Madison Mayor Paul Finley
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|10690
|208
|Mobile
|7683
|180
|Montgomery
|5885
|138
|Madison
|4501
|25
|Tuscaloosa
|3694
|61
|Baldwin
|2865
|20
|Shelby
|2784
|30
|Marshall
|2727
|28
|Lee
|2356
|40
|Unassigned
|2210
|49
|Morgan
|2031
|14
|Etowah
|1743
|19
|DeKalb
|1537
|10
|Elmore
|1486
|35
|Walker
|1407
|59
|Calhoun
|1253
|6
|Dallas
|1227
|22
|Houston
|1187
|12
|Russell
|1121
|1
|Franklin
|1117
|20
|St. Clair
|1097
|9
|Limestone
|1080
|11
|Cullman
|1018
|10
|Colbert
|950
|11
|Autauga
|949
|20
|Lauderdale
|946
|9
|Escambia
|872
|14
|Chambers
|796
|38
|Talladega
|790
|12
|Tallapoosa
|771
|78
|Dale
|729
|17
|Butler
|728
|35
|Jackson
|690
|3
|Coffee
|664
|5
|Covington
|651
|20
|Chilton
|637
|5
|Blount
|623
|3
|Pike
|616
|7
|Lowndes
|541
|24
|Barbour
|538
|4
|Marengo
|496
|13
|Marion
|496
|24
|Clarke
|453
|9
|Hale
|432
|25
|Bullock
|425
|11
|Perry
|403
|3
|Winston
|401
|10
|Wilcox
|392
|9
|Randolph
|378
|10
|Monroe
|370
|3
|Conecuh
|350
|10
|Sumter
|350
|16
|Pickens
|340
|9
|Bibb
|336
|2
|Macon
|295
|12
|Washington
|294
|10
|Lawrence
|267
|0
|Choctaw
|265
|12
|Crenshaw
|264
|3
|Greene
|237
|11
|Henry
|227
|3
|Cherokee
|211
|7
|Geneva
|198
|0
|Clay
|182
|4
|Lamar
|177
|2
|Fayette
|156
|5
|Cleburne
|109
|1
|Coosa
|88
|2
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|19522
|273
|Davidson
|18545
|194
|Rutherford
|5682
|49
|Hamilton
|5344
|45
|Knox
|3444
|27
|Williamson
|3021
|22
|Sumner
|3014
|68
|Unassigned
|2931
|5
|Out of TN
|2688
|12
|Wilson
|1941
|20
|Trousdale
|1565
|6
|Bradley
|1555
|10
|Sevier
|1541
|5
|Montgomery
|1524
|10
|Putnam
|1465
|13
|Robertson
|1344
|16
|Hamblen
|1101
|10
|Tipton
|1026
|9
|Blount
|957
|7
|Maury
|953
|5
|Washington
|840
|2
|Bedford
|806
|10
|Macon
|794
|13
|Hardeman
|732
|11
|Lake
|722
|0
|Madison
|700
|11
|Bledsoe
|654
|1
|Sullivan
|650
|7
|Loudon
|575
|3
|Fayette
|574
|8
|Anderson
|536
|5
|Dickson
|534
|1
|Gibson
|474
|1
|Cheatham
|466
|4
|Dyer
|459
|5
|Rhea
|454
|1
|McMinn
|442
|20
|Jefferson
|441
|2
|Lawrence
|408
|6
|Henderson
|373
|0
|Lauderdale
|371
|6
|Hardin
|350
|7
|Cumberland
|346
|6
|Cocke
|342
|1
|Warren
|339
|3
|Carter
|333
|4
|Coffee
|333
|0
|Obion
|330
|4
|Smith
|322
|2
|Haywood
|319
|5
|Greene
|316
|5
|Giles
|304
|8
|Monroe
|297
|9
|Roane
|294
|1
|DeKalb
|269
|1
|McNairy
|268
|4
|Hawkins
|254
|3
|Marshall
|234
|2
|Franklin
|232
|3
|Lincoln
|218
|1
|Hickman
|198
|0
|Wayne
|191
|1
|Marion
|183
|4
|Weakley
|182
|2
|Crockett
|179
|3
|Claiborne
|178
|0
|White
|175
|3
|Chester
|169
|0
|Campbell
|160
|1
|Carroll
|154
|2
|Henry
|151
|0
|Grainger
|140
|0
|Polk
|123
|0
|Decatur
|120
|0
|Unicoi
|120
|0
|Overton
|118
|1
|Cannon
|105
|0
|Jackson
|103
|0
|Union
|102
|0
|Grundy
|89
|2
|Sequatchie
|88
|0
|Humphreys
|87
|3
|Meigs
|84
|0
|Johnson
|81
|0
|Hancock
|70
|2
|Scott
|68
|0
|Morgan
|64
|1
|Perry
|64
|0
|Fentress
|63
|0
|Stewart
|63
|0
|Benton
|55
|1
|Clay
|52
|0
|Houston
|48
|0
|Lewis
|39
|1
|Moore
|37
|0
|Van Buren
|29
|0
|Pickett
|22
|1