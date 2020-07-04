MIDCITY EMPLOYEES TAKE PRECAUTIONS AT FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION

At MidCity, organizers have signs up reminding people to wear their masks and social distance, but organizers they if that can't happen, they may have to turn people away.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|4802
|152
|Montgomery
|3947
|103
|Mobile
|3904
|134
|Tuscaloosa
|2188
|42
|Marshall
|1680
|10
|Lee
|1302
|37
|Madison
|1271
|7
|Shelby
|1176
|23
|Morgan
|1047
|5
|Walker
|905
|24
|Franklin
|878
|14
|Dallas
|868
|9
|Elmore
|864
|14
|Baldwin
|828
|9
|Etowah
|707
|13
|DeKalb
|694
|5
|Butler
|623
|28
|Chambers
|612
|27
|Tallapoosa
|583
|69
|Autauga
|560
|12
|Russell
|519
|0
|Unassigned
|503
|23
|Lauderdale
|473
|6
|Limestone
|466
|0
|Lowndes
|463
|21
|Houston
|461
|4
|Cullman
|435
|4
|Pike
|417
|5
|Colbert
|383
|6
|Coffee
|370
|2
|Bullock
|367
|9
|St. Clair
|347
|2
|Barbour
|345
|2
|Covington
|343
|7
|Escambia
|332
|6
|Calhoun
|322
|5
|Hale
|306
|21
|Marengo
|300
|11
|Talladega
|300
|7
|Wilcox
|289
|8
|Sumter
|284
|12
|Clarke
|272
|6
|Dale
|268
|0
|Jackson
|263
|2
|Winston
|246
|3
|Monroe
|231
|2
|Chilton
|228
|2
|Blount
|226
|1
|Pickens
|222
|6
|Marion
|214
|13
|Randolph
|201
|9
|Conecuh
|197
|7
|Choctaw
|195
|12
|Bibb
|186
|1
|Greene
|183
|8
|Macon
|181
|9
|Perry
|162
|1
|Henry
|131
|3
|Crenshaw
|125
|3
|Lawrence
|105
|0
|Washington
|104
|7
|Cherokee
|85
|7
|Geneva
|78
|0
|Lamar
|75
|1
|Fayette
|67
|1
|Clay
|62
|2
|Coosa
|58
|1
|Cleburne
|36
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|11145
|197
|Davidson
|10450
|118
|Rutherford
|2854
|35
|Hamilton
|2665
|33
|Sumner
|1559
|52
|Trousdale
|1494
|5
|Williamson
|1226
|14
|Knox
|1086
|5
|Out of TN
|1065
|7
|Wilson
|891
|17
|Putnam
|853
|7
|Robertson
|815
|11
|Sevier
|768
|3
|Lake
|691
|0
|Bradley
|662
|3
|Tipton
|633
|5
|Bledsoe
|618
|1
|Unassigned
|581
|1
|Bedford
|545
|5
|Montgomery
|534
|7
|Macon
|436
|3
|Maury
|326
|3
|Hardeman
|325
|5
|Hamblen
|314
|4
|Fayette
|310
|2
|Madison
|280
|2
|Loudon
|277
|1
|Rhea
|276
|0
|Dyer
|240
|1
|McMinn
|227
|18
|Cheatham
|225
|1
|Blount
|212
|3
|Dickson
|201
|0
|Cumberland
|178
|4
|Lawrence
|152
|6
|Washington
|142
|0
|Lauderdale
|139
|3
|Monroe
|137
|6
|Jefferson
|125
|0
|Gibson
|121
|1
|Coffee
|117
|0
|Anderson
|116
|2
|Obion
|113
|2
|Smith
|111
|1
|Sullivan
|108
|2
|Hardin
|104
|7
|Greene
|95
|2
|Haywood
|92
|2
|Cocke
|90
|0
|Franklin
|82
|3
|Wayne
|82
|0
|Marshall
|81
|1
|Hickman
|80
|0
|Warren
|72
|0
|Marion
|71
|4
|White
|70
|3
|McNairy
|68
|0
|Weakley
|63
|1
|Lincoln
|61
|0
|DeKalb
|60
|0
|Grundy
|59
|1
|Overton
|59
|1
|Roane
|59
|0
|Hawkins
|57
|2
|Carter
|56
|1
|Giles
|56
|1
|Unicoi
|55
|0
|Henry
|45
|0
|Campbell
|44
|1
|Carroll
|44
|1
|Henderson
|44
|0
|Polk
|44
|0
|Claiborne
|41
|0
|Grainger
|40
|0
|Johnson
|39
|0
|Cannon
|36
|0
|Crockett
|34
|3
|Meigs
|33
|0
|Perry
|33
|0
|Sequatchie
|33
|0
|Chester
|30
|0
|Humphreys
|27
|1
|Jackson
|26
|0
|Morgan
|25
|1
|Stewart
|23
|0
|Decatur
|22
|0
|Fentress
|22
|0
|Scott
|18
|0
|Clay
|16
|0
|Union
|16
|0
|Houston
|14
|0
|Benton
|13
|1
|Moore
|12
|0
|Van Buren
|8
|0
|Lewis
|6
|0
|Pickett
|6
|0
|Hancock
|3
|0