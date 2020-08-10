Rob's Monday August 10 North Alabama Weather Forecast

Hot and humid conditions continue for North Alabama Monday and the entire workweek. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon through the evening and evening more storms will be possible overnight tonight.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|13109
|243
|Mobile
|9947
|207
|Montgomery
|6835
|148
|Madison
|5378
|34
|Tuscaloosa
|4213
|73
|Unassigned
|3599
|61
|Baldwin
|3544
|25
|Shelby
|3283
|35
|Marshall
|3167
|36
|Lee
|2678
|45
|Morgan
|2393
|18
|Etowah
|2121
|31
|DeKalb
|1819
|13
|Calhoun
|1784
|14
|Elmore
|1723
|38
|Walker
|1526
|64
|Houston
|1398
|12
|Russell
|1368
|2
|St. Clair
|1338
|17
|Limestone
|1333
|13
|Dallas
|1323
|23
|Franklin
|1274
|20
|Cullman
|1225
|12
|Colbert
|1181
|13
|Autauga
|1169
|21
|Lauderdale
|1167
|19
|Escambia
|1082
|17
|Talladega
|1026
|14
|Jackson
|989
|4
|Tallapoosa
|855
|79
|Chambers
|841
|38
|Dale
|834
|24
|Blount
|800
|4
|Chilton
|792
|6
|Butler
|764
|36
|Coffee
|761
|6
|Covington
|735
|20
|Pike
|709
|7
|Clarke
|662
|9
|Barbour
|575
|5
|Marion
|574
|24
|Lowndes
|572
|24
|Marengo
|552
|15
|Hale
|476
|26
|Bullock
|464
|11
|Winston
|453
|11
|Perry
|442
|4
|Bibb
|438
|5
|Wilcox
|429
|10
|Monroe
|421
|4
|Randolph
|401
|10
|Pickens
|400
|9
|Conecuh
|393
|10
|Washington
|391
|12
|Sumter
|360
|18
|Lawrence
|349
|1
|Macon
|335
|14
|Crenshaw
|318
|5
|Choctaw
|283
|12
|Cherokee
|273
|7
|Henry
|263
|3
|Geneva
|261
|1
|Clay
|258
|5
|Greene
|251
|11
|Lamar
|222
|2
|Fayette
|207
|5
|Cleburne
|127
|1
|Coosa
|101
|2
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Shelby
|23238
|304
|Davidson
|20620
|213
|Rutherford
|6553
|54
|Hamilton
|6132
|53
|Knox
|4600
|39
|Williamson
|3551
|25
|Sumner
|3433
|73
|Unassigned
|3161
|10
|Out of TN
|2924
|14
|Wilson
|2290
|23
|Bradley
|1943
|12
|Montgomery
|1939
|13
|Sevier
|1886
|7
|Putnam
|1767
|18
|Trousdale
|1583
|6
|Robertson
|1558
|19
|Hamblen
|1396
|14
|Blount
|1303
|11
|Maury
|1257
|7
|Washington
|1252
|2
|Tipton
|1208
|10
|Madison
|1102
|17
|Sullivan
|994
|14
|Bedford
|928
|11
|Hardeman
|917
|17
|Macon
|860
|13
|Lake
|787
|0
|Loudon
|742
|3
|Gibson
|717
|5
|Bledsoe
|705
|1
|Fayette
|698
|8
|Dickson
|691
|2
|Anderson
|684
|6
|Dyer
|650
|8
|Cheatham
|595
|7
|Henderson
|593
|2
|Jefferson
|568
|4
|Obion
|565
|4
|Lawrence
|562
|6
|McMinn
|547
|20
|Coffee
|545
|3
|Rhea
|536
|2
|Warren
|530
|4
|Carter
|522
|6
|Lauderdale
|508
|8
|Haywood
|500
|6
|Greene
|492
|8
|Cocke
|475
|2
|Roane
|475
|2
|Hawkins
|472
|7
|Hardin
|471
|8
|Cumberland
|457
|6
|Smith
|452
|4
|Weakley
|451
|4
|Monroe
|444
|9
|Giles
|381
|13
|McNairy
|378
|5
|DeKalb
|360
|2
|Franklin
|330
|4
|Carroll
|314
|3
|Lincoln
|302
|1
|Marshall
|301
|3
|White
|293
|5
|Henry
|288
|0
|Johnson
|280
|0
|Claiborne
|272
|0
|Crockett
|269
|5
|Hickman
|268
|0
|Campbell
|248
|1
|Wayne
|226
|2
|Marion
|224
|4
|Chester
|221
|2
|Decatur
|213
|3
|Polk
|206
|3
|Grainger
|197
|0
|Overton
|195
|1
|Unicoi
|166
|0
|Union
|160
|0
|Benton
|155
|1
|Cannon
|147
|0
|Jackson
|127
|1
|Humphreys
|124
|3
|Morgan
|122
|1
|Scott
|119
|0
|Grundy
|114
|2
|Meigs
|106
|0
|Sequatchie
|105
|0
|Fentress
|93
|0
|Perry
|81
|0
|Hancock
|80
|2
|Clay
|76
|0
|Lewis
|75
|1
|Stewart
|74
|0
|Moore
|63
|0
|Houston
|59
|0
|Van Buren
|36
|0
|Pickett
|35
|1