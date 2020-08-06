Teacher Staffing Concerns During Pandemic

School districts across North Alabama are making their final preparations for the first day of school.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|12186
|230
|Mobile
|9269
|204
|Montgomery
|6350
|148
|Madison
|5122
|27
|Tuscaloosa
|4002
|69
|Baldwin
|3322
|23
|Shelby
|3119
|32
|Marshall
|3001
|34
|Unassigned
|2878
|56
|Lee
|2554
|42
|Morgan
|2270
|15
|Etowah
|1967
|28
|DeKalb
|1721
|13
|Elmore
|1633
|37
|Calhoun
|1627
|13
|Walker
|1479
|64
|Houston
|1334
|12
|Dallas
|1298
|23
|Russell
|1267
|2
|St. Clair
|1252
|14
|Limestone
|1227
|13
|Franklin
|1215
|20
|Cullman
|1171
|12
|Colbert
|1122
|13
|Lauderdale
|1111
|13
|Autauga
|1030
|21
|Escambia
|981
|15
|Talladega
|946
|13
|Jackson
|890
|4
|Chambers
|832
|38
|Tallapoosa
|827
|78
|Dale
|798
|23
|Butler
|754
|35
|Blount
|745
|3
|Chilton
|738
|6
|Coffee
|725
|5
|Covington
|716
|20
|Pike
|672
|7
|Barbour
|564
|5
|Lowndes
|561
|24
|Marion
|547
|24
|Marengo
|529
|14
|Clarke
|491
|9
|Hale
|459
|26
|Bullock
|444
|11
|Winston
|435
|11
|Perry
|432
|4
|Wilcox
|411
|10
|Monroe
|396
|4
|Randolph
|392
|10
|Bibb
|384
|4
|Pickens
|376
|9
|Conecuh
|373
|10
|Sumter
|360
|18
|Lawrence
|325
|1
|Macon
|316
|13
|Washington
|315
|12
|Crenshaw
|307
|3
|Choctaw
|276
|12
|Cherokee
|249
|7
|Greene
|247
|11
|Henry
|247
|3
|Geneva
|243
|0
|Clay
|225
|5
|Lamar
|205
|2
|Fayette
|178
|5
|Cleburne
|121
|1
|Coosa
|95
|2
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|21924
|298
|Davidson
|19812
|208
|Rutherford
|6254
|53
|Hamilton
|5803
|47
|Knox
|4186
|38
|Williamson
|3363
|22
|Sumner
|3264
|71
|Unassigned
|2928
|5
|Out of TN
|2793
|14
|Wilson
|2152
|23
|Montgomery
|1781
|13
|Bradley
|1771
|12
|Sevier
|1763
|6
|Putnam
|1646
|13
|Trousdale
|1576
|6
|Robertson
|1475
|19
|Hamblen
|1311
|13
|Blount
|1186
|8
|Tipton
|1137
|9
|Washington
|1114
|2
|Maury
|1107
|7
|Madison
|957
|14
|Bedford
|890
|11
|Sullivan
|859
|11
|Macon
|847
|13
|Hardeman
|843
|12
|Lake
|758
|0
|Loudon
|686
|3
|Bledsoe
|674
|1
|Fayette
|646
|8
|Anderson
|637
|6
|Dickson
|630
|1
|Gibson
|615
|2
|Dyer
|579
|7
|Cheatham
|554
|6
|Rhea
|514
|1
|Jefferson
|513
|3
|McMinn
|498
|20
|Lawrence
|497
|6
|Henderson
|483
|0
|Obion
|464
|4
|Warren
|454
|4
|Carter
|452
|5
|Coffee
|448
|2
|Lauderdale
|445
|7
|Hardin
|426
|7
|Cocke
|421
|2
|Haywood
|414
|5
|Greene
|398
|6
|Roane
|398
|2
|Cumberland
|397
|6
|Smith
|393
|3
|Hawkins
|391
|5
|Monroe
|380
|9
|Giles
|360
|12
|McNairy
|335
|5
|Weakley
|329
|3
|DeKalb
|326
|1
|Franklin
|296
|4
|Marshall
|271
|3
|Lincoln
|259
|1
|Carroll
|251
|3
|Crockett
|246
|4
|Hickman
|240
|0
|Claiborne
|235
|0
|White
|232
|3
|Henry
|231
|0
|Campbell
|224
|1
|Wayne
|222
|2
|Johnson
|214
|0
|Marion
|210
|4
|Chester
|201
|2
|Grainger
|181
|0
|Polk
|181
|3
|Decatur
|174
|2
|Overton
|141
|1
|Unicoi
|141
|0
|Union
|133
|0
|Cannon
|131
|0
|Humphreys
|113
|3
|Benton
|111
|1
|Jackson
|109
|1
|Scott
|105
|0
|Grundy
|104
|2
|Meigs
|99
|0
|Sequatchie
|96
|0
|Morgan
|94
|1
|Perry
|77
|0
|Fentress
|76
|0
|Hancock
|76
|1
|Stewart
|72
|0
|Clay
|66
|0
|Lewis
|62
|1
|Houston
|54
|0
|Moore
|53
|0
|Van Buren
|33
|0
|Pickett
|27
|1