|583
|2
|Hawkins
|579
|10
|Lauderdale
|569
|9
|Cocke
|557
|5
|Roane
|542
|2
|Monroe
|524
|10
|Hardin
|517
|8
|Smith
|483
|4
|McNairy
|430
|6
|Giles
|416
|14
|Carroll
|401
|6
|DeKalb
|390
|2
|Franklin
|383
|4
|Marshall
|372
|4
|Johnson
|349
|1
|Lincoln
|349
|1
|White
|345
|6
|Henry
|336
|1
|Claiborne
|313
|1
|Crockett
|308
|7
|Hickman
|305
|1
|Overton
|280
|1
|Chester
|278
|2
|Campbell
|275
|2
|Polk
|270
|8
|Marion
|258
|5
|Decatur
|244
|3
|Wayne
|239
|2
|Grainger
|223
|1
|Benton
|187
|2
|Unicoi
|184
|0
|Union
|179
|0
|Cannon
|166
|0
|Jackson
|153
|1
|Morgan
|145
|1
|Scott
|144
|2
|Humphreys
|140
|3
|Grundy
|130
|2
|Fentress
|124
|0
|Sequatchie
|124
|1
|Meigs
|121
|1
|Clay
|91
|0
|Perry
|91
|0
|Lewis
|89
|1
|Hancock
|84
|2
|Stewart
|84
|0
|Moore
|77
|0
|Houston
|67
|0
|Van Buren
|45
|0
|Pickett
|38
|1