Mask order to take effect Thursday at 5 p.m.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|7186
|174
|Mobile
|5206
|147
|Montgomery
|4690
|114
|Tuscaloosa
|2777
|54
|Madison
|2729
|9
|Marshall
|2090
|12
|Shelby
|1820
|26
|Lee
|1716
|37
|Morgan
|1429
|6
|Baldwin
|1396
|11
|Walker
|1126
|35
|DeKalb
|1118
|7
|Etowah
|1104
|14
|Elmore
|1101
|24
|Dallas
|1028
|10
|Franklin
|960
|16
|Unassigned
|814
|28
|Russell
|734
|0
|Autauga
|733
|17
|Chambers
|693
|32
|Limestone
|691
|4
|Cullman
|689
|6
|Houston
|658
|7
|Butler
|656
|31
|St. Clair
|646
|3
|Tallapoosa
|646
|69
|Lauderdale
|633
|7
|Colbert
|582
|6
|Calhoun
|577
|6
|Escambia
|522
|8
|Lowndes
|497
|23
|Pike
|491
|5
|Jackson
|472
|2
|Coffee
|453
|4
|Covington
|439
|13
|Talladega
|433
|7
|Dale
|414
|2
|Barbour
|413
|3
|Bullock
|380
|10
|Hale
|367
|23
|Marengo
|364
|11
|Chilton
|356
|3
|Blount
|344
|1
|Marion
|332
|14
|Clarke
|329
|6
|Wilcox
|325
|8
|Winston
|315
|7
|Sumter
|304
|13
|Pickens
|280
|6
|Randolph
|279
|10
|Monroe
|277
|3
|Perry
|263
|2
|Conecuh
|247
|8
|Bibb
|232
|2
|Macon
|227
|9
|Choctaw
|221
|12
|Greene
|201
|9
|Henry
|161
|3
|Washington
|158
|8
|Lawrence
|151
|0
|Crenshaw
|140
|3
|Cherokee
|135
|7
|Geneva
|106
|0
|Lamar
|95
|1
|Clay
|92
|2
|Fayette
|90
|2
|Coosa
|69
|1
|Cleburne
|53
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|14447
|229
|Davidson
|14205
|155
|Rutherford
|3839
|39
|Hamilton
|3648
|38
|Sumner
|2103
|57
|Williamson
|1990
|16
|Knox
|1815
|12
|Out of TN
|1737
|11
|Trousdale
|1513
|5
|Wilson
|1275
|17
|Putnam
|1091
|7
|Bradley
|1061
|5
|Unassigned
|1051
|1
|Robertson
|984
|13
|Sevier
|942
|4
|Montgomery
|850
|7
|Tipton
|727
|7
|Lake
|696
|0
|Macon
|652
|7
|Bedford
|635
|9
|Bledsoe
|634
|1
|Hamblen
|514
|4
|Maury
|513
|3
|Hardeman
|456
|4
|Madison
|395
|2
|Fayette
|393
|6
|Rhea
|362
|0
|Blount
|358
|3
|Loudon
|334
|2
|Dyer
|310
|3
|McMinn
|307
|19
|Cheatham
|301
|3
|Dickson
|295
|0
|Washington
|293
|0
|Sullivan
|277
|5
|Lawrence
|259
|6
|Cumberland
|228
|5
|Anderson
|219
|2
|Gibson
|217
|1
|Lauderdale
|204
|4
|Jefferson
|196
|1
|Smith
|187
|2
|Warren
|164
|0
|Greene
|163
|2
|Monroe
|156
|6
|Coffee
|155
|0
|Cocke
|152
|0
|Haywood
|150
|3
|Hardin
|142
|7
|Marshall
|132
|2
|Giles
|131
|1
|Obion
|131
|3
|McNairy
|126
|1
|Wayne
|126
|0
|Franklin
|124
|3
|Carter
|120
|2
|Hickman
|114
|0
|Lincoln
|106
|0
|DeKalb
|100
|0
|Hawkins
|100
|2
|Marion
|100
|4
|Roane
|94
|0
|White
|94
|3
|Henderson
|90
|0
|Chester
|83
|0
|Weakley
|81
|1
|Claiborne
|80
|0
|Overton
|80
|1
|Campbell
|75
|1
|Crockett
|71
|3
|Grundy
|67
|2
|Unicoi
|61
|0
|Cannon
|60
|0
|Grainger
|59
|0
|Carroll
|58
|1
|Polk
|57
|0
|Henry
|56
|0
|Sequatchie
|53
|0
|Humphreys
|52
|2
|Jackson
|52
|0
|Johnson
|49
|0
|Perry
|44
|0
|Meigs
|40
|0
|Decatur
|39
|0
|Morgan
|34
|1
|Stewart
|32
|0
|Scott
|30
|0
|Fentress
|29
|0
|Union
|29
|0
|Clay
|27
|0
|Houston
|24
|0
|Moore
|23
|0
|Benton
|17
|1
|Hancock
|12
|0
|Lewis
|12
|0
|Van Buren
|11
|0
|Pickett
|8
|0