Safety Concerns In the Heat

WAAY 31 meteorologist Carson Meredith provides some insight on just how fast your parked car can reach deadly levels of heat this summer.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|8640
|183
|Mobile
|6017
|161
|Montgomery
|5057
|124
|Madison
|3462
|14
|Tuscaloosa
|3152
|55
|Marshall
|2335
|19
|Shelby
|2208
|27
|Lee
|1993
|38
|Baldwin
|1914
|14
|Morgan
|1664
|10
|Etowah
|1307
|15
|DeKalb
|1292
|7
|Elmore
|1245
|27
|Walker
|1237
|50
|Unassigned
|1146
|33
|Dallas
|1117
|13
|Franklin
|1020
|16
|Russell
|909
|0
|Limestone
|844
|5
|Houston
|834
|8
|Autauga
|823
|20
|Cullman
|808
|7
|St. Clair
|790
|4
|Calhoun
|768
|6
|Lauderdale
|748
|8
|Chambers
|734
|33
|Colbert
|728
|9
|Tallapoosa
|696
|72
|Butler
|679
|32
|Escambia
|613
|13
|Talladega
|580
|8
|Jackson
|561
|3
|Pike
|537
|6
|Covington
|535
|16
|Coffee
|531
|4
|Dale
|512
|3
|Lowndes
|512
|23
|Barbour
|472
|3
|Chilton
|463
|3
|Blount
|441
|1
|Marengo
|419
|11
|Marion
|418
|16
|Hale
|397
|23
|Bullock
|393
|10
|Clarke
|383
|7
|Wilcox
|345
|9
|Winston
|343
|8
|Perry
|320
|3
|Randolph
|317
|10
|Sumter
|317
|13
|Monroe
|312
|3
|Pickens
|302
|7
|Conecuh
|284
|9
|Bibb
|265
|2
|Macon
|254
|10
|Choctaw
|237
|12
|Greene
|220
|9
|Washington
|208
|9
|Henry
|189
|3
|Lawrence
|184
|0
|Cherokee
|166
|7
|Crenshaw
|156
|3
|Geneva
|143
|0
|Lamar
|129
|1
|Fayette
|119
|5
|Clay
|117
|2
|Cleburne
|79
|1
|Coosa
|71
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|16468
|245
|Davidson
|16044
|166
|Rutherford
|4503
|41
|Hamilton
|4233
|40
|Williamson
|2517
|18
|Sumner
|2458
|60
|Knox
|2322
|18
|Out of TN
|2084
|9
|Wilson
|1601
|19
|Trousdale
|1543
|6
|Unassigned
|1256
|1
|Putnam
|1212
|7
|Bradley
|1205
|7
|Montgomery
|1157
|8
|Robertson
|1130
|14
|Sevier
|1087
|4
|Tipton
|798
|8
|Macon
|701
|8
|Lake
|700
|0
|Bedford
|679
|10
|Hamblen
|648
|6
|Bledsoe
|642
|1
|Maury
|629
|4
|Hardeman
|547
|7
|Blount
|518
|6
|Madison
|486
|2
|Fayette
|465
|7
|Washington
|430
|0
|Loudon
|398
|3
|Rhea
|394
|0
|Sullivan
|387
|6
|Dickson
|376
|0
|Dyer
|365
|3
|Cheatham
|364
|4
|McMinn
|363
|19
|Gibson
|306
|1
|Lawrence
|296
|6
|Anderson
|289
|2
|Jefferson
|261
|1
|Cumberland
|253
|6
|Lauderdale
|247
|5
|Warren
|215
|3
|Smith
|214
|2
|Cocke
|210
|1
|Greene
|209
|3
|Giles
|197
|2
|Hardin
|194
|7
|Coffee
|190
|0
|Monroe
|182
|7
|Haywood
|181
|4
|Carter
|179
|2
|Obion
|168
|3
|Henderson
|161
|0
|Marshall
|161
|2
|McNairy
|160
|1
|Franklin
|158
|3
|Wayne
|147
|0
|Hickman
|142
|0
|Hawkins
|139
|2
|DeKalb
|138
|1
|Lincoln
|138
|0
|Marion
|126
|4
|White
|123
|3
|Roane
|122
|0
|Chester
|115
|0
|Claiborne
|113
|0
|Weakley
|101
|1
|Crockett
|98
|3
|Campbell
|96
|1
|Overton
|91
|1
|Carroll
|77
|2
|Grainger
|73
|0
|Grundy
|73
|2
|Jackson
|72
|0
|Cannon
|70
|0
|Polk
|67
|0
|Unicoi
|66
|0
|Sequatchie
|63
|0
|Henry
|62
|0
|Humphreys
|62
|2
|Decatur
|57
|0
|Johnson
|52
|0
|Meigs
|51
|0
|Perry
|49
|0
|Union
|46
|0
|Stewart
|44
|0
|Morgan
|41
|1
|Fentress
|40
|0
|Scott
|35
|0
|Clay
|33
|0
|Houston
|29
|0
|Benton
|28
|1
|Hancock
|28
|0
|Moore
|28
|0
|Lewis
|15
|0
|Van Buren
|14
|0
|Pickett
|10
|1