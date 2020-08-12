UNA's postponed football season will hurt Shoals businesses
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|13366
|246
|Mobile
|10581
|212
|Montgomery
|6825
|151
|Madison
|5469
|34
|Tuscaloosa
|4269
|79
|Unassigned
|3925
|66
|Baldwin
|3670
|29
|Shelby
|3334
|37
|Marshall
|3194
|38
|Lee
|2708
|47
|Morgan
|2418
|19
|Etowah
|2180
|34
|DeKalb
|1834
|14
|Calhoun
|1819
|18
|Elmore
|1760
|39
|Walker
|1544
|65
|Houston
|1428
|13
|Russell
|1389
|2
|St. Clair
|1363
|20
|Limestone
|1359
|13
|Dallas
|1336
|24
|Franklin
|1297
|22
|Cullman
|1230
|12
|Colbert
|1215
|17
|Lauderdale
|1190
|20
|Autauga
|1162
|22
|Escambia
|1088
|17
|Talladega
|1054
|14
|Jackson
|1026
|4
|Tallapoosa
|875
|79
|Chambers
|847
|38
|Dale
|843
|29
|Clarke
|826
|10
|Chilton
|818
|9
|Blount
|816
|5
|Butler
|770
|36
|Coffee
|765
|6
|Covington
|740
|21
|Pike
|713
|7
|Marion
|582
|26
|Barbour
|579
|6
|Lowndes
|571
|24
|Marengo
|566
|16
|Hale
|485
|26
|Bullock
|481
|11
|Winston
|457
|11
|Perry
|445
|4
|Bibb
|444
|5
|Washington
|444
|12
|Wilcox
|434
|10
|Monroe
|423
|6
|Pickens
|408
|9
|Randolph
|402
|11
|Conecuh
|393
|10
|Sumter
|366
|18
|Lawrence
|354
|2
|Macon
|339
|14
|Crenshaw
|332
|6
|Choctaw
|289
|12
|Cherokee
|276
|8
|Clay
|267
|5
|Geneva
|265
|2
|Henry
|264
|3
|Greene
|252
|11
|Lamar
|230
|2
|Fayette
|223
|5
|Cleburne
|129
|1
|Coosa
|105
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|23625
|314
|Davidson
|20865
|219
|Rutherford
|6629
|55
|Hamilton
|6315
|55
|Knox
|4750
|40
|Williamson
|3607
|25
|Sumner
|3473
|73
|Unassigned
|3117
|3
|Out of TN
|2952
|16
|Wilson
|2339
|23
|Bradley
|1991
|15
|Montgomery
|1986
|14
|Sevier
|1902
|9
|Putnam
|1800
|18
|Trousdale
|1583
|6
|Robertson
|1578
|20
|Hamblen
|1420
|16
|Blount
|1324
|12
|Washington
|1291
|2
|Maury
|1284
|7
|Tipton
|1217
|10
|Madison
|1189
|20
|Sullivan
|1048
|15
|Hardeman
|942
|18
|Bedford
|930
|11
|Macon
|867
|13
|Lake
|794
|0
|Loudon
|754
|3
|Gibson
|735
|7
|Bledsoe
|716
|2
|Dickson
|705
|2
|Fayette
|704
|8
|Anderson
|698
|6
|Dyer
|668
|8
|Henderson
|613
|3
|Cheatham
|601
|8
|Obion
|588
|4
|Jefferson
|587
|4
|Lawrence
|584
|7
|McMinn
|559
|20
|Coffee
|558
|3
|Rhea
|544
|2
|Warren
|540
|4
|Carter
|532
|6
|Lauderdale
|522
|9
|Haywood
|510
|7
|Greene
|504
|9
|Roane
|488
|2
|Hawkins
|485
|9
|Cocke
|482
|4
|Weakley
|482
|4
|Hardin
|479
|8
|Cumberland
|463
|6
|Smith
|458
|4
|Monroe
|451
|9
|McNairy
|388
|6
|Giles
|387
|13
|DeKalb
|366
|2
|Franklin
|338
|4
|Carroll
|330
|3
|Lincoln
|315
|1
|Marshall
|305
|4
|Henry
|299
|0
|White
|294
|5
|Johnson
|288
|0
|Claiborne
|277
|0
|Crockett
|274
|5
|Hickman
|272
|0
|Campbell
|254
|1
|Wayne
|229
|2
|Marion
|228
|5
|Chester
|225
|2
|Decatur
|215
|3
|Polk
|213
|3
|Overton
|209
|1
|Grainger
|204
|0
|Unicoi
|168
|0
|Union
|162
|0
|Benton
|158
|1
|Cannon
|154
|0
|Jackson
|130
|1
|Humphreys
|129
|3
|Morgan
|127
|1
|Scott
|124
|1
|Grundy
|118
|2
|Sequatchie
|113
|1
|Meigs
|108
|0
|Fentress
|96
|0
|Hancock
|81
|2
|Perry
|81
|0
|Stewart
|79
|0
|Clay
|79
|0
|Lewis
|74
|1
|Houston
|61
|0
|Moore
|60
|0
|Pickett
|39
|1
|Van Buren
|36
|0