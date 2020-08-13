Hospitals Face Ongoing Nurse Shortage

WAAY 31's Sydney Martin talked with Huntsville Hospital's CEO about how a nationwide nursing shortage is impacting his hospital system here in North Alabama.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|13463
|261
|Mobile
|10671
|216
|Montgomery
|6955
|153
|Madison
|5510
|35
|Tuscaloosa
|4327
|80
|Unassigned
|3985
|68
|Baldwin
|3710
|29
|Shelby
|3361
|37
|Marshall
|3199
|38
|Lee
|2724
|47
|Morgan
|2425
|20
|Etowah
|2190
|34
|DeKalb
|1852
|14
|Calhoun
|1828
|19
|Elmore
|1767
|39
|Walker
|1548
|65
|Houston
|1450
|13
|Russell
|1391
|2
|Limestone
|1378
|13
|St. Clair
|1375
|20
|Dallas
|1347
|25
|Franklin
|1308
|22
|Cullman
|1238
|12
|Colbert
|1225
|18
|Lauderdale
|1203
|20
|Autauga
|1188
|22
|Escambia
|1094
|17
|Jackson
|1072
|4
|Talladega
|1069
|14
|Tallapoosa
|876
|79
|Dale
|850
|29
|Chambers
|848
|38
|Chilton
|827
|9
|Blount
|825
|5
|Clarke
|821
|10
|Coffee
|779
|6
|Butler
|773
|36
|Covington
|746
|21
|Pike
|716
|7
|Marion
|587
|26
|Barbour
|581
|6
|Lowndes
|575
|24
|Marengo
|568
|17
|Bullock
|492
|11
|Hale
|488
|26
|Winston
|457
|11
|Bibb
|453
|5
|Washington
|449
|13
|Perry
|446
|4
|Wilcox
|436
|10
|Monroe
|424
|6
|Pickens
|411
|10
|Randolph
|403
|11
|Conecuh
|394
|10
|Sumter
|366
|18
|Lawrence
|356
|3
|Macon
|341
|14
|Crenshaw
|331
|8
|Choctaw
|289
|12
|Cherokee
|279
|8
|Clay
|277
|5
|Geneva
|265
|2
|Henry
|264
|3
|Greene
|253
|11
|Lamar
|230
|2
|Fayette
|223
|5
|Cleburne
|129
|1
|Coosa
|105
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|23785
|315
|Davidson
|21044
|221
|Rutherford
|6719
|56
|Hamilton
|6408
|55
|Knox
|4852
|40
|Williamson
|3656
|26
|Sumner
|3501
|73
|Unassigned
|3124
|3
|Out of TN
|2904
|18
|Wilson
|2374
|23
|Montgomery
|2015
|14
|Bradley
|2013
|15
|Sevier
|1916
|9
|Putnam
|1840
|18
|Robertson
|1587
|20
|Trousdale
|1583
|6
|Hamblen
|1425
|15
|Washington
|1352
|2
|Blount
|1333
|15
|Maury
|1299
|8
|Madison
|1222
|21
|Tipton
|1217
|10
|Sullivan
|1075
|15
|Hardeman
|968
|18
|Bedford
|940
|11
|Macon
|870
|13
|Lake
|796
|0
|Loudon
|774
|3
|Gibson
|749
|8
|Dickson
|718
|3
|Fayette
|718
|8
|Bledsoe
|717
|2
|Anderson
|711
|6
|Dyer
|679
|8
|Henderson
|626
|2
|Cheatham
|607
|9
|Obion
|598
|4
|Jefferson
|596
|4
|Lawrence
|593
|7
|Coffee
|573
|3
|McMinn
|567
|20
|Carter
|564
|6
|Rhea
|547
|2
|Warren
|545
|4
|Greene
|524
|9
|Lauderdale
|523
|9
|Haywood
|522
|7
|Weakley
|503
|4
|Hawkins
|500
|10
|Roane
|496
|2
|Hardin
|486
|8
|Cocke
|485
|5
|Cumberland
|483
|6
|Smith
|461
|4
|Monroe
|458
|9
|McNairy
|397
|6
|Giles
|391
|13
|DeKalb
|369
|1
|Franklin
|343
|4
|Carroll
|341
|5
|Lincoln
|320
|1
|Marshall
|310
|4
|White
|310
|5
|Johnson
|307
|0
|Henry
|303
|0
|Claiborne
|281
|0
|Crockett
|277
|5
|Hickman
|276
|0
|Campbell
|257
|1
|Chester
|230
|2
|Marion
|230
|5
|Wayne
|230
|2
|Overton
|221
|1
|Decatur
|218
|3
|Polk
|213
|4
|Grainger
|206
|0
|Unicoi
|175
|0
|Union
|165
|0
|Benton
|161
|1
|Cannon
|157
|0
|Humphreys
|131
|3
|Jackson
|131
|1
|Morgan
|130
|1
|Scott
|124
|2
|Grundy
|122
|2
|Sequatchie
|113
|1
|Meigs
|109
|0
|Fentress
|98
|0
|Clay
|83
|0
|Perry
|83
|0
|Hancock
|82
|2
|Stewart
|79
|0
|Lewis
|76
|1
|Moore
|64
|0
|Houston
|62
|0
|Pickett
|40
|1
|Van Buren
|37
|0