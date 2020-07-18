Carson's Late Forecast 7/18

Hot and humid once again Sunday. A few showers are possible during the afternoon mainly over Sand Mountain.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|8105
|182
|Mobile
|5713
|161
|Montgomery
|4855
|121
|Madison
|3148
|14
|Tuscaloosa
|2994
|55
|Marshall
|2263
|13
|Shelby
|2055
|27
|Lee
|1922
|38
|Baldwin
|1669
|13
|Morgan
|1577
|10
|Etowah
|1236
|15
|DeKalb
|1216
|7
|Walker
|1202
|48
|Elmore
|1165
|27
|Dallas
|1074
|13
|Franklin
|996
|16
|Unassigned
|980
|33
|Russell
|857
|0
|Limestone
|787
|5
|Autauga
|773
|20
|Cullman
|760
|7
|St. Clair
|738
|4
|Houston
|737
|8
|Chambers
|717
|32
|Calhoun
|703
|6
|Lauderdale
|701
|8
|Tallapoosa
|678
|72
|Colbert
|670
|8
|Butler
|665
|32
|Escambia
|590
|13
|Jackson
|540
|3
|Talladega
|537
|8
|Pike
|523
|6
|Lowndes
|503
|23
|Coffee
|493
|4
|Covington
|490
|16
|Dale
|490
|3
|Barbour
|448
|3
|Chilton
|408
|3
|Blount
|406
|1
|Marengo
|395
|11
|Bullock
|388
|10
|Hale
|387
|23
|Marion
|385
|14
|Clarke
|369
|6
|Wilcox
|337
|8
|Winston
|335
|7
|Sumter
|312
|13
|Monroe
|303
|3
|Randolph
|297
|10
|Perry
|294
|3
|Pickens
|293
|7
|Conecuh
|270
|9
|Bibb
|251
|2
|Macon
|244
|10
|Choctaw
|227
|12
|Greene
|212
|9
|Washington
|191
|9
|Lawrence
|173
|0
|Henry
|172
|3
|Cherokee
|150
|7
|Crenshaw
|146
|3
|Geneva
|118
|0
|Lamar
|114
|1
|Fayette
|111
|3
|Clay
|97
|2
|Coosa
|69
|1
|Cleburne
|67
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|15632
|235
|Davidson
|15342
|164
|Rutherford
|4242
|41
|Hamilton
|3994
|40
|Sumner
|2344
|57
|Williamson
|2309
|18
|Knox
|2136
|17
|Out of TN
|1890
|10
|Trousdale
|1539
|6
|Wilson
|1457
|18
|Bradley
|1165
|6
|Putnam
|1145
|7
|Unassigned
|1145
|1
|Robertson
|1076
|14
|Montgomery
|1065
|8
|Sevier
|1052
|4
|Tipton
|780
|8
|Lake
|699
|0
|Macon
|696
|7
|Bedford
|668
|10
|Bledsoe
|638
|1
|Hamblen
|607
|6
|Maury
|580
|4
|Hardeman
|511
|5
|Blount
|488
|4
|Madison
|452
|2
|Fayette
|433
|7
|Loudon
|382
|3
|Rhea
|378
|0
|Washington
|358
|0
|Dyer
|352
|3
|McMinn
|351
|19
|Dickson
|343
|0
|Cheatham
|340
|4
|Sullivan
|332
|5
|Lawrence
|280
|6
|Gibson
|276
|1
|Anderson
|265
|2
|Cumberland
|247
|6
|Jefferson
|241
|1
|Lauderdale
|238
|4
|Smith
|212
|2
|Warren
|208
|2
|Cocke
|196
|1
|Greene
|193
|2
|Hardin
|185
|7
|Haywood
|174
|4
|Coffee
|170
|0
|Giles
|168
|2
|Monroe
|168
|7
|Obion
|155
|3
|Marshall
|154
|2
|McNairy
|148
|1
|Carter
|147
|2
|Franklin
|141
|3
|Wayne
|141
|0
|Henderson
|139
|0
|DeKalb
|137
|0
|Hickman
|133
|0
|Lincoln
|126
|0
|Hawkins
|124
|2
|Marion
|117
|4
|White
|117
|3
|Roane
|112
|0
|Chester
|107
|0
|Claiborne
|104
|0
|Weakley
|99
|1
|Crockett
|90
|3
|Overton
|89
|1
|Campbell
|87
|1
|Carroll
|71
|1
|Grundy
|71
|2
|Grainger
|69
|0
|Cannon
|68
|0
|Jackson
|67
|0
|Unicoi
|67
|0
|Polk
|64
|0
|Henry
|60
|0
|Sequatchie
|60
|0
|Humphreys
|58
|2
|Johnson
|51
|0
|Decatur
|50
|0
|Perry
|47
|0
|Meigs
|45
|0
|Union
|40
|0
|Fentress
|38
|0
|Morgan
|38
|1
|Stewart
|36
|0
|Scott
|33
|0
|Clay
|32
|0
|Moore
|28
|0
|Houston
|27
|0
|Benton
|26
|1
|Hancock
|25
|0
|Lewis
|15
|0
|Van Buren
|14
|0
|Pickett
|10
|1