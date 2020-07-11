Carson's Morning Forecast 7/11

Sunny and almost hot today. A light northwest breeze should keep heat index values in check this afternoon. Strong to severe storms remain possible near sunrise and throughout the day Sunday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|6219
|167
|Mobile
|4625
|138
|Montgomery
|4397
|111
|Tuscaloosa
|2586
|52
|Madison
|1983
|9
|Marshall
|1904
|11
|Shelby
|1557
|24
|Lee
|1535
|37
|Morgan
|1241
|5
|Baldwin
|1170
|11
|Walker
|1056
|31
|Elmore
|1007
|21
|Dallas
|978
|9
|Franklin
|928
|16
|Etowah
|919
|14
|DeKalb
|864
|7
|Russell
|665
|0
|Chambers
|664
|27
|Autauga
|662
|14
|Butler
|645
|29
|Tallapoosa
|625
|69
|Unassigned
|616
|27
|Limestone
|596
|3
|Houston
|561
|6
|Lauderdale
|555
|6
|Cullman
|554
|6
|St. Clair
|484
|2
|Colbert
|481
|6
|Lowndes
|480
|22
|Escambia
|468
|8
|Pike
|467
|5
|Calhoun
|456
|5
|Coffee
|416
|4
|Covington
|403
|12
|Jackson
|402
|2
|Barbour
|377
|2
|Bullock
|376
|10
|Dale
|372
|1
|Talladega
|367
|7
|Hale
|343
|23
|Marengo
|342
|11
|Clarke
|303
|6
|Wilcox
|299
|8
|Chilton
|295
|2
|Winston
|292
|5
|Sumter
|287
|13
|Blount
|281
|1
|Marion
|267
|14
|Pickens
|262
|6
|Monroe
|255
|3
|Randolph
|248
|9
|Conecuh
|227
|8
|Perry
|224
|2
|Bibb
|215
|1
|Macon
|212
|9
|Choctaw
|209
|12
|Greene
|192
|9
|Henry
|146
|3
|Washington
|136
|7
|Crenshaw
|126
|3
|Lawrence
|121
|0
|Cherokee
|115
|7
|Geneva
|95
|0
|Lamar
|87
|1
|Clay
|82
|2
|Fayette
|81
|1
|Coosa
|63
|1
|Cleburne
|42
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|13113
|219
|Davidson
|12935
|142
|Rutherford
|3428
|39
|Hamilton
|3196
|37
|Sumner
|1874
|56
|Williamson
|1670
|16
|Knox
|1506
|9
|Trousdale
|1506
|5
|Out of TN
|1397
|10
|Wilson
|1130
|17
|Putnam
|1002
|7
|Unassigned
|936
|2
|Bradley
|925
|4
|Robertson
|901
|13
|Sevier
|884
|3
|Montgomery
|712
|7
|Lake
|696
|0
|Tipton
|692
|6
|Bledsoe
|627
|1
|Bedford
|598
|9
|Macon
|568
|6
|Hamblen
|447
|4
|Maury
|431
|3
|Hardeman
|400
|4
|Fayette
|357
|3
|Madison
|347
|2
|Loudon
|320
|1
|Blount
|306
|3
|Rhea
|303
|0
|Dyer
|280
|3
|McMinn
|270
|18
|Cheatham
|264
|3
|Dickson
|251
|0
|Washington
|235
|0
|Lawrence
|227
|6
|Cumberland
|200
|4
|Anderson
|189
|2
|Sullivan
|189
|2
|Lauderdale
|175
|4
|Gibson
|166
|1
|Jefferson
|164
|1
|Monroe
|152
|6
|Smith
|148
|2
|Greene
|138
|2
|Coffee
|137
|0
|Cocke
|130
|0
|Hardin
|125
|7
|Warren
|120
|0
|Obion
|118
|2
|Haywood
|113
|2
|Franklin
|110
|3
|Wayne
|110
|0
|Marshall
|108
|2
|Hickman
|101
|0
|McNairy
|100
|1
|Marion
|91
|4
|Giles
|89
|1
|Carter
|87
|1
|Lincoln
|84
|0
|Hawkins
|83
|2
|DeKalb
|82
|0
|White
|81
|3
|Roane
|80
|0
|Overton
|70
|1
|Weakley
|69
|1
|Claiborne
|68
|0
|Campbell
|67
|1
|Grundy
|65
|2
|Henderson
|65
|0
|Chester
|59
|0
|Unicoi
|56
|0
|Grainger
|55
|0
|Polk
|55
|0
|Carroll
|52
|1
|Henry
|50
|0
|Crockett
|49
|3
|Cannon
|46
|0
|Jackson
|46
|0
|Johnson
|45
|0
|Sequatchie
|45
|0
|Humphreys
|39
|2
|Meigs
|37
|0
|Perry
|37
|0
|Morgan
|30
|1
|Decatur
|28
|0
|Fentress
|27
|0
|Stewart
|27
|0
|Scott
|26
|0
|Union
|22
|0
|Houston
|20
|0
|Clay
|18
|0
|Moore
|17
|0
|Benton
|15
|1
|Hancock
|11
|0
|Lewis
|10
|0
|Van Buren
|9
|0
|Pickett
|7
|0