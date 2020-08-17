LawCall at 11: Nursing Home Abuse

Attorney Tommy Siniard discusses nursing home abuse and neglect, and additional concerns due to coronavirus issues.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|13988
|262
|Mobile
|11022
|227
|Montgomery
|7152
|153
|Madison
|5687
|35
|Tuscaloosa
|4449
|80
|Unassigned
|4354
|68
|Baldwin
|3877
|29
|Shelby
|3495
|37
|Marshall
|3233
|38
|Lee
|2776
|47
|Morgan
|2502
|20
|Etowah
|2263
|34
|Calhoun
|1919
|19
|DeKalb
|1896
|14
|Elmore
|1826
|39
|Walker
|1618
|66
|Houston
|1519
|13
|Limestone
|1449
|13
|St. Clair
|1412
|20
|Russell
|1407
|2
|Dallas
|1363
|25
|Franklin
|1351
|22
|Cullman
|1274
|12
|Colbert
|1272
|18
|Lauderdale
|1238
|20
|Autauga
|1218
|22
|Talladega
|1133
|14
|Jackson
|1124
|5
|Escambia
|1113
|17
|Tallapoosa
|887
|79
|Dale
|879
|29
|Blount
|860
|5
|Chilton
|859
|9
|Chambers
|854
|38
|Clarke
|833
|10
|Coffee
|812
|6
|Butler
|792
|36
|Covington
|773
|21
|Pike
|723
|7
|Marion
|606
|26
|Barbour
|604
|6
|Marengo
|585
|17
|Lowndes
|578
|24
|Bullock
|496
|11
|Hale
|495
|26
|Winston
|477
|11
|Bibb
|469
|5
|Washington
|465
|13
|Perry
|456
|4
|Wilcox
|449
|10
|Pickens
|436
|10
|Monroe
|432
|6
|Randolph
|409
|11
|Conecuh
|403
|10
|Sumter
|374
|19
|Lawrence
|370
|3
|Crenshaw
|349
|8
|Macon
|346
|15
|Cherokee
|302
|8
|Clay
|301
|5
|Choctaw
|293
|12
|Geneva
|283
|2
|Henry
|275
|3
|Greene
|258
|11
|Fayette
|241
|5
|Lamar
|240
|2
|Cleburne
|133
|1
|Coosa
|106
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|24692
|327
|Davidson
|21893
|227
|Rutherford
|7080
|59
|Hamilton
|6801
|59
|Knox
|5231
|42
|Williamson
|3861
|26
|Sumner
|3636
|75
|Unassigned
|3182
|4
|Out of TN
|3088
|22
|Wilson
|2484
|24
|Bradley
|2166
|16
|Montgomery
|2150
|16
|Sevier
|2038
|9
|Putnam
|1931
|20
|Robertson
|1638
|21
|Trousdale
|1585
|6
|Hamblen
|1494
|15
|Blount
|1477
|15
|Washington
|1455
|2
|Maury
|1433
|10
|Madison
|1330
|26
|Tipton
|1256
|12
|Sullivan
|1197
|16
|Hardeman
|1056
|18
|Bedford
|984
|12
|Macon
|864
|13
|Gibson
|819
|9
|Loudon
|809
|3
|Lake
|801
|1
|Dickson
|777
|4
|Anderson
|759
|6
|Fayette
|755
|8
|Bledsoe
|749
|2
|Dyer
|737
|9
|Henderson
|684
|3
|Obion
|665
|4
|Jefferson
|650
|4
|Lawrence
|639
|7
|Cheatham
|637
|9
|Carter
|634
|6
|McMinn
|609
|20
|Coffee
|608
|4
|Haywood
|608
|7
|Greene
|605
|9
|Weakley
|603
|5
|Warren
|592
|6
|Rhea
|581
|2
|Hawkins
|572
|10
|Cumberland
|567
|7
|Lauderdale
|565
|9
|Cocke
|547
|5
|Roane
|533
|2
|Monroe
|511
|10
|Hardin
|510
|8
|Smith
|479
|4
|McNairy
|419
|6
|Giles
|415
|13
|Carroll
|394
|6
|DeKalb
|387
|2
|Franklin
|380
|4
|Marshall
|369
|4
|Johnson
|349
|0
|Lincoln
|344
|1
|White
|336
|6
|Henry
|328
|1
|Claiborne
|306
|1
|Hickman
|305
|1
|Crockett
|303
|7
|Chester
|274
|2
|Overton
|272
|1
|Campbell
|271
|1
|Polk
|268
|8
|Marion
|256
|5
|Decatur
|239
|3
|Wayne
|236
|2
|Grainger
|219
|1
|Unicoi
|184
|0
|Benton
|183
|2
|Union
|177
|0
|Cannon
|163
|0
|Jackson
|149
|1
|Scott
|142
|2
|Morgan
|141
|1
|Humphreys
|140
|3
|Grundy
|130
|2
|Fentress
|122
|0
|Sequatchie
|122
|1
|Meigs
|121
|0
|Perry
|90
|0
|Clay
|89
|0
|Lewis
|88
|1
|Hancock
|84
|2
|Stewart
|82
|0
|Moore
|75
|0
|Houston
|66
|0
|Van Buren
|45
|0
|Pickett
|38
|1