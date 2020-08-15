Carson's Morning Forecast 8/15

A few scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon. The week ahead looks drier, less humid, and more comfortable.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|13682
|262
|Mobile
|10836
|223
|Montgomery
|7009
|153
|Madison
|5581
|35
|Tuscaloosa
|4378
|80
|Unassigned
|4113
|68
|Baldwin
|3791
|29
|Shelby
|3414
|37
|Marshall
|3214
|38
|Lee
|2735
|47
|Morgan
|2457
|20
|Etowah
|2219
|34
|DeKalb
|1870
|14
|Calhoun
|1867
|19
|Elmore
|1789
|39
|Walker
|1584
|66
|Houston
|1493
|13
|Limestone
|1407
|13
|Russell
|1398
|2
|St. Clair
|1388
|20
|Dallas
|1349
|25
|Franklin
|1315
|22
|Cullman
|1252
|12
|Colbert
|1243
|18
|Lauderdale
|1219
|20
|Autauga
|1196
|22
|Talladega
|1103
|14
|Escambia
|1099
|17
|Jackson
|1091
|4
|Tallapoosa
|883
|79
|Dale
|863
|29
|Chambers
|852
|38
|Blount
|848
|5
|Chilton
|843
|9
|Clarke
|830
|10
|Coffee
|792
|6
|Butler
|779
|36
|Covington
|763
|21
|Pike
|718
|7
|Marion
|594
|26
|Barbour
|590
|6
|Marengo
|578
|17
|Lowndes
|576
|24
|Bullock
|494
|11
|Hale
|490
|26
|Bibb
|465
|5
|Washington
|461
|13
|Winston
|459
|11
|Perry
|452
|4
|Wilcox
|445
|10
|Monroe
|427
|6
|Pickens
|420
|10
|Randolph
|405
|11
|Conecuh
|398
|10
|Sumter
|371
|19
|Lawrence
|364
|3
|Macon
|344
|15
|Crenshaw
|339
|8
|Cherokee
|293
|8
|Choctaw
|292
|12
|Clay
|278
|5
|Geneva
|274
|2
|Henry
|273
|3
|Greene
|256
|11
|Lamar
|237
|2
|Fayette
|234
|5
|Cleburne
|131
|1
|Coosa
|106
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|24251
|321
|Davidson
|21528
|221
|Rutherford
|6938
|57
|Hamilton
|6605
|58
|Knox
|5051
|41
|Williamson
|3741
|25
|Sumner
|3581
|74
|Unassigned
|3122
|3
|Out of TN
|2993
|20
|Wilson
|2434
|23
|Bradley
|2102
|15
|Montgomery
|2085
|15
|Sevier
|1989
|9
|Putnam
|1932
|20
|Robertson
|1616
|21
|Trousdale
|1583
|6
|Hamblen
|1476
|15
|Blount
|1414
|15
|Washington
|1391
|2
|Maury
|1367
|9
|Madison
|1282
|23
|Tipton
|1247
|12
|Sullivan
|1136
|16
|Hardeman
|1027
|18
|Bedford
|962
|11
|Macon
|874
|13
|Lake
|800
|0
|Loudon
|788
|3
|Gibson
|787
|9
|Dickson
|757
|4
|Fayette
|744
|8
|Anderson
|743
|7
|Bledsoe
|734
|2
|Dyer
|715
|9
|Henderson
|661
|2
|Jefferson
|639
|4
|Obion
|639
|4
|Cheatham
|624
|9
|Lawrence
|619
|7
|Carter
|602
|6
|Coffee
|594
|3
|McMinn
|591
|20
|Warren
|587
|4
|Haywood
|581
|7
|Rhea
|574
|2
|Greene
|561
|9
|Weakley
|557
|5
|Lauderdale
|552
|9
|Hawkins
|534
|10
|Cumberland
|530
|7
|Cocke
|525
|5
|Roane
|516
|2
|Hardin
|499
|8
|Monroe
|479
|10
|Smith
|476
|4
|McNairy
|410
|6
|Giles
|402
|13
|DeKalb
|384
|2
|Carroll
|379
|6
|Franklin
|363
|4
|Marshall
|336
|4
|Lincoln
|335
|1
|White
|327
|5
|Johnson
|319
|0
|Henry
|316
|1
|Claiborne
|301
|0
|Crockett
|294
|6
|Hickman
|292
|1
|Campbell
|264
|1
|Chester
|251
|2
|Overton
|250
|1
|Marion
|240
|5
|Polk
|237
|5
|Decatur
|234
|3
|Wayne
|232
|2
|Grainger
|217
|1
|Unicoi
|180
|0
|Benton
|179
|1
|Union
|170
|0
|Cannon
|160
|0
|Jackson
|145
|1
|Humphreys
|135
|3
|Morgan
|135
|1
|Scott
|134
|2
|Grundy
|126
|2
|Sequatchie
|117
|1
|Meigs
|115
|0
|Fentress
|106
|0
|Clay
|86
|0
|Perry
|86
|0
|Hancock
|84
|2
|Lewis
|81
|1
|Stewart
|81
|0
|Moore
|74
|0
|Houston
|63
|0
|Van Buren
|43
|0
|Pickett
|40
|1