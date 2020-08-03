Havoc season moved back, fans ready to cheer on their team

SPHL will push season back to Mid-late December
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|11650
|225
|Mobile
|8998
|191
|Montgomery
|6198
|143
|Madison
|4932
|25
|Tuscaloosa
|3912
|63
|Baldwin
|3175
|22
|Shelby
|3002
|32
|Marshall
|2947
|30
|Unassigned
|2633
|51
|Lee
|2491
|40
|Morgan
|2206
|15
|Etowah
|1914
|25
|DeKalb
|1677
|13
|Elmore
|1584
|37
|Calhoun
|1535
|9
|Walker
|1457
|63
|Houston
|1309
|12
|Dallas
|1280
|23
|Russell
|1220
|1
|Franklin
|1184
|20
|Limestone
|1183
|13
|St. Clair
|1182
|12
|Cullman
|1113
|11
|Colbert
|1076
|12
|Lauderdale
|1053
|12
|Autauga
|1010
|20
|Escambia
|965
|15
|Talladega
|890
|13
|Jackson
|816
|3
|Chambers
|814
|38
|Tallapoosa
|804
|78
|Dale
|776
|19
|Butler
|751
|35
|Blount
|722
|3
|Covington
|704
|20
|Coffee
|703
|5
|Chilton
|697
|6
|Pike
|654
|7
|Barbour
|562
|5
|Lowndes
|546
|24
|Marion
|535
|24
|Marengo
|515
|14
|Clarke
|484
|9
|Hale
|449
|25
|Bullock
|437
|11
|Perry
|428
|4
|Winston
|428
|11
|Wilcox
|402
|9
|Monroe
|388
|4
|Randolph
|388
|10
|Conecuh
|371
|10
|Bibb
|364
|3
|Pickens
|363
|9
|Sumter
|361
|18
|Washington
|310
|11
|Macon
|308
|13
|Lawrence
|306
|0
|Crenshaw
|284
|3
|Choctaw
|273
|12
|Henry
|243
|3
|Greene
|240
|11
|Cherokee
|233
|7
|Geneva
|226
|0
|Clay
|216
|5
|Lamar
|194
|2
|Fayette
|169
|5
|Cleburne
|114
|1
|Coosa
|90
|2
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Shelby
|21296
|285
|Davidson
|19320
|199
|Rutherford
|6042
|51
|Hamilton
|5621
|47
|Knox
|3926
|34
|Williamson
|3230
|22
|Sumner
|3160
|69
|Unassigned
|2924
|4
|Out of TN
|2823
|12
|Wilson
|2064
|20
|Montgomery
|1711
|11
|Bradley
|1705
|10
|Sevier
|1702
|5
|Trousdale
|1572
|6
|Putnam
|1547
|13
|Robertson
|1432
|16
|Hamblen
|1217
|13
|Tipton
|1104
|9
|Blount
|1098
|7
|Maury
|1066
|5
|Washington
|1038
|2
|Madison
|889
|12
|Bedford
|862
|10
|Macon
|834
|13
|Hardeman
|794
|11
|Sullivan
|780
|9
|Lake
|744
|0
|Bledsoe
|668
|1
|Loudon
|649
|3
|Fayette
|617
|8
|Anderson
|599
|5
|Dickson
|587
|1
|Gibson
|558
|2
|Cheatham
|544
|5
|Dyer
|542
|7
|Rhea
|497
|1
|Jefferson
|489
|2
|McMinn
|479
|20
|Lawrence
|474
|6
|Obion
|427
|4
|Henderson
|426
|0
|Carter
|424
|5
|Lauderdale
|421
|6
|Coffee
|411
|2
|Warren
|400
|4
|Hardin
|398
|7
|Cocke
|391
|1
|Cumberland
|375
|6
|Greene
|369
|5
|Haywood
|369
|5
|Smith
|361
|3
|Monroe
|356
|9
|Roane
|356
|1
|Giles
|344
|9
|Hawkins
|324
|4
|McNairy
|310
|5
|DeKalb
|304
|1
|Franklin
|285
|4
|Marshall
|263
|2
|Weakley
|260
|3
|Lincoln
|251
|1
|Carroll
|226
|3
|Hickman
|226
|0
|Crockett
|223
|3
|Wayne
|214
|1
|Claiborne
|212
|0
|Henry
|211
|0
|Campbell
|207
|1
|Marion
|206
|4
|Chester
|192
|1
|White
|191
|3
|Grainger
|168
|0
|Polk
|166
|1
|Johnson
|160
|0
|Decatur
|159
|1
|Unicoi
|136
|0
|Overton
|134
|1
|Union
|118
|0
|Cannon
|117
|0
|Jackson
|107
|1
|Grundy
|101
|2
|Humphreys
|101
|3
|Scott
|101
|0
|Meigs
|96
|0
|Sequatchie
|94
|0
|Benton
|92
|1
|Morgan
|79
|1
|Fentress
|74
|0
|Hancock
|74
|1
|Perry
|74
|0
|Stewart
|70
|0
|Clay
|62
|0
|Lewis
|56
|1
|Houston
|55
|0
|Moore
|42
|0
|Van Buren
|32
|0
|Pickett
|22
|1