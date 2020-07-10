UAH Alumni establish advisory board for hockey

The advisory board will help the program get back on its feet
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|6030
|162
|Mobile
|4418
|137
|Montgomery
|4339
|109
|Tuscaloosa
|2544
|48
|Madison
|1907
|8
|Marshall
|1866
|11
|Shelby
|1509
|24
|Lee
|1494
|37
|Morgan
|1220
|5
|Baldwin
|1114
|10
|Walker
|1051
|27
|Elmore
|989
|19
|Dallas
|963
|9
|Franklin
|922
|16
|Etowah
|882
|14
|DeKalb
|841
|6
|Chambers
|657
|27
|Russell
|657
|0
|Autauga
|653
|13
|Butler
|643
|28
|Tallapoosa
|616
|69
|Unassigned
|586
|26
|Limestone
|574
|1
|Houston
|552
|6
|Cullman
|539
|5
|Lauderdale
|537
|6
|Lowndes
|480
|22
|St. Clair
|469
|2
|Colbert
|465
|6
|Pike
|459
|5
|Escambia
|452
|8
|Calhoun
|436
|5
|Coffee
|407
|4
|Covington
|399
|11
|Jackson
|374
|2
|Bullock
|370
|10
|Barbour
|367
|2
|Dale
|362
|1
|Talladega
|349
|7
|Hale
|337
|22
|Marengo
|330
|11
|Wilcox
|296
|8
|Clarke
|294
|6
|Winston
|289
|3
|Chilton
|287
|2
|Sumter
|285
|12
|Blount
|273
|1
|Pickens
|255
|6
|Monroe
|249
|2
|Marion
|245
|14
|Randolph
|244
|9
|Conecuh
|227
|7
|Perry
|209
|1
|Bibb
|208
|1
|Macon
|206
|9
|Choctaw
|202
|12
|Greene
|192
|8
|Henry
|143
|3
|Crenshaw
|127
|3
|Washington
|127
|7
|Lawrence
|117
|0
|Cherokee
|112
|7
|Geneva
|92
|0
|Lamar
|81
|1
|Fayette
|78
|1
|Clay
|74
|2
|Coosa
|62
|1
|Cleburne
|41
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|12842
|214
|Davidson
|12549
|138
|Rutherford
|3326
|38
|Hamilton
|3088
|37
|Sumner
|1802
|56
|Williamson
|1591
|15
|Trousdale
|1505
|5
|Knox
|1471
|9
|Out of TN
|1256
|10
|Wilson
|1099
|17
|Putnam
|989
|7
|Bradley
|889
|4
|Robertson
|882
|13
|Sevier
|863
|3
|Unassigned
|837
|2
|Lake
|697
|0
|Tipton
|674
|6
|Montgomery
|658
|7
|Bledsoe
|625
|1
|Bedford
|595
|9
|Macon
|546
|6
|Hamblen
|422
|4
|Maury
|420
|3
|Hardeman
|381
|4
|Fayette
|346
|3
|Madison
|340
|2
|Loudon
|308
|1
|Rhea
|294
|0
|Blount
|280
|3
|Dyer
|274
|3
|McMinn
|257
|18
|Cheatham
|252
|2
|Dickson
|243
|0
|Washington
|212
|0
|Lawrence
|202
|6
|Cumberland
|196
|4
|Anderson
|178
|2
|Sullivan
|178
|2
|Lauderdale
|172
|3
|Gibson
|158
|1
|Jefferson
|157
|1
|Monroe
|146
|6
|Smith
|139
|2
|Coffee
|134
|0
|Cocke
|126
|0
|Greene
|123
|2
|Hardin
|120
|7
|Obion
|118
|2
|Haywood
|111
|2
|Warren
|106
|0
|Franklin
|104
|3
|Marshall
|104
|2
|Wayne
|99
|0
|Hickman
|98
|0
|McNairy
|91
|1
|Marion
|90
|4
|Giles
|80
|1
|Lincoln
|80
|0
|White
|80
|3
|Hawkins
|79
|2
|Carter
|77
|1
|DeKalb
|76
|0
|Roane
|75
|0
|Weakley
|69
|1
|Overton
|68
|1
|Campbell
|65
|1
|Grundy
|65
|2
|Henderson
|62
|0
|Claiborne
|61
|0
|Unicoi
|56
|0
|Chester
|53
|0
|Carroll
|51
|1
|Polk
|51
|0
|Grainger
|50
|0
|Crockett
|48
|3
|Henry
|48
|0
|Cannon
|45
|0
|Johnson
|44
|0
|Sequatchie
|43
|0
|Jackson
|41
|0
|Humphreys
|38
|2
|Meigs
|35
|0
|Perry
|35
|0
|Morgan
|29
|1
|Decatur
|28
|0
|Stewart
|26
|0
|Fentress
|25
|0
|Scott
|22
|0
|Union
|20
|0
|Houston
|19
|0
|Clay
|18
|0
|Moore
|17
|0
|Benton
|15
|1
|Hancock
|10
|0
|Lewis
|10
|0
|Pickett
|7
|0
|Van Buren
|7
|0