Wedding and Event Planners Say Business is Picking Back Up

|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|12743
|242
|Mobile
|9565
|206
|Montgomery
|6521
|148
|Madison
|5250
|30
|Tuscaloosa
|4103
|71
|Unassigned
|3474
|61
|Baldwin
|3443
|23
|Shelby
|3201
|33
|Marshall
|3090
|34
|Lee
|2628
|44
|Morgan
|2330
|17
|Etowah
|2075
|30
|DeKalb
|1771
|13
|Calhoun
|1704
|13
|Elmore
|1694
|38
|Walker
|1502
|64
|Houston
|1364
|12
|Russell
|1342
|2
|Dallas
|1311
|23
|St. Clair
|1310
|16
|Limestone
|1284
|13
|Franklin
|1258
|20
|Cullman
|1201
|12
|Colbert
|1156
|13
|Lauderdale
|1139
|17
|Autauga
|1065
|21
|Escambia
|1054
|16
|Talladega
|986
|13
|Jackson
|945
|4
|Tallapoosa
|849
|79
|Chambers
|835
|38
|Dale
|823
|23
|Blount
|774
|3
|Chilton
|767
|6
|Butler
|759
|35
|Coffee
|747
|5
|Covington
|726
|20
|Pike
|690
|7
|Barbour
|569
|5
|Lowndes
|567
|24
|Marion
|567
|24
|Marengo
|546
|14
|Clarke
|496
|9
|Hale
|467
|26
|Bullock
|454
|11
|Winston
|444
|11
|Perry
|436
|4
|Wilcox
|418
|10
|Bibb
|416
|4
|Monroe
|415
|4
|Randolph
|394
|10
|Pickens
|384
|9
|Conecuh
|382
|10
|Sumter
|362
|18
|Lawrence
|344
|1
|Macon
|332
|13
|Washington
|327
|12
|Crenshaw
|313
|3
|Choctaw
|279
|12
|Cherokee
|263
|7
|Geneva
|255
|0
|Henry
|252
|3
|Greene
|250
|11
|Clay
|249
|5
|Lamar
|217
|2
|Fayette
|198
|5
|Cleburne
|125
|1
|Coosa
|101
|2
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|22635
|302
|Davidson
|20185
|212
|Rutherford
|6404
|53
|Hamilton
|5970
|52
|Knox
|4407
|37
|Williamson
|3448
|25
|Sumner
|3365
|73
|Unassigned
|3080
|9
|Out of TN
|2842
|16
|Wilson
|2229
|23
|Montgomery
|1883
|13
|Bradley
|1874
|12
|Sevier
|1830
|7
|Putnam
|1717
|17
|Trousdale
|1582
|6
|Robertson
|1521
|19
|Hamblen
|1372
|14
|Blount
|1243
|10
|Washington
|1200
|2
|Tipton
|1183
|9
|Maury
|1178
|7
|Madison
|1024
|17
|Sullivan
|933
|12
|Bedford
|908
|11
|Hardeman
|875
|17
|Macon
|856
|13
|Lake
|782
|0
|Loudon
|718
|3
|Bledsoe
|690
|1
|Fayette
|670
|8
|Gibson
|670
|5
|Anderson
|668
|6
|Dickson
|666
|2
|Dyer
|619
|7
|Cheatham
|573
|7
|Jefferson
|552
|3
|Henderson
|547
|2
|Lawrence
|534
|6
|McMinn
|524
|20
|Rhea
|522
|1
|Obion
|519
|4
|Coffee
|507
|3
|Warren
|498
|4
|Carter
|497
|6
|Lauderdale
|487
|8
|Haywood
|457
|6
|Hardin
|453
|8
|Cocke
|450
|2
|Greene
|447
|7
|Smith
|446
|4
|Hawkins
|435
|7
|Roane
|433
|2
|Cumberland
|412
|6
|Monroe
|407
|9
|Weakley
|397
|4
|Giles
|369
|13
|McNairy
|366
|5
|DeKalb
|339
|2
|Franklin
|313
|4
|Carroll
|290
|3
|Marshall
|283
|3
|Lincoln
|276
|1
|White
|273
|5
|Henry
|266
|0
|Crockett
|260
|4
|Johnson
|258
|0
|Claiborne
|255
|0
|Hickman
|253
|0
|Campbell
|239
|1
|Wayne
|225
|2
|Marion
|216
|4
|Chester
|211
|2
|Decatur
|198
|3
|Polk
|195
|3
|Grainger
|194
|0
|Overton
|175
|1
|Unicoi
|156
|0
|Union
|150
|0
|Cannon
|142
|0
|Benton
|139
|1
|Humphreys
|120
|3
|Jackson
|118
|1
|Scott
|118
|0
|Grundy
|111
|2
|Morgan
|103
|1
|Sequatchie
|102
|0
|Meigs
|101
|0
|Fentress
|88
|0
|Hancock
|78
|1
|Perry
|77
|0
|Clay
|74
|0
|Stewart
|73
|0
|Lewis
|71
|1
|Moore
|60
|0
|Houston
|57
|0
|Van Buren
|35
|0
|Pickett
|31
|1