Season ticket holders talk cancelled Trash Pandas season

MiLB announced this week no season is happening in 2020.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|4532
|143
|Montgomery
|3875
|102
|Mobile
|3797
|134
|Tuscaloosa
|2107
|39
|Marshall
|1622
|10
|Lee
|1245
|37
|Shelby
|1109
|23
|Madison
|1104
|7
|Morgan
|1020
|3
|Walker
|871
|23
|Franklin
|863
|14
|Dallas
|841
|9
|Elmore
|836
|14
|Baldwin
|735
|9
|Etowah
|644
|13
|DeKalb
|641
|5
|Butler
|607
|27
|Chambers
|600
|27
|Tallapoosa
|572
|69
|Autauga
|553
|12
|Unassigned
|507
|24
|Russell
|503
|0
|Lowndes
|458
|20
|Lauderdale
|457
|6
|Houston
|446
|4
|Limestone
|429
|0
|Cullman
|411
|4
|Pike
|407
|5
|Colbert
|377
|5
|Bullock
|364
|9
|Coffee
|359
|2
|Barbour
|333
|1
|Covington
|332
|7
|St. Clair
|319
|2
|Marengo
|299
|11
|Hale
|296
|21
|Escambia
|293
|6
|Wilcox
|284
|8
|Talladega
|282
|7
|Calhoun
|280
|5
|Sumter
|279
|12
|Clarke
|268
|6
|Dale
|262
|0
|Jackson
|252
|2
|Winston
|237
|3
|Blount
|218
|1
|Pickens
|217
|6
|Chilton
|215
|2
|Marion
|206
|13
|Monroe
|205
|2
|Choctaw
|192
|12
|Randolph
|188
|9
|Conecuh
|186
|6
|Greene
|178
|8
|Macon
|177
|8
|Bibb
|176
|1
|Perry
|154
|1
|Henry
|130
|3
|Crenshaw
|124
|3
|Washington
|102
|7
|Lawrence
|100
|0
|Cherokee
|79
|7
|Lamar
|71
|1
|Geneva
|70
|0
|Fayette
|67
|1
|Clay
|61
|2
|Coosa
|57
|1
|Cleburne
|30
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|10765
|195
|Davidson
|10125
|115
|Rutherford
|2733
|35
|Hamilton
|2577
|30
|Sumner
|1507
|52
|Trousdale
|1490
|5
|Williamson
|1148
|14
|Knox
|1022
|5
|Out of TN
|1009
|8
|Wilson
|859
|17
|Putnam
|814
|7
|Robertson
|801
|11
|Sevier
|733
|3
|Lake
|690
|0
|Tipton
|620
|5
|Bledsoe
|618
|1
|Bradley
|604
|3
|Bedford
|520
|5
|Unassigned
|516
|1
|Montgomery
|513
|7
|Macon
|421
|3
|Hardeman
|314
|3
|Maury
|311
|3
|Fayette
|301
|2
|Hamblen
|296
|4
|Rhea
|274
|0
|Loudon
|271
|1
|Madison
|264
|2
|Dyer
|232
|1
|Cheatham
|220
|1
|McMinn
|218
|17
|Blount
|205
|3
|Dickson
|194
|0
|Cumberland
|174
|4
|Lawrence
|143
|5
|Lauderdale
|136
|2
|Monroe
|136
|5
|Washington
|134
|0
|Jefferson
|121
|0
|Coffee
|115
|0
|Gibson
|110
|1
|Obion
|106
|2
|Anderson
|105
|2
|Hardin
|103
|7
|Smith
|103
|1
|Sullivan
|101
|2
|Greene
|86
|2
|Franklin
|82
|3
|Haywood
|81
|2
|Wayne
|80
|0
|Cocke
|76
|0
|Marshall
|74
|1
|Hickman
|73
|0
|Warren
|69
|0
|Marion
|67
|4
|White
|65
|3
|McNairy
|64
|0
|Weakley
|62
|1
|Grundy
|58
|1
|Lincoln
|58
|0
|Overton
|58
|1
|DeKalb
|57
|0
|Carter
|56
|1
|Giles
|55
|1
|Hawkins
|55
|2
|Unicoi
|55
|0
|Roane
|50
|0
|Henry
|42
|0
|Campbell
|41
|1
|Polk
|41
|0
|Carroll
|40
|1
|Grainger
|39
|0
|Henderson
|39
|0
|Johnson
|38
|0
|Cannon
|34
|0
|Claiborne
|32
|0
|Crockett
|32
|3
|Meigs
|32
|0
|Perry
|31
|0
|Sequatchie
|29
|0
|Chester
|26
|0
|Humphreys
|26
|1
|Jackson
|26
|0
|Morgan
|24
|1
|Decatur
|21
|0
|Stewart
|21
|0
|Fentress
|19
|0
|Clay
|16
|0
|Scott
|15
|0
|Union
|15
|0
|Houston
|13
|0
|Benton
|12
|1
|Moore
|10
|0
|Lewis
|7
|0
|Van Buren
|7
|0
|Pickett
|6
|0
|Hancock
|3
|0