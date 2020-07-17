Clear

Rob's July 17th North Alabama Weather Forecast

The heat and humidity continues for North Alabama Friday through this week. Highs will top out in the mid 90s but combined with the humidity it will feel like 100 or higher. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening.

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 8:09 AM
Updated: Jul 17, 2020 8:09 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 60158

Reported Deaths: 1200
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson7809181
Mobile5514158
Montgomery4806118
Madison297313
Tuscaloosa293154
Marshall220613
Shelby197227
Lee186137
Baldwin157913
Morgan15167
DeKalb11857
Etowah117514
Walker116043
Elmore114826
Dallas106512
Franklin97916
Unassigned93030
Russell8110
Autauga76519
Limestone7484
Cullman7296
Chambers71032
Houston7088
St. Clair7064
Lauderdale6907
Tallapoosa67272
Butler66231
Calhoun6596
Colbert6458
Escambia57112
Pike5196
Jackson5153
Talladega5077
Lowndes50023
Coffee4834
Covington47814
Dale4543
Barbour4443
Blount3951
Marengo38811
Chilton3873
Bullock38410
Hale38323
Marion36514
Clarke3526
Wilcox3348
Winston3307
Sumter30913
Monroe2953
Randolph29010
Pickens2867
Perry2783
Conecuh2688
Bibb2432
Macon2409
Choctaw22212
Greene2099
Washington1809
Henry1673
Lawrence1620
Cherokee1467
Crenshaw1453
Geneva1130
Fayette1043
Lamar1011
Clay962
Coosa681
Cleburne631
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 71540

Reported Deaths: 796
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby15324233
Davidson14982160
Rutherford411440
Hamilton384039
Sumner226457
Williamson221718
Knox199117
Out of TN185210
Trousdale15286
Wilson141218
Putnam11367
Bradley11146
Robertson108414
Unassigned10570
Sevier10104
Montgomery9747
Tipton7637
Lake6980
Macon6807
Bedford65410
Bledsoe6361
Hamblen5715
Maury5574
Hardeman5034
Madison4282
Fayette4246
Blount4164
Rhea3700
Loudon3683
Dyer3373
Washington3360
Cheatham3324
McMinn32619
Dickson3230
Sullivan3055
Lawrence2726
Gibson2591
Anderson2522
Cumberland2445
Lauderdale2294
Jefferson2271
Smith2052
Warren1891
Greene1872
Cocke1801
Haywood1723
Hardin1717
Coffee1680
Monroe1657
Giles1631
Obion1553
Marshall1502
McNairy1461
Carter1412
Franklin1363
Wayne1350
Henderson1320
Hickman1290
DeKalb1280
Lincoln1260
Hawkins1172
White1173
Marion1134
Roane1050
Chester990
Weakley941
Claiborne910
Overton881
Crockett843
Campbell791
Grundy712
Carroll691
Grainger670
Cannon660
Jackson650
Polk630
Unicoi630
Henry600
Humphreys552
Sequatchie540
Johnson510
Decatur490
Perry470
Meigs430
Morgan381
Fentress360
Stewart350
Scott320
Union320
Clay310
Moore280
Benton261
Houston250
Hancock240
Van Buren140
Lewis130
Pickett90

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events