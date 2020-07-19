Carson's Evening Forecast 7/19

More heat and humidity for the upcoming work week. Scattered storms are once again possible Monday and become more widespread by midweek.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|8400
|183
|Mobile
|5899
|161
|Montgomery
|4985
|123
|Madison
|3323
|14
|Tuscaloosa
|3068
|55
|Marshall
|2284
|19
|Shelby
|2148
|27
|Lee
|1960
|38
|Baldwin
|1796
|14
|Morgan
|1622
|10
|DeKalb
|1271
|7
|Etowah
|1264
|15
|Walker
|1226
|50
|Elmore
|1222
|27
|Dallas
|1101
|13
|Unassigned
|1054
|33
|Franklin
|1011
|16
|Russell
|885
|0
|Limestone
|814
|5
|Autauga
|810
|20
|Cullman
|774
|7
|Houston
|773
|8
|St. Clair
|763
|4
|Chambers
|730
|33
|Lauderdale
|730
|8
|Calhoun
|724
|6
|Colbert
|702
|9
|Tallapoosa
|690
|72
|Butler
|671
|32
|Escambia
|594
|13
|Talladega
|567
|8
|Jackson
|546
|3
|Pike
|533
|6
|Covington
|520
|16
|Coffee
|519
|4
|Lowndes
|511
|23
|Dale
|503
|3
|Barbour
|465
|3
|Chilton
|427
|3
|Blount
|421
|1
|Marengo
|413
|11
|Marion
|409
|16
|Hale
|393
|23
|Bullock
|392
|10
|Clarke
|376
|7
|Wilcox
|341
|9
|Winston
|341
|8
|Sumter
|315
|13
|Perry
|312
|3
|Monroe
|310
|3
|Randolph
|300
|10
|Pickens
|299
|7
|Conecuh
|279
|9
|Bibb
|260
|2
|Macon
|248
|10
|Choctaw
|235
|12
|Greene
|217
|9
|Washington
|198
|9
|Lawrence
|183
|0
|Henry
|181
|3
|Cherokee
|158
|7
|Crenshaw
|151
|3
|Geneva
|134
|0
|Fayette
|117
|5
|Lamar
|117
|1
|Clay
|108
|2
|Cleburne
|72
|1
|Coosa
|69
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|16224
|241
|Davidson
|15711
|166
|Rutherford
|4397
|41
|Hamilton
|4144
|40
|Williamson
|2449
|18
|Sumner
|2426
|60
|Knox
|2196
|18
|Out of TN
|1975
|10
|Wilson
|1553
|18
|Trousdale
|1543
|6
|Putnam
|1204
|7
|Bradley
|1177
|7
|Unassigned
|1175
|1
|Montgomery
|1133
|8
|Robertson
|1105
|14
|Sevier
|1077
|4
|Tipton
|792
|8
|Lake
|699
|0
|Macon
|699
|8
|Bedford
|673
|10
|Hamblen
|643
|6
|Bledsoe
|639
|1
|Maury
|606
|4
|Hardeman
|530
|7
|Blount
|509
|6
|Madison
|479
|2
|Fayette
|454
|7
|Loudon
|394
|3
|Rhea
|381
|0
|Washington
|379
|0
|Sullivan
|372
|6
|Dickson
|370
|0
|Cheatham
|358
|4
|Dyer
|358
|3
|McMinn
|354
|19
|Gibson
|296
|1
|Lawrence
|288
|6
|Anderson
|277
|2
|Jefferson
|256
|1
|Cumberland
|252
|6
|Lauderdale
|244
|5
|Warren
|215
|3
|Smith
|212
|2
|Cocke
|202
|1
|Greene
|196
|3
|Hardin
|194
|7
|Coffee
|182
|0
|Haywood
|179
|4
|Giles
|177
|2
|Monroe
|176
|7
|Obion
|164
|3
|Carter
|162
|2
|Marshall
|155
|2
|Henderson
|153
|0
|McNairy
|153
|1
|Franklin
|146
|3
|Wayne
|143
|0
|Hickman
|139
|0
|DeKalb
|138
|0
|Lincoln
|132
|0
|Hawkins
|131
|2
|White
|123
|3
|Marion
|121
|4
|Roane
|118
|0
|Chester
|110
|0
|Claiborne
|110
|0
|Weakley
|99
|1
|Crockett
|93
|3
|Campbell
|92
|1
|Overton
|90
|1
|Carroll
|73
|2
|Grundy
|72
|2
|Jackson
|72
|0
|Grainger
|71
|0
|Cannon
|69
|0
|Unicoi
|66
|0
|Polk
|64
|0
|Sequatchie
|61
|0
|Henry
|60
|0
|Humphreys
|60
|2
|Decatur
|53
|0
|Johnson
|51
|0
|Perry
|49
|0
|Meigs
|47
|0
|Union
|41
|0
|Fentress
|40
|0
|Morgan
|40
|1
|Stewart
|37
|0
|Scott
|34
|0
|Clay
|33
|0
|Houston
|29
|0
|Moore
|28
|0
|Benton
|26
|1
|Hancock
|25
|0
|Lewis
|15
|0
|Van Buren
|14
|0
|Pickett
|10
|1