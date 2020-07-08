WAAY 31 en español
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|5486
|155
|Montgomery
|4246
|105
|Mobile
|4219
|136
|Tuscaloosa
|2346
|44
|Marshall
|1770
|11
|Madison
|1554
|8
|Lee
|1433
|37
|Shelby
|1357
|24
|Morgan
|1128
|5
|Walker
|985
|25
|Baldwin
|980
|9
|Elmore
|962
|15
|Dallas
|910
|9
|Franklin
|902
|16
|Etowah
|790
|13
|DeKalb
|761
|5
|Chambers
|643
|27
|Autauga
|636
|12
|Butler
|632
|28
|Tallapoosa
|604
|69
|Russell
|568
|0
|Unassigned
|522
|26
|Limestone
|518
|1
|Houston
|510
|6
|Lauderdale
|501
|6
|Lowndes
|478
|21
|Cullman
|470
|5
|Pike
|452
|5
|Colbert
|426
|6
|St. Clair
|416
|2
|Escambia
|411
|8
|Calhoun
|387
|5
|Coffee
|386
|3
|Covington
|372
|7
|Bullock
|368
|10
|Barbour
|357
|2
|Talladega
|323
|7
|Marengo
|317
|11
|Hale
|315
|21
|Dale
|302
|0
|Jackson
|302
|2
|Wilcox
|294
|8
|Sumter
|285
|12
|Clarke
|283
|6
|Winston
|266
|3
|Chilton
|262
|2
|Blount
|251
|1
|Monroe
|241
|2
|Pickens
|238
|6
|Marion
|236
|13
|Conecuh
|217
|7
|Randolph
|216
|9
|Macon
|199
|9
|Choctaw
|197
|12
|Bibb
|196
|1
|Greene
|186
|8
|Perry
|179
|1
|Henry
|136
|3
|Crenshaw
|125
|3
|Washington
|118
|7
|Lawrence
|109
|0
|Cherokee
|103
|7
|Geneva
|84
|0
|Lamar
|80
|1
|Fayette
|72
|1
|Clay
|69
|2
|Coosa
|59
|1
|Cleburne
|39
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|12176
|202
|Davidson
|11599
|127
|Rutherford
|3111
|36
|Hamilton
|2867
|36
|Sumner
|1670
|53
|Trousdale
|1503
|5
|Williamson
|1420
|15
|Knox
|1309
|8
|Out of TN
|1095
|8
|Wilson
|999
|17
|Putnam
|919
|7
|Sevier
|857
|3
|Robertson
|855
|11
|Bradley
|773
|4
|Unassigned
|731
|2
|Lake
|694
|0
|Tipton
|653
|5
|Bledsoe
|623
|1
|Montgomery
|587
|7
|Bedford
|584
|7
|Macon
|500
|4
|Maury
|379
|3
|Hamblen
|374
|4
|Hardeman
|357
|4
|Fayette
|328
|2
|Madison
|318
|2
|Loudon
|293
|1
|Rhea
|289
|0
|Blount
|262
|3
|Dyer
|261
|3
|McMinn
|243
|18
|Cheatham
|236
|1
|Dickson
|219
|0
|Cumberland
|188
|4
|Washington
|182
|0
|Lawrence
|172
|6
|Lauderdale
|154
|3
|Jefferson
|147
|1
|Anderson
|143
|2
|Sullivan
|141
|2
|Monroe
|140
|6
|Gibson
|133
|1
|Coffee
|125
|0
|Smith
|124
|1
|Greene
|117
|2
|Obion
|117
|2
|Hardin
|115
|7
|Cocke
|105
|0
|Marshall
|98
|1
|Haywood
|96
|2
|Franklin
|90
|3
|Wayne
|89
|0
|Hickman
|88
|0
|Warren
|81
|0
|Marion
|79
|4
|McNairy
|76
|0
|White
|76
|3
|Carter
|70
|1
|DeKalb
|70
|0
|Giles
|70
|1
|Lincoln
|68
|0
|Weakley
|66
|1
|Overton
|65
|1
|Hawkins
|64
|2
|Roane
|64
|0
|Grundy
|63
|1
|Unicoi
|55
|0
|Campbell
|54
|1
|Claiborne
|53
|0
|Carroll
|49
|1
|Henderson
|48
|0
|Grainger
|47
|0
|Polk
|46
|0
|Henry
|45
|0
|Johnson
|45
|0
|Sequatchie
|42
|0
|Crockett
|40
|3
|Cannon
|37
|0
|Chester
|37
|0
|Humphreys
|35
|2
|Perry
|35
|0
|Meigs
|32
|0
|Jackson
|30
|0
|Morgan
|28
|1
|Fentress
|24
|0
|Stewart
|24
|0
|Decatur
|22
|0
|Clay
|19
|0
|Union
|19
|0
|Scott
|18
|0
|Houston
|15
|0
|Moore
|15
|0
|Benton
|13
|1
|Hancock
|8
|0
|Van Buren
|7
|0
|Lewis
|6
|0
|Pickett
|6
|0