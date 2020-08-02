MORGAN COUNTY PARENTS HAPPY WITH GOVERNOR'S DECISION TO HELP WITH INTERNET ACCESS

Governor Kay Ivey allocated $100,000,000 for access to reliable internet.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|11465
|225
|Mobile
|8466
|188
|Montgomery
|6093
|141
|Madison
|4817
|25
|Tuscaloosa
|3851
|61
|Baldwin
|3095
|21
|Shelby
|2954
|31
|Marshall
|2878
|30
|Unassigned
|2569
|50
|Lee
|2455
|40
|Morgan
|2156
|14
|Etowah
|1884
|24
|DeKalb
|1650
|11
|Elmore
|1562
|37
|Walker
|1450
|63
|Calhoun
|1438
|9
|Houston
|1275
|12
|Dallas
|1265
|23
|Russell
|1185
|1
|St. Clair
|1169
|11
|Franklin
|1165
|20
|Limestone
|1155
|12
|Cullman
|1090
|11
|Colbert
|1050
|11
|Lauderdale
|1028
|12
|Autauga
|988
|20
|Escambia
|952
|15
|Talladega
|862
|13
|Chambers
|807
|38
|Tallapoosa
|801
|78
|Jackson
|783
|3
|Dale
|763
|18
|Butler
|743
|35
|Blount
|704
|3
|Coffee
|695
|5
|Covington
|684
|20
|Chilton
|673
|5
|Pike
|644
|7
|Barbour
|554
|5
|Lowndes
|545
|24
|Marion
|528
|24
|Marengo
|506
|14
|Clarke
|479
|9
|Hale
|448
|25
|Bullock
|436
|11
|Winston
|426
|10
|Perry
|419
|3
|Wilcox
|400
|9
|Randolph
|386
|10
|Monroe
|385
|3
|Conecuh
|363
|10
|Sumter
|361
|18
|Bibb
|360
|2
|Pickens
|359
|9
|Macon
|304
|12
|Washington
|304
|11
|Lawrence
|298
|0
|Crenshaw
|279
|3
|Choctaw
|271
|12
|Greene
|239
|11
|Henry
|238
|3
|Cherokee
|222
|7
|Geneva
|216
|0
|Clay
|200
|5
|Lamar
|191
|2
|Fayette
|167
|5
|Cleburne
|112
|1
|Coosa
|89
|2
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|21021
|284
|Davidson
|19176
|198
|Rutherford
|5999
|51
|Hamilton
|5549
|47
|Knox
|3848
|31
|Williamson
|3193
|22
|Sumner
|3136
|69
|Unassigned
|2888
|4
|Out of TN
|2729
|12
|Wilson
|2041
|20
|Bradley
|1681
|10
|Sevier
|1679
|5
|Montgomery
|1677
|11
|Trousdale
|1572
|6
|Putnam
|1543
|13
|Robertson
|1417
|16
|Hamblen
|1208
|13
|Tipton
|1094
|9
|Blount
|1089
|7
|Maury
|1050
|5
|Washington
|993
|2
|Madison
|863
|12
|Bedford
|851
|10
|Macon
|834
|13
|Hardeman
|787
|11
|Sullivan
|758
|8
|Lake
|740
|0
|Bledsoe
|661
|1
|Loudon
|643
|3
|Fayette
|616
|8
|Anderson
|583
|5
|Dickson
|580
|1
|Gibson
|550
|2
|Dyer
|534
|7
|Cheatham
|533
|5
|Rhea
|491
|1
|Jefferson
|480
|2
|McMinn
|472
|20
|Lawrence
|458
|6
|Henderson
|423
|0
|Lauderdale
|420
|6
|Obion
|419
|4
|Carter
|407
|5
|Coffee
|395
|2
|Hardin
|394
|7
|Warren
|393
|4
|Cocke
|385
|1
|Cumberland
|374
|6
|Haywood
|366
|5
|Greene
|362
|5
|Smith
|360
|3
|Monroe
|352
|9
|Roane
|347
|1
|Giles
|334
|9
|McNairy
|309
|5
|Hawkins
|304
|4
|DeKalb
|303
|1
|Franklin
|271
|4
|Marshall
|261
|2
|Weakley
|251
|3
|Lincoln
|250
|1
|Crockett
|220
|3
|Hickman
|218
|0
|Carroll
|216
|3
|Wayne
|212
|1
|Claiborne
|210
|0
|Henry
|205
|0
|Campbell
|203
|1
|Marion
|199
|4
|Chester
|190
|1
|White
|188
|3
|Grainger
|164
|0
|Decatur
|159
|1
|Polk
|157
|1
|Johnson
|141
|0
|Unicoi
|136
|0
|Overton
|134
|1
|Cannon
|115
|0
|Union
|114
|0
|Jackson
|105
|1
|Humphreys
|100
|3
|Grundy
|98
|2
|Scott
|98
|0
|Meigs
|96
|0
|Sequatchie
|94
|0
|Benton
|91
|1
|Morgan
|76
|1
|Fentress
|73
|0
|Perry
|73
|0
|Hancock
|72
|1
|Stewart
|67
|0
|Clay
|61
|0
|Houston
|54
|0
|Lewis
|51
|1
|Moore
|43
|0
|Van Buren
|32
|0
|Pickett
|22
|1