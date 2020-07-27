WAAY 31 en español 27 de julio
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|10258
|202
|Mobile
|7193
|175
|Montgomery
|5642
|137
|Madison
|4241
|21
|Tuscaloosa
|3536
|58
|Baldwin
|2665
|17
|Marshall
|2661
|26
|Shelby
|2638
|28
|Lee
|2243
|40
|Unassigned
|1943
|45
|Morgan
|1933
|12
|Etowah
|1643
|17
|DeKalb
|1490
|9
|Elmore
|1437
|34
|Walker
|1364
|57
|Dallas
|1186
|20
|Franklin
|1078
|19
|Calhoun
|1076
|6
|Houston
|1074
|11
|Russell
|1047
|1
|Limestone
|1006
|9
|St. Clair
|979
|8
|Cullman
|946
|9
|Autauga
|909
|20
|Lauderdale
|893
|9
|Colbert
|875
|11
|Escambia
|812
|15
|Chambers
|776
|37
|Tallapoosa
|761
|78
|Talladega
|717
|9
|Butler
|714
|34
|Dale
|676
|16
|Jackson
|648
|3
|Coffee
|633
|5
|Covington
|633
|18
|Pike
|596
|7
|Chilton
|580
|4
|Blount
|578
|1
|Lowndes
|531
|24
|Barbour
|523
|4
|Marengo
|478
|12
|Marion
|473
|24
|Clarke
|432
|9
|Hale
|425
|22
|Bullock
|408
|11
|Wilcox
|384
|9
|Perry
|382
|3
|Winston
|380
|10
|Monroe
|361
|3
|Randolph
|359
|10
|Sumter
|339
|15
|Conecuh
|333
|9
|Pickens
|332
|9
|Bibb
|317
|2
|Macon
|286
|12
|Washington
|272
|10
|Choctaw
|258
|12
|Lawrence
|244
|0
|Greene
|232
|10
|Crenshaw
|226
|3
|Henry
|213
|3
|Cherokee
|194
|7
|Geneva
|186
|0
|Clay
|166
|3
|Lamar
|161
|1
|Fayette
|138
|5
|Cleburne
|95
|1
|Coosa
|86
|2
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Shelby
|18331
|267
|Davidson
|17836
|186
|Rutherford
|5389
|47
|Hamilton
|5055
|43
|Knox
|3100
|23
|Williamson
|2896
|21
|Sumner
|2889
|67
|Unassigned
|2847
|3
|Out of TN
|2625
|12
|Wilson
|1840
|20
|Trousdale
|1559
|6
|Bradley
|1449
|9
|Montgomery
|1439
|9
|Putnam
|1361
|11
|Sevier
|1357
|4
|Robertson
|1278
|16
|Tipton
|931
|8
|Hamblen
|883
|10
|Maury
|881
|4
|Blount
|784
|7
|Bedford
|763
|10
|Macon
|762
|11
|Lake
|710
|0
|Washington
|694
|0
|Hardeman
|670
|11
|Bledsoe
|648
|1
|Madison
|611
|10
|Sullivan
|585
|6
|Fayette
|525
|8
|Loudon
|515
|3
|Dickson
|491
|0
|Cheatham
|446
|4
|Rhea
|444
|1
|Dyer
|436
|5
|Anderson
|430
|4
|McMinn
|423
|20
|Gibson
|409
|1
|Lawrence
|375
|6
|Jefferson
|363
|2
|Lauderdale
|327
|6
|Henderson
|313
|0
|Carter
|301
|3
|Cumberland
|300
|6
|Hardin
|299
|7
|Warren
|293
|3
|Coffee
|291
|0
|Cocke
|289
|1
|Smith
|285
|2
|Greene
|284
|5
|Obion
|276
|4
|Giles
|268
|5
|Haywood
|260
|4
|Monroe
|257
|7
|McNairy
|235
|2
|Roane
|230
|1
|Hawkins
|211
|2
|Marshall
|209
|2
|DeKalb
|204
|1
|Franklin
|203
|3
|Lincoln
|186
|1
|Wayne
|183
|1
|Hickman
|173
|0
|Marion
|172
|4
|Claiborne
|157
|0
|White
|157
|3
|Crockett
|150
|3
|Weakley
|149
|1
|Chester
|146
|0
|Campbell
|144
|1
|Carroll
|128
|2
|Overton
|107
|1
|Henry
|106
|1
|Polk
|105
|0
|Grainger
|101
|0
|Unicoi
|98
|0
|Jackson
|97
|0
|Decatur
|94
|0
|Cannon
|90
|0
|Grundy
|85
|2
|Sequatchie
|79
|0
|Union
|77
|0
|Meigs
|76
|0
|Humphreys
|73
|3
|Hancock
|64
|0
|Johnson
|63
|0
|Perry
|60
|0
|Stewart
|58
|0
|Morgan
|55
|1
|Fentress
|50
|0
|Scott
|50
|0
|Benton
|47
|1
|Clay
|41
|0
|Houston
|41
|0
|Moore
|36
|0
|Lewis
|33
|1
|Van Buren
|22
|0
|Pickett
|18
|1