School district working to finalize return plan

|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|10563
|203
|Mobile
|7495
|177
|Montgomery
|5838
|138
|Madison
|4445
|21
|Tuscaloosa
|3675
|58
|Baldwin
|2793
|17
|Shelby
|2726
|29
|Marshall
|2715
|26
|Lee
|2322
|40
|Unassigned
|2057
|45
|Morgan
|1998
|13
|Etowah
|1723
|17
|DeKalb
|1523
|9
|Elmore
|1475
|34
|Walker
|1407
|57
|Dallas
|1215
|21
|Calhoun
|1206
|6
|Houston
|1162
|11
|Franklin
|1105
|20
|Russell
|1104
|1
|Limestone
|1047
|10
|St. Clair
|1041
|9
|Cullman
|999
|10
|Autauga
|941
|20
|Colbert
|931
|11
|Lauderdale
|928
|9
|Escambia
|859
|13
|Chambers
|790
|38
|Tallapoosa
|770
|78
|Talladega
|765
|9
|Butler
|722
|35
|Dale
|713
|17
|Jackson
|669
|3
|Coffee
|649
|5
|Covington
|644
|19
|Chilton
|614
|5
|Pike
|612
|7
|Blount
|607
|1
|Lowndes
|541
|24
|Barbour
|535
|4
|Marengo
|492
|13
|Marion
|488
|24
|Clarke
|443
|9
|Hale
|431
|23
|Bullock
|422
|11
|Perry
|397
|3
|Winston
|390
|10
|Wilcox
|388
|9
|Randolph
|371
|10
|Monroe
|362
|3
|Sumter
|349
|15
|Conecuh
|342
|9
|Pickens
|340
|9
|Bibb
|330
|2
|Macon
|294
|12
|Washington
|288
|10
|Choctaw
|264
|12
|Lawrence
|261
|0
|Greene
|237
|11
|Crenshaw
|236
|3
|Henry
|224
|3
|Cherokee
|206
|7
|Geneva
|194
|0
|Clay
|177
|4
|Lamar
|173
|1
|Fayette
|151
|5
|Cleburne
|105
|1
|Coosa
|87
|2
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|19245
|269
|Davidson
|18377
|194
|Rutherford
|5579
|48
|Hamilton
|5253
|44
|Knox
|3337
|27
|Williamson
|2986
|21
|Sumner
|2962
|68
|Unassigned
|2925
|3
|Out of TN
|2741
|11
|Wilson
|1902
|20
|Trousdale
|1565
|6
|Bradley
|1525
|10
|Sevier
|1497
|5
|Montgomery
|1482
|9
|Putnam
|1458
|13
|Robertson
|1315
|16
|Hamblen
|1061
|10
|Tipton
|1000
|8
|Maury
|933
|4
|Blount
|915
|7
|Macon
|789
|13
|Washington
|786
|2
|Bedford
|785
|10
|Hardeman
|726
|11
|Lake
|721
|0
|Madison
|677
|10
|Bledsoe
|653
|1
|Sullivan
|630
|7
|Fayette
|567
|8
|Loudon
|560
|3
|Dickson
|510
|1
|Anderson
|500
|4
|Gibson
|465
|1
|Cheatham
|459
|4
|Dyer
|457
|5
|Rhea
|452
|1
|McMinn
|438
|20
|Jefferson
|420
|2
|Lawrence
|404
|6
|Lauderdale
|364
|6
|Henderson
|349
|0
|Hardin
|344
|7
|Cumberland
|337
|6
|Warren
|332
|3
|Cocke
|325
|1
|Carter
|322
|4
|Haywood
|319
|4
|Coffee
|318
|0
|Obion
|316
|4
|Smith
|310
|2
|Greene
|300
|5
|Giles
|299
|7
|Monroe
|289
|9
|Roane
|273
|1
|DeKalb
|265
|1
|McNairy
|259
|2
|Hawkins
|242
|2
|Marshall
|221
|2
|Franklin
|218
|3
|Lincoln
|208
|1
|Wayne
|186
|1
|Hickman
|185
|0
|Marion
|184
|4
|Weakley
|177
|2
|Crockett
|172
|3
|White
|172
|3
|Claiborne
|169
|0
|Chester
|165
|0
|Campbell
|152
|1
|Carroll
|151
|2
|Grainger
|131
|0
|Henry
|121
|1
|Decatur
|117
|0
|Overton
|116
|1
|Polk
|116
|0
|Unicoi
|110
|0
|Cannon
|102
|0
|Jackson
|99
|0
|Union
|93
|0
|Grundy
|89
|2
|Sequatchie
|86
|0
|Humphreys
|83
|3
|Meigs
|83
|0
|Johnson
|72
|0
|Hancock
|69
|0
|Scott
|67
|0
|Morgan
|62
|1
|Fentress
|61
|0
|Perry
|61
|0
|Stewart
|60
|0
|Benton
|53
|1
|Clay
|48
|0
|Houston
|42
|0
|Lewis
|37
|1
|Moore
|36
|0
|Van Buren
|28
|0
|Pickett
|22
|1