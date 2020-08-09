Lincoln County Cases
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|12969
|243
|Mobile
|9836
|206
|Montgomery
|6609
|148
|Madison
|5314
|33
|Tuscaloosa
|4190
|73
|Unassigned
|3560
|61
|Baldwin
|3502
|24
|Shelby
|3260
|35
|Marshall
|3130
|35
|Lee
|2660
|45
|Morgan
|2369
|18
|Etowah
|2104
|31
|DeKalb
|1798
|13
|Calhoun
|1761
|13
|Elmore
|1715
|38
|Walker
|1520
|64
|Houston
|1386
|12
|Russell
|1358
|2
|St. Clair
|1328
|17
|Dallas
|1318
|23
|Limestone
|1318
|13
|Franklin
|1270
|20
|Cullman
|1220
|12
|Colbert
|1171
|13
|Lauderdale
|1157
|17
|Autauga
|1086
|21
|Escambia
|1075
|16
|Talladega
|1009
|13
|Jackson
|968
|4
|Tallapoosa
|854
|79
|Chambers
|840
|38
|Dale
|827
|23
|Blount
|788
|4
|Chilton
|788
|6
|Butler
|758
|36
|Coffee
|756
|6
|Covington
|734
|20
|Pike
|703
|7
|Clarke
|662
|9
|Barbour
|573
|5
|Lowndes
|571
|24
|Marion
|570
|24
|Marengo
|553
|15
|Hale
|473
|26
|Bullock
|463
|11
|Winston
|450
|11
|Perry
|440
|4
|Bibb
|426
|5
|Wilcox
|426
|10
|Monroe
|419
|4
|Randolph
|396
|10
|Pickens
|392
|9
|Conecuh
|388
|10
|Washington
|386
|12
|Sumter
|360
|18
|Lawrence
|348
|1
|Macon
|334
|14
|Crenshaw
|314
|3
|Choctaw
|281
|12
|Cherokee
|270
|7
|Henry
|259
|3
|Geneva
|257
|0
|Clay
|252
|5
|Greene
|250
|11
|Lamar
|220
|2
|Fayette
|204
|5
|Cleburne
|126
|1
|Coosa
|101
|2
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|22916
|301
|Davidson
|20383
|213
|Rutherford
|6463
|54
|Hamilton
|6062
|53
|Knox
|4513
|38
|Williamson
|3478
|25
|Sumner
|3404
|73
|Unassigned
|3128
|10
|Out of TN
|2860
|14
|Wilson
|2262
|23
|Bradley
|1903
|12
|Montgomery
|1902
|13
|Sevier
|1850
|7
|Putnam
|1740
|18
|Trousdale
|1582
|6
|Robertson
|1535
|19
|Hamblen
|1383
|14
|Blount
|1277
|11
|Maury
|1225
|7
|Washington
|1225
|2
|Tipton
|1195
|9
|Madison
|1064
|17
|Sullivan
|962
|14
|Bedford
|918
|11
|Hardeman
|898
|17
|Macon
|858
|13
|Lake
|782
|0
|Loudon
|725
|3
|Bledsoe
|695
|1
|Gibson
|693
|5
|Fayette
|686
|8
|Dickson
|679
|2
|Anderson
|676
|6
|Dyer
|628
|7
|Cheatham
|578
|7
|Henderson
|563
|2
|Jefferson
|559
|3
|Lawrence
|550
|6
|Obion
|546
|4
|McMinn
|531
|20
|Rhea
|528
|2
|Coffee
|522
|3
|Carter
|512
|6
|Warren
|507
|4
|Lauderdale
|489
|8
|Greene
|467
|8
|Haywood
|463
|6
|Hardin
|462
|8
|Roane
|461
|2
|Cocke
|457
|2
|Hawkins
|451
|7
|Cumberland
|450
|6
|Smith
|445
|4
|Weakley
|421
|4
|Monroe
|418
|9
|Giles
|378
|13
|McNairy
|371
|5
|DeKalb
|349
|2
|Franklin
|325
|4
|Carroll
|296
|3
|Marshall
|290
|3
|White
|281
|5
|Lincoln
|280
|1
|Henry
|276
|0
|Claiborne
|266
|0
|Crockett
|266
|4
|Johnson
|265
|0
|Hickman
|259
|0
|Campbell
|247
|1
|Wayne
|225
|2
|Marion
|222
|4
|Chester
|217
|2
|Polk
|204
|3
|Decatur
|198
|3
|Grainger
|196
|0
|Overton
|180
|1
|Unicoi
|161
|0
|Union
|154
|0
|Benton
|148
|1
|Cannon
|143
|0
|Jackson
|124
|1
|Humphreys
|120
|3
|Morgan
|118
|1
|Scott
|118
|0
|Grundy
|113
|2
|Sequatchie
|105
|0
|Meigs
|104
|0
|Fentress
|92
|0
|Perry
|79
|0
|Hancock
|78
|2
|Clay
|75
|0
|Stewart
|74
|0
|Lewis
|73
|1
|Moore
|61
|0
|Houston
|57
|0
|Van Buren
|36
|0
|Pickett
|31
|1