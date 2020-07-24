Preschool offers educational program
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|9552
|197
|Mobile
|6797
|170
|Montgomery
|5429
|130
|Madison
|3886
|16
|Tuscaloosa
|3328
|57
|Marshall
|2546
|21
|Shelby
|2459
|28
|Baldwin
|2423
|16
|Lee
|2172
|40
|Morgan
|1830
|11
|Unassigned
|1516
|40
|Etowah
|1495
|16
|DeKalb
|1407
|9
|Elmore
|1371
|33
|Walker
|1293
|54
|Dallas
|1173
|18
|Franklin
|1051
|17
|Houston
|1002
|8
|Russell
|991
|1
|Limestone
|946
|7
|St. Clair
|910
|7
|Calhoun
|908
|6
|Cullman
|888
|7
|Autauga
|877
|20
|Lauderdale
|826
|9
|Colbert
|823
|10
|Chambers
|756
|34
|Escambia
|744
|15
|Tallapoosa
|733
|75
|Butler
|698
|34
|Talladega
|652
|8
|Jackson
|613
|3
|Coffee
|591
|5
|Covington
|587
|18
|Dale
|587
|8
|Pike
|572
|7
|Blount
|528
|1
|Chilton
|527
|4
|Lowndes
|524
|24
|Barbour
|501
|4
|Marengo
|451
|11
|Marion
|449
|21
|Clarke
|416
|9
|Hale
|409
|22
|Bullock
|403
|11
|Winston
|373
|9
|Wilcox
|368
|9
|Perry
|359
|3
|Randolph
|348
|10
|Monroe
|347
|3
|Sumter
|324
|14
|Pickens
|314
|9
|Conecuh
|310
|9
|Bibb
|284
|2
|Macon
|276
|12
|Choctaw
|245
|12
|Washington
|245
|9
|Greene
|228
|10
|Lawrence
|216
|0
|Crenshaw
|210
|3
|Henry
|201
|3
|Cherokee
|181
|7
|Geneva
|167
|0
|Lamar
|154
|1
|Clay
|136
|2
|Fayette
|128
|5
|Cleburne
|84
|1
|Coosa
|74
|2
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Shelby
|17278
|260
|Davidson
|16956
|179
|Rutherford
|5016
|45
|Hamilton
|4604
|41
|Sumner
|2721
|65
|Unassigned
|2721
|3
|Williamson
|2717
|21
|Knox
|2703
|21
|Out of TN
|2345
|12
|Wilson
|1746
|20
|Trousdale
|1556
|6
|Bradley
|1330
|9
|Putnam
|1313
|9
|Montgomery
|1288
|9
|Sevier
|1269
|4
|Robertson
|1197
|16
|Tipton
|877
|8
|Hamblen
|793
|6
|Maury
|758
|4
|Macon
|747
|10
|Bedford
|711
|10
|Blount
|709
|7
|Lake
|703
|0
|Bledsoe
|646
|1
|Hardeman
|614
|9
|Madison
|562
|8
|Washington
|523
|0
|Fayette
|510
|8
|Sullivan
|489
|6
|Loudon
|484
|3
|Dickson
|421
|0
|Rhea
|410
|1
|Dyer
|400
|5
|Cheatham
|397
|4
|McMinn
|393
|20
|Anderson
|374
|3
|Gibson
|346
|1
|Lawrence
|332
|6
|Jefferson
|317
|1
|Cumberland
|287
|6
|Lauderdale
|287
|6
|Smith
|268
|2
|Warren
|262
|3
|Hardin
|260
|7
|Henderson
|252
|0
|Cocke
|251
|1
|Carter
|250
|2
|Greene
|243
|4
|Giles
|234
|4
|Coffee
|233
|0
|Obion
|230
|4
|Monroe
|225
|7
|Haywood
|224
|4
|McNairy
|195
|1
|DeKalb
|192
|1
|Roane
|189
|0
|Marshall
|178
|2
|Franklin
|171
|3
|Wayne
|169
|0
|Lincoln
|165
|1
|Hawkins
|162
|2
|Hickman
|161
|0
|White
|145
|3
|Marion
|143
|4
|Claiborne
|135
|0
|Chester
|132
|0
|Crockett
|130
|3
|Weakley
|123
|1
|Campbell
|115
|1
|Carroll
|107
|2
|Overton
|102
|1
|Grainger
|97
|0
|Jackson
|91
|0
|Henry
|88
|1
|Cannon
|87
|0
|Decatur
|85
|0
|Polk
|85
|0
|Grundy
|77
|2
|Unicoi
|77
|0
|Sequatchie
|69
|0
|Humphreys
|63
|3
|Meigs
|62
|0
|Union
|61
|0
|Perry
|56
|0
|Johnson
|54
|0
|Morgan
|50
|1
|Stewart
|50
|0
|Fentress
|48
|0
|Hancock
|43
|0
|Clay
|41
|0
|Scott
|39
|0
|Benton
|37
|1
|Moore
|35
|0
|Houston
|34
|0
|Lewis
|27
|0
|Van Buren
|19
|0
|Pickett
|16
|1