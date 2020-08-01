Carson's Evening Forecast 8/1

One or two showers are possible through sunset, but most stay dry. A comfortable Sunday on the way for early August standards. While all is quiet here at home, Isaias continues to close in on the Florida coast.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|11194
|223
|Mobile
|8084
|187
|Montgomery
|6047
|141
|Madison
|4720
|25
|Tuscaloosa
|3805
|61
|Baldwin
|3056
|21
|Shelby
|2911
|31
|Marshall
|2823
|28
|Unassigned
|2445
|49
|Lee
|2430
|40
|Morgan
|2129
|14
|Etowah
|1857
|19
|DeKalb
|1628
|11
|Elmore
|1544
|35
|Walker
|1441
|61
|Calhoun
|1409
|9
|Dallas
|1259
|23
|Houston
|1242
|12
|Franklin
|1162
|20
|Russell
|1161
|1
|St. Clair
|1151
|9
|Limestone
|1146
|11
|Cullman
|1075
|11
|Colbert
|1041
|11
|Lauderdale
|1014
|10
|Autauga
|972
|20
|Escambia
|943
|15
|Talladega
|847
|12
|Chambers
|806
|38
|Tallapoosa
|798
|78
|Dale
|749
|18
|Jackson
|749
|3
|Butler
|739
|35
|Coffee
|689
|5
|Blount
|685
|3
|Covington
|680
|20
|Chilton
|660
|5
|Pike
|640
|7
|Barbour
|550
|5
|Lowndes
|546
|24
|Marion
|523
|24
|Marengo
|504
|14
|Clarke
|473
|9
|Hale
|446
|25
|Bullock
|430
|11
|Winston
|418
|10
|Perry
|417
|3
|Wilcox
|397
|9
|Monroe
|384
|3
|Randolph
|384
|10
|Sumter
|360
|17
|Conecuh
|358
|10
|Bibb
|355
|2
|Pickens
|355
|9
|Washington
|301
|10
|Macon
|300
|12
|Lawrence
|295
|0
|Crenshaw
|276
|3
|Choctaw
|271
|12
|Greene
|239
|11
|Henry
|233
|3
|Cherokee
|219
|7
|Geneva
|210
|0
|Clay
|194
|5
|Lamar
|191
|2
|Fayette
|163
|5
|Cleburne
|111
|1
|Coosa
|89
|2
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|20586
|279
|Davidson
|18978
|198
|Rutherford
|5899
|51
|Hamilton
|5483
|47
|Knox
|3705
|30
|Williamson
|3132
|22
|Sumner
|3106
|69
|Unassigned
|2887
|4
|Out of TN
|2815
|13
|Wilson
|2001
|20
|Bradley
|1651
|10
|Montgomery
|1646
|11
|Sevier
|1644
|5
|Trousdale
|1570
|6
|Putnam
|1518
|13
|Robertson
|1409
|16
|Hamblen
|1183
|13
|Tipton
|1065
|9
|Blount
|1043
|7
|Maury
|1010
|5
|Washington
|943
|2
|Bedford
|823
|10
|Macon
|820
|13
|Madison
|769
|12
|Hardeman
|760
|11
|Lake
|736
|0
|Sullivan
|729
|8
|Bledsoe
|659
|1
|Loudon
|606
|3
|Fayette
|596
|8
|Dickson
|575
|1
|Anderson
|571
|5
|Gibson
|537
|2
|Cheatham
|516
|5
|Dyer
|515
|6
|Rhea
|481
|1
|Jefferson
|474
|2
|McMinn
|462
|20
|Lawrence
|444
|6
|Henderson
|420
|0
|Lauderdale
|411
|6
|Carter
|390
|5
|Hardin
|386
|7
|Obion
|377
|4
|Warren
|375
|4
|Coffee
|370
|2
|Cocke
|369
|1
|Cumberland
|365
|6
|Haywood
|363
|5
|Greene
|344
|5
|Smith
|340
|3
|Monroe
|333
|9
|Roane
|330
|1
|Giles
|321
|8
|McNairy
|300
|5
|DeKalb
|295
|1
|Hawkins
|291
|4
|Franklin
|258
|4
|Marshall
|258
|2
|Lincoln
|234
|1
|Weakley
|229
|3
|Crockett
|216
|3
|Hickman
|208
|0
|Claiborne
|206
|0
|Wayne
|206
|1
|Marion
|195
|4
|Carroll
|191
|3
|Campbell
|190
|1
|White
|186
|3
|Chester
|181
|1
|Henry
|177
|0
|Grainger
|162
|0
|Decatur
|150
|1
|Polk
|140
|1
|Unicoi
|129
|0
|Overton
|125
|1
|Johnson
|116
|0
|Cannon
|110
|0
|Union
|110
|0
|Jackson
|105
|1
|Humphreys
|99
|3
|Grundy
|97
|2
|Sequatchie
|93
|0
|Meigs
|92
|0
|Scott
|91
|0
|Benton
|80
|1
|Fentress
|71
|0
|Hancock
|71
|1
|Morgan
|70
|1
|Perry
|69
|0
|Stewart
|65
|0
|Clay
|58
|0
|Houston
|54
|0
|Lewis
|47
|1
|Moore
|42
|0
|Van Buren
|30
|0
|Pickett
|21
|1