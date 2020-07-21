07/21/20 Evening Weather

Kate's Forecast
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|8901
|185
|Mobile
|6150
|161
|Montgomery
|5178
|124
|Madison
|3588
|14
|Tuscaloosa
|3215
|55
|Marshall
|2400
|19
|Shelby
|2287
|27
|Lee
|2043
|38
|Baldwin
|1990
|14
|Morgan
|1722
|10
|Etowah
|1356
|15
|DeKalb
|1325
|7
|Elmore
|1268
|27
|Walker
|1257
|50
|Unassigned
|1180
|34
|Dallas
|1141
|13
|Franklin
|1027
|16
|Russell
|936
|0
|Houston
|892
|8
|Limestone
|879
|5
|Autauga
|838
|20
|St. Clair
|828
|4
|Cullman
|826
|7
|Calhoun
|814
|6
|Lauderdale
|773
|8
|Colbert
|757
|9
|Chambers
|739
|33
|Tallapoosa
|707
|72
|Butler
|682
|32
|Escambia
|640
|12
|Talladega
|602
|8
|Jackson
|576
|3
|Covington
|553
|16
|Coffee
|546
|4
|Pike
|546
|6
|Dale
|538
|4
|Lowndes
|515
|23
|Barbour
|479
|4
|Chilton
|477
|3
|Blount
|465
|1
|Marion
|430
|16
|Marengo
|428
|11
|Hale
|401
|23
|Bullock
|395
|10
|Clarke
|387
|7
|Wilcox
|351
|9
|Winston
|350
|8
|Perry
|335
|3
|Randolph
|328
|10
|Sumter
|323
|13
|Monroe
|318
|3
|Pickens
|308
|7
|Conecuh
|290
|9
|Bibb
|274
|2
|Macon
|261
|10
|Choctaw
|238
|12
|Greene
|220
|9
|Washington
|219
|9
|Henry
|192
|3
|Lawrence
|185
|0
|Cherokee
|172
|7
|Crenshaw
|172
|3
|Geneva
|146
|0
|Lamar
|134
|1
|Clay
|124
|2
|Fayette
|121
|5
|Cleburne
|80
|1
|Coosa
|73
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|16702
|245
|Davidson
|16223
|166
|Rutherford
|4618
|41
|Hamilton
|4341
|40
|Williamson
|2562
|18
|Sumner
|2505
|61
|Knox
|2413
|18
|Out of TN
|2184
|9
|Wilson
|1628
|19
|Trousdale
|1543
|6
|Unassigned
|1337
|1
|Bradley
|1239
|7
|Putnam
|1214
|7
|Montgomery
|1173
|8
|Robertson
|1143
|14
|Sevier
|1112
|4
|Tipton
|809
|8
|Macon
|703
|8
|Lake
|702
|0
|Bedford
|688
|10
|Maury
|665
|4
|Hamblen
|660
|6
|Bledsoe
|641
|1
|Hardeman
|556
|7
|Blount
|538
|7
|Madison
|500
|2
|Fayette
|473
|7
|Washington
|470
|0
|Sullivan
|427
|6
|Loudon
|408
|3
|Rhea
|401
|0
|Dickson
|390
|0
|Dyer
|373
|4
|Cheatham
|371
|4
|McMinn
|371
|19
|Gibson
|312
|1
|Lawrence
|302
|6
|Anderson
|300
|3
|Jefferson
|264
|1
|Cumberland
|255
|6
|Lauderdale
|254
|5
|Greene
|223
|3
|Warren
|222
|3
|Smith
|219
|2
|Cocke
|217
|1
|Giles
|207
|2
|Carter
|205
|2
|Coffee
|205
|0
|Hardin
|203
|7
|Haywood
|192
|4
|Monroe
|185
|7
|Henderson
|175
|0
|Obion
|175
|3
|Marshall
|166
|2
|Franklin
|164
|3
|McNairy
|162
|1
|Wayne
|150
|0
|DeKalb
|145
|1
|Hawkins
|145
|2
|Hickman
|143
|0
|Lincoln
|143
|0
|Marion
|132
|4
|Roane
|125
|0
|White
|124
|3
|Chester
|120
|0
|Claiborne
|118
|0
|Crockett
|105
|3
|Weakley
|101
|1
|Campbell
|100
|1
|Overton
|91
|1
|Carroll
|80
|2
|Grainger
|74
|0
|Grundy
|72
|2
|Jackson
|72
|0
|Cannon
|71
|0
|Polk
|70
|0
|Unicoi
|69
|0
|Henry
|63
|0
|Humphreys
|62
|2
|Sequatchie
|61
|0
|Decatur
|59
|0
|Meigs
|53
|0
|Johnson
|52
|0
|Union
|50
|0
|Perry
|49
|0
|Stewart
|47
|0
|Morgan
|42
|1
|Fentress
|41
|0
|Scott
|36
|0
|Clay
|34
|0
|Moore
|32
|0
|Benton
|30
|1
|Hancock
|30
|0
|Houston
|30
|0
|Lewis
|19
|0
|Van Buren
|14
|0
|Pickett
|10
|1