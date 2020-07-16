Huntsville restaurant applies for Revive Alabama grant to help with coronavirus losses
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|7449
|176
|Mobile
|5349
|157
|Montgomery
|4732
|118
|Madison
|2901
|12
|Tuscaloosa
|2837
|54
|Marshall
|2133
|13
|Shelby
|1880
|27
|Lee
|1793
|37
|Baldwin
|1499
|12
|Morgan
|1489
|7
|DeKalb
|1145
|7
|Etowah
|1136
|14
|Walker
|1135
|37
|Elmore
|1118
|25
|Dallas
|1033
|12
|Franklin
|970
|16
|Unassigned
|842
|28
|Russell
|761
|0
|Autauga
|743
|18
|Limestone
|725
|4
|Cullman
|713
|6
|Chambers
|699
|32
|Houston
|684
|8
|St. Clair
|671
|4
|Lauderdale
|664
|7
|Tallapoosa
|662
|72
|Butler
|659
|31
|Calhoun
|642
|6
|Colbert
|613
|8
|Escambia
|562
|12
|Jackson
|511
|3
|Pike
|501
|6
|Lowndes
|497
|23
|Coffee
|473
|4
|Covington
|452
|14
|Talladega
|451
|7
|Dale
|428
|3
|Barbour
|426
|3
|Bullock
|381
|10
|Marengo
|381
|11
|Hale
|375
|23
|Chilton
|369
|3
|Blount
|367
|1
|Marion
|355
|14
|Clarke
|339
|6
|Wilcox
|332
|8
|Winston
|316
|7
|Sumter
|306
|13
|Randolph
|286
|10
|Monroe
|283
|3
|Pickens
|282
|7
|Perry
|270
|2
|Conecuh
|255
|8
|Bibb
|238
|2
|Macon
|235
|9
|Choctaw
|221
|12
|Greene
|202
|9
|Washington
|167
|9
|Henry
|165
|3
|Lawrence
|159
|0
|Crenshaw
|143
|3
|Cherokee
|140
|7
|Geneva
|110
|0
|Lamar
|96
|1
|Clay
|94
|2
|Fayette
|92
|3
|Coosa
|68
|1
|Cleburne
|62
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|14891
|233
|Davidson
|14550
|157
|Rutherford
|3944
|39
|Hamilton
|3721
|39
|Sumner
|2189
|57
|Williamson
|2119
|18
|Knox
|1915
|15
|Out of TN
|1775
|10
|Trousdale
|1516
|5
|Wilson
|1338
|18
|Putnam
|1108
|7
|Bradley
|1096
|6
|Unassigned
|1055
|1
|Robertson
|1010
|13
|Sevier
|978
|4
|Montgomery
|906
|7
|Tipton
|740
|7
|Lake
|698
|0
|Macon
|670
|7
|Bedford
|646
|10
|Bledsoe
|634
|1
|Hamblen
|551
|5
|Maury
|529
|3
|Hardeman
|480
|4
|Madison
|409
|2
|Fayette
|404
|6
|Blount
|381
|3
|Rhea
|362
|0
|Loudon
|353
|2
|Dyer
|326
|3
|Washington
|321
|0
|McMinn
|313
|19
|Cheatham
|311
|3
|Dickson
|308
|0
|Sullivan
|290
|5
|Lawrence
|262
|6
|Cumberland
|241
|5
|Gibson
|237
|1
|Anderson
|236
|2
|Jefferson
|219
|1
|Lauderdale
|218
|4
|Smith
|202
|2
|Warren
|183
|1
|Cocke
|175
|0
|Greene
|173
|2
|Coffee
|162
|0
|Monroe
|162
|6
|Haywood
|155
|3
|Hardin
|154
|7
|Obion
|144
|3
|Giles
|143
|1
|Marshall
|141
|2
|McNairy
|138
|1
|Wayne
|130
|0
|Carter
|128
|2
|Franklin
|127
|3
|DeKalb
|119
|0
|Hickman
|118
|0
|White
|116
|3
|Henderson
|114
|0
|Lincoln
|111
|0
|Marion
|104
|4
|Hawkins
|103
|2
|Roane
|100
|0
|Chester
|91
|0
|Weakley
|87
|1
|Claiborne
|86
|0
|Overton
|86
|1
|Campbell
|77
|1
|Crockett
|75
|3
|Grundy
|68
|2
|Cannon
|65
|0
|Grainger
|65
|0
|Carroll
|63
|1
|Jackson
|62
|0
|Polk
|61
|0
|Unicoi
|61
|0
|Henry
|57
|0
|Sequatchie
|54
|0
|Humphreys
|53
|2
|Johnson
|48
|0
|Perry
|45
|0
|Decatur
|44
|0
|Meigs
|40
|0
|Morgan
|37
|1
|Fentress
|35
|0
|Stewart
|34
|0
|Scott
|31
|0
|Union
|31
|0
|Clay
|28
|0
|Moore
|26
|0
|Houston
|25
|0
|Benton
|24
|1
|Hancock
|15
|0
|Van Buren
|14
|0
|Lewis
|13
|0
|Pickett
|8
|0