Carson's Morning Forecast 7/2

More pop up showers and storms are expected this afternoon, but will not be as widespread as the last few days. Get ready for a hot, and at times stormy, 4th of July weekend.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|4387
|142
|Montgomery
|3839
|99
|Mobile
|3697
|134
|Tuscaloosa
|2049
|38
|Marshall
|1537
|10
|Lee
|1189
|37
|Shelby
|1082
|23
|Madison
|1057
|7
|Morgan
|981
|3
|Walker
|867
|23
|Franklin
|852
|13
|Dallas
|819
|8
|Elmore
|813
|14
|Baldwin
|686
|9
|Etowah
|625
|13
|Butler
|604
|27
|DeKalb
|602
|5
|Chambers
|581
|27
|Tallapoosa
|563
|69
|Autauga
|545
|11
|Unassigned
|520
|25
|Russell
|484
|0
|Lowndes
|458
|20
|Lauderdale
|444
|6
|Houston
|434
|4
|Limestone
|409
|0
|Cullman
|400
|3
|Pike
|399
|5
|Colbert
|368
|5
|Bullock
|362
|9
|Coffee
|353
|2
|Barbour
|323
|1
|Covington
|308
|7
|St. Clair
|304
|2
|Hale
|293
|21
|Marengo
|286
|11
|Wilcox
|280
|8
|Sumter
|276
|12
|Calhoun
|270
|5
|Talladega
|267
|7
|Clarke
|266
|5
|Escambia
|263
|6
|Dale
|244
|0
|Jackson
|238
|2
|Winston
|233
|3
|Blount
|214
|1
|Chilton
|211
|2
|Pickens
|211
|6
|Marion
|203
|12
|Monroe
|197
|2
|Choctaw
|192
|12
|Conecuh
|180
|4
|Bibb
|171
|1
|Macon
|170
|8
|Randolph
|170
|9
|Greene
|166
|7
|Perry
|145
|1
|Henry
|130
|3
|Crenshaw
|123
|3
|Lawrence
|101
|0
|Washington
|100
|7
|Cherokee
|74
|7
|Lamar
|71
|1
|Fayette
|67
|1
|Geneva
|67
|0
|Clay
|58
|2
|Coosa
|55
|1
|Cleburne
|29
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|10344
|193
|Davidson
|9769
|114
|Rutherford
|2648
|35
|Hamilton
|2532
|30
|Trousdale
|1489
|5
|Sumner
|1469
|52
|Williamson
|1090
|14
|Out of TN
|1044
|7
|Knox
|982
|5
|Wilson
|829
|17
|Putnam
|805
|7
|Robertson
|792
|11
|Lake
|690
|0
|Sevier
|657
|3
|Bledsoe
|618
|1
|Tipton
|611
|4
|Bradley
|580
|3
|Bedford
|520
|5
|Montgomery
|493
|7
|Unassigned
|425
|1
|Macon
|409
|3
|Hardeman
|304
|1
|Maury
|297
|3
|Fayette
|292
|2
|Rhea
|272
|0
|Loudon
|265
|1
|Hamblen
|263
|4
|Madison
|255
|2
|Dyer
|225
|1
|McMinn
|216
|17
|Cheatham
|214
|1
|Blount
|188
|3
|Dickson
|180
|0
|Cumberland
|173
|3
|Monroe
|135
|4
|Washington
|134
|0
|Lawrence
|133
|5
|Lauderdale
|120
|2
|Coffee
|109
|0
|Jefferson
|107
|0
|Gibson
|106
|1
|Anderson
|104
|2
|Hardin
|100
|5
|Obion
|98
|2
|Smith
|96
|1
|Sullivan
|91
|2
|Greene
|85
|2
|Franklin
|80
|3
|Wayne
|77
|0
|Haywood
|74
|2
|Marshall
|73
|1
|Hickman
|72
|0
|Cocke
|70
|0
|Marion
|67
|4
|Warren
|65
|0
|White
|64
|3
|McNairy
|62
|0
|Weakley
|61
|1
|Lincoln
|59
|0
|Grundy
|58
|1
|Overton
|57
|1
|Carter
|56
|1
|DeKalb
|54
|0
|Unicoi
|54
|0
|Hawkins
|51
|2
|Giles
|50
|1
|Roane
|46
|0
|Henry
|42
|0
|Polk
|41
|0
|Campbell
|39
|1
|Carroll
|39
|1
|Grainger
|37
|0
|Johnson
|37
|0
|Henderson
|35
|0
|Meigs
|32
|0
|Perry
|32
|0
|Cannon
|31
|0
|Crockett
|31
|3
|Claiborne
|28
|0
|Sequatchie
|28
|0
|Jackson
|26
|0
|Morgan
|24
|1
|Chester
|23
|0
|Humphreys
|23
|1
|Decatur
|21
|0
|Stewart
|21
|0
|Fentress
|18
|0
|Clay
|16
|0
|Scott
|15
|0
|Union
|13
|0
|Benton
|12
|1
|Houston
|12
|0
|Moore
|8
|0
|Lewis
|7
|0
|Van Buren
|7
|0
|Pickett
|6
|0
|Hancock
|3
|0