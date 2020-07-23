High School Sports Amid The Pandemic

The Alabama Athletics Association announced plans for high school sports
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|9275
|190
|Mobile
|6443
|168
|Montgomery
|5329
|127
|Madison
|3741
|16
|Tuscaloosa
|3282
|57
|Marshall
|2461
|21
|Shelby
|2398
|27
|Baldwin
|2164
|15
|Lee
|2117
|38
|Morgan
|1784
|11
|Etowah
|1440
|15
|Unassigned
|1400
|39
|DeKalb
|1361
|8
|Elmore
|1313
|33
|Walker
|1271
|53
|Dallas
|1158
|16
|Franklin
|1044
|17
|Russell
|965
|1
|Houston
|950
|8
|Limestone
|930
|7
|St. Clair
|885
|5
|Calhoun
|870
|6
|Autauga
|863
|20
|Cullman
|859
|7
|Lauderdale
|815
|9
|Colbert
|805
|10
|Chambers
|748
|34
|Tallapoosa
|724
|74
|Escambia
|697
|15
|Butler
|693
|33
|Talladega
|629
|8
|Jackson
|597
|3
|Covington
|577
|17
|Dale
|568
|8
|Pike
|562
|6
|Coffee
|555
|4
|Lowndes
|524
|24
|Chilton
|507
|4
|Blount
|498
|1
|Barbour
|487
|4
|Marion
|441
|21
|Marengo
|438
|11
|Clarke
|403
|8
|Hale
|403
|22
|Bullock
|402
|11
|Wilcox
|363
|9
|Winston
|358
|9
|Perry
|351
|3
|Randolph
|338
|10
|Monroe
|332
|3
|Sumter
|325
|13
|Pickens
|312
|9
|Conecuh
|299
|9
|Bibb
|282
|2
|Macon
|269
|11
|Choctaw
|244
|12
|Washington
|234
|9
|Greene
|225
|10
|Lawrence
|210
|0
|Crenshaw
|205
|3
|Henry
|198
|3
|Cherokee
|174
|7
|Geneva
|158
|0
|Lamar
|145
|1
|Clay
|135
|2
|Fayette
|124
|5
|Cleburne
|82
|1
|Coosa
|74
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|16966
|257
|Davidson
|16695
|173
|Rutherford
|4828
|43
|Hamilton
|4523
|40
|Unassigned
|2707
|2
|Sumner
|2670
|62
|Williamson
|2648
|19
|Knox
|2578
|21
|Out of TN
|2268
|10
|Wilson
|1688
|19
|Trousdale
|1548
|6
|Bradley
|1284
|8
|Putnam
|1275
|8
|Montgomery
|1222
|9
|Robertson
|1184
|15
|Sevier
|1174
|4
|Tipton
|840
|8
|Hamblen
|743
|6
|Macon
|736
|9
|Maury
|712
|4
|Lake
|702
|0
|Bedford
|696
|10
|Blount
|663
|6
|Bledsoe
|643
|1
|Hardeman
|579
|8
|Madison
|530
|3
|Washington
|502
|0
|Fayette
|495
|8
|Sullivan
|457
|6
|Loudon
|443
|3
|Rhea
|409
|1
|Dickson
|402
|0
|McMinn
|384
|19
|Dyer
|383
|5
|Cheatham
|382
|4
|Anderson
|335
|3
|Gibson
|330
|1
|Lawrence
|324
|6
|Jefferson
|289
|1
|Cumberland
|276
|6
|Lauderdale
|268
|5
|Smith
|261
|2
|Warren
|248
|3
|Cocke
|238
|1
|Hardin
|238
|7
|Greene
|237
|4
|Carter
|225
|2
|Giles
|223
|4
|Coffee
|221
|0
|Monroe
|213
|7
|Henderson
|211
|0
|Haywood
|206
|4
|Obion
|191
|3
|DeKalb
|184
|1
|McNairy
|178
|1
|Marshall
|173
|2
|Franklin
|168
|3
|Wayne
|159
|0
|Roane
|156
|0
|Hawkins
|155
|2
|Hickman
|154
|0
|Lincoln
|152
|0
|White
|138
|3
|Marion
|135
|4
|Claiborne
|127
|0
|Chester
|126
|0
|Crockett
|115
|3
|Weakley
|109
|1
|Campbell
|106
|1
|Overton
|100
|1
|Grainger
|92
|0
|Carroll
|90
|2
|Jackson
|90
|0
|Polk
|79
|0
|Cannon
|78
|0
|Decatur
|75
|0
|Henry
|75
|1
|Unicoi
|75
|0
|Grundy
|74
|2
|Sequatchie
|68
|0
|Humphreys
|63
|2
|Meigs
|61
|0
|Union
|59
|0
|Perry
|53
|0
|Johnson
|52
|0
|Stewart
|48
|0
|Fentress
|46
|0
|Morgan
|46
|1
|Clay
|39
|0
|Hancock
|39
|0
|Scott
|39
|0
|Moore
|34
|0
|Benton
|33
|1
|Houston
|31
|0
|Lewis
|22
|0
|Van Buren
|15
|0
|Pickett
|13
|1