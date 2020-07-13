07/13/20 late Weather

Kate's forecast
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|6746
|170
|Mobile
|4904
|140
|Montgomery
|4547
|112
|Tuscaloosa
|2690
|53
|Madison
|2268
|9
|Marshall
|1980
|11
|Shelby
|1691
|25
|Lee
|1596
|37
|Morgan
|1338
|5
|Baldwin
|1277
|11
|Walker
|1075
|32
|Elmore
|1067
|21
|Etowah
|1011
|14
|Dallas
|1002
|9
|DeKalb
|967
|7
|Franklin
|938
|16
|Autauga
|698
|15
|Russell
|686
|0
|Unassigned
|679
|28
|Chambers
|677
|30
|Butler
|652
|29
|Limestone
|639
|3
|Tallapoosa
|630
|69
|Cullman
|615
|6
|Houston
|607
|7
|Lauderdale
|577
|6
|St. Clair
|544
|3
|Calhoun
|515
|5
|Colbert
|509
|6
|Escambia
|488
|8
|Lowndes
|484
|22
|Pike
|479
|5
|Jackson
|435
|2
|Coffee
|428
|4
|Covington
|416
|12
|Talladega
|401
|7
|Barbour
|399
|2
|Dale
|395
|1
|Bullock
|378
|10
|Hale
|354
|23
|Marengo
|354
|11
|Chilton
|331
|2
|Blount
|320
|1
|Clarke
|317
|6
|Wilcox
|303
|8
|Winston
|299
|5
|Sumter
|292
|13
|Marion
|290
|14
|Pickens
|274
|6
|Randolph
|263
|9
|Monroe
|260
|3
|Perry
|250
|2
|Conecuh
|231
|8
|Bibb
|224
|1
|Macon
|219
|9
|Choctaw
|217
|12
|Greene
|198
|9
|Henry
|155
|3
|Washington
|148
|8
|Lawrence
|136
|0
|Crenshaw
|132
|3
|Cherokee
|124
|7
|Geneva
|98
|0
|Lamar
|89
|1
|Clay
|85
|2
|Fayette
|85
|1
|Coosa
|66
|1
|Cleburne
|45
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|13594
|224
|Davidson
|13309
|143
|Rutherford
|3602
|39
|Hamilton
|3364
|38
|Sumner
|1945
|56
|Williamson
|1763
|16
|Knox
|1620
|9
|Trousdale
|1510
|5
|Out of TN
|1416
|10
|Wilson
|1187
|17
|Putnam
|1019
|7
|Bradley
|972
|4
|Robertson
|948
|13
|Sevier
|912
|3
|Unassigned
|890
|2
|Montgomery
|778
|7
|Tipton
|698
|7
|Lake
|696
|0
|Bledsoe
|629
|1
|Bedford
|624
|9
|Macon
|603
|7
|Hamblen
|474
|4
|Maury
|462
|3
|Hardeman
|418
|4
|Fayette
|370
|5
|Madison
|363
|2
|Rhea
|343
|0
|Blount
|339
|3
|Loudon
|328
|2
|Dyer
|292
|3
|McMinn
|284
|19
|Cheatham
|275
|3
|Dickson
|275
|0
|Washington
|262
|0
|Lawrence
|239
|6
|Cumberland
|221
|4
|Sullivan
|221
|4
|Anderson
|200
|2
|Jefferson
|187
|1
|Lauderdale
|182
|4
|Gibson
|181
|1
|Smith
|160
|2
|Monroe
|155
|6
|Greene
|151
|2
|Coffee
|143
|0
|Cocke
|138
|0
|Hardin
|128
|7
|Warren
|127
|0
|Obion
|124
|3
|Haywood
|121
|3
|Marshall
|118
|2
|Franklin
|116
|3
|Wayne
|116
|0
|McNairy
|107
|1
|Carter
|105
|2
|Giles
|105
|1
|Hickman
|105
|0
|Marion
|95
|4
|Hawkins
|91
|2
|Lincoln
|87
|0
|White
|86
|3
|DeKalb
|85
|0
|Roane
|85
|0
|Henderson
|74
|0
|Weakley
|74
|1
|Overton
|73
|1
|Campbell
|70
|1
|Chester
|69
|0
|Claiborne
|68
|0
|Grundy
|65
|2
|Unicoi
|58
|0
|Grainger
|56
|0
|Polk
|55
|0
|Crockett
|54
|3
|Henry
|53
|0
|Carroll
|52
|1
|Cannon
|50
|0
|Sequatchie
|49
|0
|Humphreys
|47
|2
|Jackson
|47
|0
|Johnson
|46
|0
|Meigs
|38
|0
|Perry
|38
|0
|Morgan
|32
|1
|Decatur
|29
|0
|Scott
|28
|0
|Fentress
|27
|0
|Stewart
|26
|0
|Union
|24
|0
|Moore
|21
|0
|Clay
|20
|0
|Houston
|20
|0
|Benton
|15
|1
|Hancock
|12
|0
|Lewis
|11
|0
|Van Buren
|9
|0
|Pickett
|7
|0