08/05/20 Late Weather

Kate's Forecast
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|12039
|228
|Mobile
|9170
|197
|Montgomery
|6305
|147
|Madison
|5082
|27
|Tuscaloosa
|3984
|66
|Baldwin
|3263
|23
|Shelby
|3075
|32
|Marshall
|2984
|33
|Unassigned
|2812
|55
|Lee
|2519
|40
|Morgan
|2243
|15
|Etowah
|1957
|28
|DeKalb
|1718
|13
|Elmore
|1626
|37
|Calhoun
|1590
|12
|Walker
|1474
|64
|Houston
|1327
|12
|Dallas
|1294
|23
|Russell
|1247
|1
|St. Clair
|1236
|12
|Limestone
|1208
|13
|Franklin
|1206
|20
|Cullman
|1157
|11
|Colbert
|1107
|12
|Lauderdale
|1095
|12
|Autauga
|1030
|20
|Escambia
|979
|15
|Talladega
|927
|13
|Jackson
|870
|4
|Chambers
|828
|38
|Tallapoosa
|822
|78
|Dale
|787
|22
|Butler
|751
|35
|Blount
|741
|3
|Chilton
|722
|6
|Coffee
|716
|5
|Covington
|715
|20
|Pike
|660
|7
|Barbour
|563
|5
|Lowndes
|558
|24
|Marion
|547
|24
|Marengo
|526
|14
|Clarke
|487
|9
|Hale
|457
|26
|Bullock
|441
|11
|Winston
|432
|11
|Perry
|431
|4
|Wilcox
|408
|9
|Monroe
|395
|4
|Randolph
|391
|10
|Bibb
|381
|3
|Conecuh
|372
|10
|Pickens
|371
|9
|Sumter
|359
|18
|Lawrence
|324
|0
|Washington
|314
|12
|Macon
|311
|13
|Crenshaw
|297
|3
|Choctaw
|276
|12
|Cherokee
|247
|7
|Henry
|246
|3
|Greene
|245
|11
|Geneva
|242
|0
|Clay
|223
|5
|Lamar
|203
|2
|Fayette
|176
|5
|Cleburne
|121
|1
|Coosa
|92
|2
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|21728
|293
|Davidson
|19563
|205
|Rutherford
|6155
|53
|Hamilton
|5720
|47
|Knox
|4108
|37
|Williamson
|3308
|22
|Sumner
|3219
|70
|Unassigned
|2957
|5
|Out of TN
|2789
|14
|Wilson
|2102
|22
|Sevier
|1756
|5
|Montgomery
|1752
|12
|Bradley
|1739
|10
|Putnam
|1601
|13
|Trousdale
|1576
|6
|Robertson
|1459
|19
|Hamblen
|1297
|13
|Blount
|1181
|7
|Tipton
|1123
|9
|Maury
|1089
|7
|Washington
|1089
|2
|Madison
|929
|13
|Bedford
|877
|11
|Macon
|841
|13
|Sullivan
|833
|9
|Hardeman
|830
|11
|Lake
|756
|0
|Loudon
|682
|3
|Bledsoe
|674
|1
|Fayette
|642
|8
|Anderson
|630
|7
|Dickson
|609
|1
|Gibson
|590
|2
|Dyer
|568
|7
|Cheatham
|548
|6
|Rhea
|511
|1
|Jefferson
|508
|3
|McMinn
|493
|20
|Lawrence
|491
|6
|Henderson
|469
|0
|Obion
|453
|4
|Lauderdale
|438
|6
|Carter
|433
|5
|Warren
|429
|4
|Coffee
|421
|2
|Cocke
|412
|1
|Hardin
|409
|7
|Haywood
|402
|5
|Roane
|392
|2
|Cumberland
|385
|6
|Smith
|384
|3
|Monroe
|377
|9
|Greene
|376
|5
|Hawkins
|369
|4
|Giles
|354
|10
|McNairy
|324
|5
|DeKalb
|322
|1
|Weakley
|310
|3
|Franklin
|286
|4
|Marshall
|266
|2
|Lincoln
|255
|1
|Carroll
|244
|3
|Crockett
|236
|4
|Claiborne
|235
|0
|Hickman
|233
|0
|Henry
|225
|0
|Campbell
|221
|1
|Wayne
|219
|1
|Marion
|209
|4
|White
|205
|3
|Chester
|196
|2
|Grainger
|179
|0
|Polk
|179
|3
|Johnson
|177
|0
|Decatur
|169
|2
|Overton
|139
|1
|Unicoi
|139
|0
|Union
|129
|0
|Cannon
|126
|0
|Humphreys
|109
|3
|Benton
|108
|1
|Jackson
|108
|1
|Scott
|105
|0
|Grundy
|102
|2
|Meigs
|99
|0
|Sequatchie
|96
|0
|Morgan
|91
|1
|Fentress
|76
|0
|Hancock
|76
|1
|Perry
|74
|0
|Stewart
|70
|0
|Clay
|64
|0
|Lewis
|58
|1
|Houston
|54
|0
|Moore
|44
|0
|Van Buren
|33
|0
|Pickett
|25
|1