WAAY 31 en español 14 de julio
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|7012
|170
|Mobile
|5061
|140
|Montgomery
|4599
|112
|Tuscaloosa
|2743
|53
|Madison
|2535
|9
|Marshall
|2050
|12
|Shelby
|1764
|25
|Lee
|1647
|37
|Morgan
|1397
|5
|Baldwin
|1341
|11
|Walker
|1113
|32
|Elmore
|1076
|22
|Etowah
|1069
|14
|Dallas
|1018
|9
|DeKalb
|1001
|7
|Franklin
|950
|16
|Unassigned
|777
|28
|Autauga
|715
|15
|Russell
|713
|0
|Chambers
|685
|30
|Cullman
|668
|6
|Limestone
|665
|3
|Butler
|655
|29
|Houston
|641
|7
|Tallapoosa
|630
|69
|Lauderdale
|600
|6
|St. Clair
|598
|3
|Calhoun
|554
|5
|Colbert
|528
|6
|Escambia
|512
|8
|Lowndes
|492
|22
|Pike
|480
|5
|Jackson
|442
|2
|Coffee
|436
|4
|Covington
|435
|12
|Talladega
|417
|7
|Dale
|406
|1
|Barbour
|402
|2
|Bullock
|378
|10
|Hale
|363
|23
|Marengo
|361
|11
|Chilton
|345
|2
|Blount
|331
|1
|Clarke
|323
|6
|Wilcox
|315
|8
|Marion
|309
|14
|Winston
|309
|5
|Sumter
|297
|13
|Pickens
|278
|6
|Randolph
|275
|9
|Monroe
|268
|3
|Perry
|255
|2
|Conecuh
|238
|8
|Bibb
|227
|1
|Macon
|222
|9
|Choctaw
|220
|12
|Greene
|200
|9
|Henry
|157
|3
|Washington
|152
|9
|Lawrence
|146
|0
|Crenshaw
|134
|3
|Cherokee
|131
|7
|Geneva
|101
|0
|Fayette
|90
|1
|Clay
|89
|2
|Lamar
|89
|1
|Coosa
|67
|1
|Cleburne
|48
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Shelby
|14163
|224
|Davidson
|13976
|146
|Rutherford
|3755
|39
|Hamilton
|3535
|38
|Sumner
|2040
|56
|Williamson
|1939
|16
|Knox
|1717
|10
|Out of TN
|1660
|12
|Trousdale
|1510
|5
|Wilson
|1261
|17
|Putnam
|1081
|7
|Unassigned
|1077
|2
|Bradley
|1010
|4
|Robertson
|973
|13
|Sevier
|924
|4
|Montgomery
|824
|7
|Tipton
|717
|7
|Lake
|696
|0
|Macon
|646
|7
|Bledsoe
|631
|1
|Bedford
|630
|9
|Hamblen
|508
|4
|Maury
|499
|3
|Hardeman
|444
|4
|Madison
|384
|2
|Fayette
|380
|5
|Rhea
|350
|0
|Blount
|348
|3
|Loudon
|331
|2
|Dyer
|302
|3
|McMinn
|293
|19
|Cheatham
|287
|3
|Dickson
|282
|0
|Washington
|276
|0
|Lawrence
|250
|6
|Sullivan
|248
|5
|Cumberland
|229
|4
|Anderson
|211
|2
|Gibson
|203
|1
|Jefferson
|193
|1
|Lauderdale
|193
|4
|Smith
|185
|2
|Warren
|159
|0
|Greene
|157
|2
|Monroe
|156
|6
|Coffee
|152
|0
|Cocke
|146
|0
|Haywood
|141
|3
|Hardin
|140
|7
|Obion
|127
|3
|Marshall
|123
|2
|Wayne
|123
|0
|Franklin
|122
|3
|Giles
|122
|1
|McNairy
|117
|1
|Hickman
|112
|0
|Carter
|108
|2
|Marion
|101
|4
|DeKalb
|99
|0
|Hawkins
|95
|2
|Lincoln
|95
|0
|White
|93
|3
|Roane
|88
|0
|Henderson
|83
|0
|Chester
|81
|0
|Overton
|79
|1
|Weakley
|79
|1
|Claiborne
|76
|0
|Campbell
|72
|1
|Grundy
|67
|2
|Crockett
|65
|3
|Unicoi
|60
|0
|Grainger
|59
|0
|Cannon
|58
|0
|Carroll
|57
|1
|Polk
|57
|0
|Henry
|54
|0
|Sequatchie
|52
|0
|Jackson
|50
|0
|Johnson
|49
|0
|Humphreys
|48
|2
|Perry
|43
|0
|Meigs
|40
|0
|Decatur
|35
|0
|Morgan
|34
|1
|Fentress
|29
|0
|Scott
|29
|0
|Union
|28
|0
|Stewart
|27
|0
|Clay
|23
|0
|Houston
|23
|0
|Moore
|23
|0
|Benton
|16
|1
|Hancock
|12
|0
|Lewis
|12
|0
|Van Buren
|9
|0
|Pickett
|8
|0