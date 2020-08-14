Limestone County Cases

Six positive cases, 300 + Students Qurantining
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|13578
|262
|Mobile
|10747
|221
|Montgomery
|6999
|153
|Madison
|5550
|35
|Tuscaloosa
|4350
|80
|Unassigned
|4061
|69
|Baldwin
|3744
|29
|Shelby
|3381
|37
|Marshall
|3207
|38
|Lee
|2736
|47
|Morgan
|2443
|20
|Etowah
|2209
|34
|DeKalb
|1866
|14
|Calhoun
|1853
|19
|Elmore
|1783
|39
|Walker
|1562
|65
|Houston
|1459
|13
|Limestone
|1393
|13
|Russell
|1391
|2
|St. Clair
|1381
|20
|Dallas
|1348
|25
|Franklin
|1310
|22
|Cullman
|1246
|12
|Colbert
|1232
|18
|Lauderdale
|1213
|20
|Autauga
|1196
|22
|Escambia
|1094
|17
|Talladega
|1087
|14
|Jackson
|1079
|4
|Tallapoosa
|878
|79
|Dale
|856
|29
|Chambers
|848
|38
|Blount
|835
|5
|Chilton
|830
|9
|Clarke
|827
|10
|Coffee
|781
|6
|Butler
|775
|36
|Covington
|755
|21
|Pike
|716
|7
|Marion
|592
|26
|Barbour
|586
|6
|Lowndes
|575
|24
|Marengo
|572
|17
|Bullock
|493
|11
|Hale
|487
|26
|Bibb
|457
|5
|Winston
|456
|11
|Washington
|453
|13
|Perry
|448
|4
|Wilcox
|445
|10
|Monroe
|425
|6
|Pickens
|413
|10
|Randolph
|404
|11
|Conecuh
|397
|10
|Sumter
|370
|19
|Lawrence
|360
|3
|Macon
|344
|14
|Crenshaw
|333
|8
|Choctaw
|290
|12
|Cherokee
|288
|8
|Clay
|278
|5
|Geneva
|269
|2
|Henry
|268
|3
|Greene
|255
|11
|Lamar
|237
|2
|Fayette
|227
|5
|Cleburne
|130
|1
|Coosa
|106
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Shelby
|23943
|319
|Davidson
|21280
|221
|Rutherford
|6834
|55
|Hamilton
|6547
|56
|Knox
|4946
|41
|Williamson
|3702
|25
|Sumner
|3538
|73
|Unassigned
|3151
|3
|Out of TN
|3024
|19
|Wilson
|2411
|23
|Bradley
|2066
|15
|Montgomery
|2041
|15
|Sevier
|1947
|9
|Putnam
|1878
|20
|Robertson
|1596
|21
|Trousdale
|1583
|6
|Hamblen
|1456
|15
|Washington
|1382
|2
|Blount
|1373
|15
|Maury
|1329
|9
|Madison
|1244
|23
|Tipton
|1233
|12
|Sullivan
|1106
|15
|Hardeman
|975
|18
|Bedford
|955
|11
|Macon
|873
|13
|Lake
|798
|0
|Loudon
|779
|3
|Gibson
|765
|9
|Dickson
|743
|3
|Bledsoe
|727
|2
|Fayette
|725
|8
|Anderson
|722
|7
|Dyer
|696
|9
|Henderson
|636
|2
|Cheatham
|622
|9
|Obion
|619
|4
|Jefferson
|616
|4
|Lawrence
|613
|7
|Carter
|593
|6
|Coffee
|584
|3
|McMinn
|583
|20
|Warren
|567
|4
|Rhea
|566
|2
|Greene
|552
|9
|Haywood
|547
|7
|Lauderdale
|535
|9
|Weakley
|529
|5
|Hawkins
|520
|10
|Cocke
|514
|5
|Roane
|510
|2
|Cumberland
|502
|7
|Hardin
|493
|8
|Monroe
|469
|10
|Smith
|467
|4
|Giles
|402
|13
|McNairy
|400
|6
|DeKalb
|379
|1
|Franklin
|359
|4
|Carroll
|352
|6
|Lincoln
|325
|1
|Marshall
|325
|4
|Johnson
|318
|0
|White
|315
|5
|Henry
|307
|1
|Claiborne
|296
|0
|Hickman
|290
|1
|Crockett
|285
|5
|Campbell
|261
|1
|Chester
|240
|2
|Marion
|239
|5
|Overton
|235
|1
|Wayne
|231
|2
|Decatur
|226
|3
|Polk
|224
|5
|Grainger
|212
|0
|Unicoi
|180
|0
|Benton
|173
|1
|Union
|166
|0
|Cannon
|159
|0
|Jackson
|137
|1
|Morgan
|133
|1
|Humphreys
|131
|3
|Scott
|130
|2
|Grundy
|124
|2
|Sequatchie
|115
|1
|Meigs
|113
|0
|Fentress
|104
|0
|Clay
|84
|0
|Perry
|84
|0
|Hancock
|83
|2
|Lewis
|80
|1
|Stewart
|79
|0
|Moore
|68
|0
|Houston
|63
|0
|Pickett
|40
|1
|Van Buren
|39
|0