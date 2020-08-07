First Day Of School For Jackson County Schools
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|12486
|232
|Mobile
|9420
|204
|Montgomery
|6449
|148
|Madison
|5161
|30
|Tuscaloosa
|4057
|69
|Baldwin
|3380
|23
|Unassigned
|3190
|60
|Shelby
|3164
|32
|Marshall
|3060
|34
|Lee
|2588
|44
|Morgan
|2295
|17
|Etowah
|2041
|28
|DeKalb
|1745
|13
|Calhoun
|1672
|13
|Elmore
|1672
|38
|Walker
|1498
|64
|Houston
|1348
|12
|Dallas
|1305
|23
|St. Clair
|1289
|15
|Russell
|1277
|2
|Limestone
|1261
|13
|Franklin
|1238
|20
|Cullman
|1189
|12
|Colbert
|1141
|13
|Lauderdale
|1123
|15
|Autauga
|1050
|21
|Escambia
|1044
|16
|Talladega
|967
|13
|Jackson
|924
|4
|Tallapoosa
|841
|79
|Chambers
|835
|38
|Dale
|802
|23
|Blount
|759
|3
|Butler
|756
|35
|Chilton
|745
|6
|Coffee
|736
|5
|Covington
|716
|20
|Pike
|687
|7
|Lowndes
|567
|24
|Barbour
|565
|5
|Marion
|562
|24
|Marengo
|536
|14
|Clarke
|494
|9
|Hale
|464
|26
|Bullock
|450
|11
|Winston
|440
|11
|Perry
|436
|4
|Wilcox
|414
|10
|Bibb
|413
|4
|Monroe
|408
|4
|Randolph
|394
|10
|Conecuh
|378
|10
|Pickens
|377
|9
|Sumter
|360
|18
|Lawrence
|332
|1
|Macon
|320
|13
|Washington
|320
|12
|Crenshaw
|312
|3
|Choctaw
|277
|12
|Cherokee
|258
|7
|Greene
|249
|11
|Henry
|249
|3
|Geneva
|248
|0
|Clay
|237
|5
|Lamar
|212
|2
|Fayette
|183
|5
|Cleburne
|125
|1
|Coosa
|101
|2
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|22212
|300
|Davidson
|20001
|211
|Rutherford
|6298
|53
|Hamilton
|5884
|49
|Knox
|4298
|37
|Williamson
|3405
|25
|Sumner
|3316
|72
|Unassigned
|3036
|8
|Out of TN
|2831
|16
|Wilson
|2190
|23
|Bradley
|1817
|12
|Montgomery
|1815
|13
|Sevier
|1791
|6
|Putnam
|1677
|16
|Trousdale
|1578
|6
|Robertson
|1506
|19
|Hamblen
|1346
|14
|Blount
|1222
|9
|Maury
|1159
|7
|Tipton
|1155
|9
|Washington
|1131
|2
|Madison
|984
|15
|Bedford
|901
|11
|Sullivan
|895
|12
|Hardeman
|858
|15
|Macon
|855
|13
|Lake
|765
|0
|Loudon
|705
|3
|Bledsoe
|686
|1
|Dickson
|652
|1
|Fayette
|652
|8
|Anderson
|651
|6
|Gibson
|644
|4
|Dyer
|593
|7
|Cheatham
|569
|7
|Lawrence
|527
|6
|Jefferson
|525
|3
|Henderson
|517
|2
|Rhea
|517
|1
|McMinn
|509
|20
|Obion
|490
|4
|Coffee
|482
|3
|Warren
|479
|4
|Carter
|473
|5
|Lauderdale
|455
|8
|Hardin
|444
|7
|Cocke
|439
|2
|Haywood
|435
|6
|Smith
|429
|4
|Roane
|423
|2
|Greene
|418
|7
|Hawkins
|416
|7
|Cumberland
|398
|6
|Monroe
|397
|9
|Giles
|369
|13
|Weakley
|363
|3
|McNairy
|351
|5
|DeKalb
|331
|2
|Franklin
|302
|4
|Marshall
|275
|3
|Carroll
|272
|3
|Lincoln
|268
|1
|Crockett
|253
|4
|Henry
|248
|0
|Hickman
|248
|0
|White
|246
|5
|Claiborne
|242
|0
|Campbell
|229
|1
|Johnson
|225
|0
|Wayne
|224
|2
|Marion
|213
|4
|Chester
|206
|2
|Grainger
|189
|0
|Decatur
|188
|3
|Polk
|185
|3
|Overton
|155
|1
|Unicoi
|148
|0
|Union
|141
|0
|Cannon
|136
|0
|Benton
|126
|1
|Humphreys
|118
|3
|Jackson
|112
|1
|Scott
|110
|0
|Grundy
|108
|2
|Sequatchie
|100
|0
|Meigs
|99
|0
|Morgan
|98
|1
|Fentress
|79
|0
|Hancock
|77
|1
|Perry
|77
|0
|Stewart
|74
|0
|Clay
|71
|0
|Lewis
|67
|1
|Houston
|56
|0
|Moore
|55
|0
|Van Buren
|35
|0
|Pickett
|30
|1