PARENTS REACT TO LAUDERDALE COUNTY SCHOOLS REOPENING PLAN

LCS starts on August 17th.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|6433
|170
|Mobile
|4753
|139
|Montgomery
|4430
|112
|Tuscaloosa
|2632
|53
|Madison
|2119
|9
|Marshall
|1926
|11
|Shelby
|1642
|25
|Lee
|1572
|37
|Morgan
|1269
|5
|Baldwin
|1207
|11
|Walker
|1061
|31
|Elmore
|1029
|20
|Dallas
|996
|9
|Etowah
|951
|14
|DeKalb
|941
|7
|Franklin
|932
|16
|Autauga
|676
|14
|Russell
|675
|0
|Chambers
|674
|27
|Unassigned
|653
|28
|Butler
|651
|29
|Tallapoosa
|628
|69
|Limestone
|622
|3
|Houston
|585
|7
|Cullman
|571
|6
|Lauderdale
|568
|6
|St. Clair
|513
|3
|Colbert
|495
|6
|Calhoun
|490
|5
|Lowndes
|481
|22
|Escambia
|480
|8
|Pike
|472
|5
|Coffee
|424
|4
|Jackson
|418
|2
|Covington
|414
|12
|Barbour
|394
|2
|Dale
|391
|1
|Talladega
|389
|7
|Bullock
|377
|10
|Marengo
|352
|11
|Hale
|348
|23
|Chilton
|323
|2
|Clarke
|312
|6
|Wilcox
|303
|8
|Blount
|296
|1
|Winston
|296
|5
|Sumter
|291
|13
|Marion
|275
|14
|Pickens
|269
|6
|Randolph
|258
|9
|Monroe
|255
|3
|Perry
|236
|2
|Conecuh
|230
|8
|Bibb
|221
|1
|Macon
|215
|9
|Choctaw
|212
|12
|Greene
|195
|9
|Henry
|153
|3
|Washington
|141
|8
|Crenshaw
|127
|3
|Lawrence
|125
|0
|Cherokee
|123
|7
|Geneva
|96
|0
|Lamar
|87
|1
|Clay
|85
|2
|Fayette
|82
|1
|Coosa
|65
|1
|Cleburne
|42
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|13423
|223
|Davidson
|13162
|143
|Rutherford
|3525
|39
|Hamilton
|3305
|38
|Sumner
|1897
|56
|Williamson
|1708
|16
|Knox
|1591
|9
|Trousdale
|1508
|5
|Out of TN
|1384
|10
|Wilson
|1148
|17
|Putnam
|1011
|7
|Bradley
|959
|4
|Robertson
|924
|13
|Sevier
|915
|3
|Unassigned
|910
|2
|Montgomery
|732
|7
|Lake
|697
|0
|Tipton
|696
|7
|Bledsoe
|629
|1
|Bedford
|623
|9
|Macon
|597
|7
|Hamblen
|472
|4
|Maury
|454
|3
|Hardeman
|411
|4
|Fayette
|368
|5
|Madison
|352
|2
|Blount
|340
|3
|Loudon
|332
|2
|Rhea
|315
|0
|Dyer
|291
|3
|McMinn
|276
|19
|Cheatham
|269
|3
|Washington
|261
|0
|Dickson
|258
|0
|Lawrence
|232
|6
|Cumberland
|213
|4
|Sullivan
|210
|4
|Anderson
|195
|2
|Jefferson
|182
|1
|Lauderdale
|180
|4
|Gibson
|177
|1
|Monroe
|155
|6
|Greene
|151
|2
|Smith
|150
|2
|Coffee
|141
|0
|Cocke
|136
|0
|Hardin
|125
|7
|Warren
|123
|0
|Obion
|119
|2
|Haywood
|118
|3
|Franklin
|116
|3
|Marshall
|115
|2
|Wayne
|115
|0
|Carter
|103
|1
|Giles
|103
|1
|Hickman
|103
|0
|McNairy
|101
|1
|Marion
|94
|4
|Hawkins
|86
|2
|Lincoln
|86
|0
|DeKalb
|85
|0
|White
|85
|3
|Roane
|81
|0
|Overton
|72
|1
|Henderson
|71
|0
|Weakley
|70
|1
|Campbell
|69
|1
|Claiborne
|68
|0
|Grundy
|65
|2
|Chester
|63
|0
|Unicoi
|59
|0
|Grainger
|56
|0
|Polk
|55
|0
|Carroll
|52
|1
|Crockett
|52
|3
|Henry
|51
|0
|Cannon
|49
|0
|Sequatchie
|49
|0
|Jackson
|47
|0
|Johnson
|46
|0
|Humphreys
|39
|2
|Meigs
|38
|0
|Perry
|37
|0
|Morgan
|31
|1
|Decatur
|27
|0
|Fentress
|26
|0
|Scott
|26
|0
|Stewart
|26
|0
|Union
|25
|0
|Moore
|21
|0
|Clay
|20
|0
|Houston
|20
|0
|Benton
|15
|1
|Hancock
|11
|0
|Lewis
|11
|0
|Van Buren
|9
|0
|Pickett
|7
|0