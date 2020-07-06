Electric Static Fog system used to kill coronavirus at North Alabama businesses
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|5221
|152
|Montgomery
|4127
|103
|Mobile
|4080
|134
|Tuscaloosa
|2288
|42
|Marshall
|1711
|10
|Madison
|1430
|7
|Lee
|1384
|37
|Shelby
|1284
|23
|Morgan
|1102
|5
|Walker
|939
|24
|Elmore
|925
|14
|Franklin
|895
|14
|Dallas
|880
|9
|Baldwin
|864
|9
|Etowah
|739
|13
|DeKalb
|719
|5
|Butler
|633
|28
|Chambers
|629
|27
|Autauga
|607
|12
|Tallapoosa
|591
|69
|Russell
|552
|0
|Unassigned
|503
|23
|Houston
|496
|4
|Limestone
|495
|0
|Lauderdale
|490
|6
|Lowndes
|472
|21
|Cullman
|452
|4
|Pike
|429
|5
|Colbert
|395
|6
|St. Clair
|382
|2
|Coffee
|377
|2
|Bullock
|369
|10
|Covington
|358
|7
|Calhoun
|354
|5
|Escambia
|350
|6
|Barbour
|349
|2
|Hale
|311
|21
|Talladega
|309
|7
|Marengo
|302
|11
|Wilcox
|291
|8
|Dale
|288
|0
|Sumter
|285
|12
|Clarke
|274
|6
|Jackson
|273
|2
|Winston
|258
|3
|Chilton
|246
|2
|Blount
|235
|1
|Monroe
|235
|2
|Pickens
|235
|6
|Marion
|224
|13
|Conecuh
|209
|7
|Randolph
|206
|9
|Choctaw
|195
|12
|Macon
|194
|9
|Bibb
|190
|1
|Greene
|186
|8
|Perry
|177
|1
|Henry
|134
|3
|Crenshaw
|125
|3
|Washington
|109
|7
|Lawrence
|108
|0
|Cherokee
|97
|7
|Geneva
|80
|0
|Lamar
|77
|1
|Fayette
|70
|1
|Clay
|65
|2
|Coosa
|58
|1
|Cleburne
|36
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|11793
|200
|Davidson
|11089
|122
|Rutherford
|2987
|35
|Hamilton
|2781
|35
|Sumner
|1610
|52
|Trousdale
|1498
|5
|Williamson
|1313
|15
|Out of TN
|1185
|7
|Knox
|1171
|7
|Wilson
|941
|17
|Putnam
|883
|7
|Robertson
|834
|11
|Sevier
|804
|3
|Bradley
|707
|3
|Lake
|692
|0
|Tipton
|645
|5
|Unassigned
|635
|1
|Bledsoe
|620
|1
|Bedford
|570
|5
|Montgomery
|554
|7
|Macon
|465
|4
|Maury
|354
|3
|Hardeman
|343
|4
|Hamblen
|340
|4
|Fayette
|317
|2
|Madison
|299
|2
|Loudon
|287
|1
|Rhea
|286
|0
|Dyer
|251
|1
|McMinn
|237
|18
|Cheatham
|230
|1
|Blount
|227
|3
|Dickson
|209
|0
|Cumberland
|181
|4
|Washington
|165
|0
|Lawrence
|163
|6
|Lauderdale
|145
|3
|Anderson
|142
|2
|Monroe
|140
|6
|Jefferson
|136
|0
|Gibson
|129
|1
|Smith
|120
|1
|Coffee
|119
|0
|Sullivan
|117
|2
|Obion
|112
|2
|Hardin
|108
|7
|Greene
|103
|2
|Cocke
|94
|0
|Haywood
|92
|2
|Marshall
|91
|1
|Franklin
|87
|3
|Wayne
|86
|0
|Hickman
|80
|0
|Warren
|76
|0
|Marion
|73
|4
|McNairy
|73
|0
|White
|70
|3
|DeKalb
|67
|0
|Lincoln
|64
|0
|Weakley
|64
|1
|Grundy
|62
|1
|Overton
|62
|1
|Roane
|62
|0
|Giles
|60
|1
|Carter
|59
|1
|Hawkins
|57
|2
|Unicoi
|55
|0
|Campbell
|48
|1
|Carroll
|47
|1
|Henderson
|46
|0
|Claiborne
|45
|0
|Polk
|45
|0
|Henry
|44
|0
|Johnson
|44
|0
|Grainger
|42
|0
|Sequatchie
|42
|0
|Crockett
|38
|3
|Cannon
|37
|0
|Chester
|34
|0
|Perry
|34
|0
|Meigs
|32
|0
|Humphreys
|28
|1
|Jackson
|27
|0
|Morgan
|27
|1
|Stewart
|23
|0
|Decatur
|22
|0
|Fentress
|22
|0
|Union
|18
|0
|Clay
|17
|0
|Scott
|17
|0
|Houston
|15
|0
|Benton
|13
|1
|Moore
|12
|0
|Van Buren
|8
|0
|Hancock
|6
|0
|Lewis
|6
|0
|Pickett
|6
|0