Company Helps Employees with Remote Learning Needs

|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|10095
|200
|Mobile
|7096
|175
|Montgomery
|5604
|135
|Madison
|4142
|21
|Tuscaloosa
|3506
|58
|Marshall
|2621
|27
|Baldwin
|2620
|17
|Shelby
|2595
|28
|Lee
|2220
|40
|Morgan
|1914
|12
|Unassigned
|1816
|43
|Etowah
|1615
|16
|DeKalb
|1469
|9
|Elmore
|1430
|34
|Walker
|1356
|55
|Dallas
|1184
|19
|Franklin
|1075
|17
|Houston
|1059
|11
|Russell
|1031
|1
|Calhoun
|1029
|6
|Limestone
|1001
|9
|St. Clair
|958
|8
|Cullman
|932
|8
|Autauga
|900
|20
|Lauderdale
|884
|9
|Colbert
|866
|10
|Escambia
|810
|15
|Chambers
|767
|37
|Tallapoosa
|754
|78
|Butler
|710
|34
|Talladega
|702
|8
|Dale
|672
|16
|Jackson
|638
|3
|Covington
|625
|18
|Coffee
|618
|5
|Pike
|584
|7
|Chilton
|570
|4
|Blount
|569
|1
|Lowndes
|530
|24
|Barbour
|516
|4
|Marengo
|473
|11
|Marion
|463
|23
|Clarke
|431
|9
|Hale
|419
|22
|Bullock
|408
|11
|Wilcox
|380
|9
|Winston
|378
|10
|Perry
|377
|3
|Randolph
|357
|10
|Monroe
|348
|3
|Sumter
|338
|14
|Pickens
|330
|9
|Conecuh
|329
|9
|Bibb
|312
|2
|Macon
|284
|12
|Washington
|269
|10
|Choctaw
|256
|12
|Lawrence
|240
|0
|Greene
|231
|10
|Crenshaw
|223
|3
|Henry
|206
|3
|Cherokee
|192
|7
|Geneva
|183
|0
|Lamar
|162
|1
|Clay
|148
|3
|Fayette
|134
|5
|Cleburne
|95
|1
|Coosa
|81
|2
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|17944
|265
|Davidson
|17493
|186
|Rutherford
|5202
|47
|Hamilton
|4900
|43
|Knox
|2959
|23
|Sumner
|2833
|67
|Williamson
|2812
|21
|Unassigned
|2704
|4
|Out of TN
|2365
|11
|Wilson
|1790
|20
|Trousdale
|1559
|6
|Bradley
|1390
|9
|Montgomery
|1350
|9
|Putnam
|1349
|11
|Sevier
|1330
|4
|Robertson
|1236
|16
|Tipton
|912
|8
|Hamblen
|852
|9
|Maury
|821
|4
|Macon
|761
|11
|Blount
|756
|7
|Bedford
|741
|10
|Lake
|706
|0
|Bledsoe
|647
|1
|Hardeman
|647
|11
|Washington
|626
|0
|Madison
|585
|10
|Sullivan
|539
|6
|Fayette
|519
|8
|Loudon
|503
|3
|Dickson
|471
|0
|Rhea
|434
|1
|Dyer
|424
|5
|Cheatham
|418
|4
|McMinn
|413
|20
|Anderson
|396
|4
|Gibson
|379
|1
|Lawrence
|353
|6
|Jefferson
|344
|2
|Lauderdale
|313
|6
|Cumberland
|290
|6
|Henderson
|286
|0
|Hardin
|282
|7
|Warren
|282
|3
|Smith
|278
|2
|Carter
|274
|3
|Cocke
|265
|1
|Coffee
|261
|0
|Greene
|261
|5
|Giles
|256
|5
|Monroe
|252
|7
|Obion
|245
|4
|Haywood
|236
|4
|McNairy
|216
|2
|Roane
|208
|1
|DeKalb
|198
|1
|Marshall
|193
|2
|Franklin
|188
|3
|Hawkins
|187
|2
|Lincoln
|181
|1
|Wayne
|178
|1
|Hickman
|167
|0
|Marion
|153
|4
|Claiborne
|152
|0
|White
|152
|3
|Crockett
|141
|3
|Chester
|136
|0
|Weakley
|133
|1
|Campbell
|132
|1
|Carroll
|121
|2
|Overton
|106
|1
|Grainger
|98
|0
|Henry
|95
|1
|Jackson
|93
|0
|Polk
|93
|0
|Unicoi
|92
|0
|Decatur
|89
|0
|Cannon
|88
|0
|Grundy
|78
|2
|Union
|76
|0
|Sequatchie
|72
|0
|Humphreys
|71
|3
|Meigs
|66
|0
|Johnson
|59
|0
|Perry
|58
|0
|Hancock
|56
|0
|Stewart
|54
|0
|Morgan
|51
|1
|Fentress
|49
|0
|Scott
|46
|0
|Benton
|44
|1
|Clay
|41
|0
|Houston
|39
|0
|Moore
|35
|0
|Lewis
|29
|1
|Van Buren
|21
|0
|Pickett
|17
|1