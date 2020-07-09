Safety A Concern At Amusement Park

Some are delighted and some are concerned at a traveling outdoor amusement park that recently opened in Albertville.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|5687
|161
|Mobile
|4315
|136
|Montgomery
|4275
|109
|Tuscaloosa
|2382
|48
|Marshall
|1815
|11
|Madison
|1620
|8
|Lee
|1463
|37
|Shelby
|1414
|24
|Morgan
|1157
|5
|Baldwin
|1039
|9
|Walker
|1018
|25
|Elmore
|975
|19
|Dallas
|918
|9
|Franklin
|906
|16
|Etowah
|834
|13
|DeKalb
|790
|5
|Chambers
|647
|27
|Autauga
|643
|12
|Butler
|637
|28
|Tallapoosa
|606
|69
|Russell
|589
|0
|Unassigned
|538
|26
|Houston
|536
|6
|Limestone
|525
|1
|Lauderdale
|514
|6
|Cullman
|490
|5
|Lowndes
|479
|22
|Pike
|452
|5
|Colbert
|442
|6
|St. Clair
|440
|2
|Escambia
|435
|8
|Calhoun
|403
|5
|Coffee
|392
|3
|Covington
|381
|10
|Bullock
|369
|10
|Barbour
|362
|2
|Jackson
|343
|2
|Talladega
|333
|7
|Dale
|326
|1
|Marengo
|320
|11
|Hale
|317
|22
|Wilcox
|295
|8
|Clarke
|287
|6
|Sumter
|285
|12
|Winston
|277
|3
|Chilton
|276
|2
|Blount
|258
|1
|Monroe
|244
|2
|Pickens
|244
|6
|Marion
|241
|14
|Randolph
|228
|9
|Conecuh
|218
|7
|Macon
|202
|9
|Choctaw
|199
|12
|Bibb
|198
|1
|Greene
|188
|8
|Perry
|179
|1
|Henry
|140
|3
|Crenshaw
|125
|3
|Washington
|121
|7
|Lawrence
|113
|0
|Cherokee
|111
|7
|Geneva
|86
|0
|Lamar
|80
|1
|Fayette
|72
|1
|Clay
|69
|2
|Coosa
|60
|1
|Cleburne
|39
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|12549
|208
|Davidson
|12234
|132
|Rutherford
|3234
|37
|Hamilton
|3007
|36
|Sumner
|1727
|55
|Williamson
|1515
|15
|Trousdale
|1503
|5
|Knox
|1392
|9
|Out of TN
|1230
|7
|Wilson
|1060
|17
|Putnam
|926
|7
|Robertson
|875
|11
|Bradley
|874
|4
|Sevier
|857
|3
|Unassigned
|830
|2
|Lake
|696
|0
|Tipton
|662
|5
|Bledsoe
|624
|1
|Montgomery
|620
|7
|Bedford
|589
|8
|Macon
|511
|4
|Maury
|406
|3
|Hamblen
|397
|4
|Hardeman
|374
|4
|Fayette
|344
|3
|Madison
|339
|2
|Loudon
|302
|1
|Rhea
|293
|0
|Blount
|272
|3
|Dyer
|270
|3
|McMinn
|255
|18
|Cheatham
|243
|2
|Dickson
|231
|0
|Washington
|197
|0
|Cumberland
|193
|4
|Lawrence
|192
|6
|Anderson
|166
|2
|Lauderdale
|164
|3
|Sullivan
|159
|2
|Jefferson
|148
|1
|Gibson
|147
|1
|Monroe
|141
|6
|Smith
|136
|2
|Coffee
|132
|0
|Greene
|122
|2
|Hardin
|119
|7
|Obion
|117
|2
|Cocke
|116
|0
|Haywood
|108
|2
|Franklin
|101
|3
|Marshall
|101
|1
|Warren
|100
|0
|Hickman
|95
|0
|Wayne
|90
|0
|Marion
|87
|4
|McNairy
|84
|1
|Lincoln
|78
|0
|Giles
|77
|1
|White
|77
|3
|Carter
|75
|1
|Roane
|71
|0
|DeKalb
|70
|0
|Overton
|67
|1
|Weakley
|67
|1
|Hawkins
|66
|2
|Grundy
|65
|2
|Campbell
|62
|1
|Claiborne
|59
|0
|Henderson
|56
|0
|Unicoi
|56
|0
|Carroll
|49
|1
|Chester
|48
|0
|Grainger
|48
|0
|Polk
|48
|0
|Henry
|47
|0
|Crockett
|44
|3
|Johnson
|44
|0
|Sequatchie
|42
|0
|Cannon
|41
|0
|Humphreys
|35
|2
|Perry
|35
|0
|Meigs
|34
|0
|Jackson
|33
|0
|Morgan
|29
|1
|Fentress
|25
|0
|Stewart
|25
|0
|Decatur
|24
|0
|Scott
|21
|0
|Union
|19
|0
|Clay
|18
|0
|Moore
|17
|0
|Houston
|16
|0
|Benton
|13
|1
|Hancock
|9
|0
|Lewis
|7
|0
|Van Buren
|7
|0
|Pickett
|6
|0