Officials give coronavirus update in Lauderdale County
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|3682
|133
|Montgomery
|3582
|92
|Mobile
|3418
|133
|Tuscaloosa
|1845
|36
|Marshall
|1408
|9
|Lee
|1064
|36
|Shelby
|951
|23
|Morgan
|916
|3
|Madison
|905
|6
|Franklin
|835
|11
|Walker
|786
|13
|Elmore
|774
|13
|Dallas
|747
|8
|Butler
|599
|27
|Baldwin
|559
|9
|Etowah
|551
|13
|Chambers
|547
|27
|Tallapoosa
|543
|69
|DeKalb
|539
|5
|Autauga
|497
|11
|Unassigned
|477
|21
|Lowndes
|437
|17
|Houston
|425
|4
|Russell
|422
|0
|Pike
|389
|5
|Cullman
|374
|3
|Lauderdale
|372
|4
|Limestone
|359
|0
|Bullock
|353
|10
|Colbert
|347
|5
|Coffee
|340
|1
|Barbour
|314
|1
|Covington
|294
|4
|Hale
|275
|20
|Sumter
|274
|12
|Wilcox
|270
|8
|Marengo
|266
|11
|Clarke
|256
|5
|St. Clair
|249
|2
|Calhoun
|237
|5
|Dale
|233
|0
|Talladega
|223
|5
|Winston
|218
|3
|Escambia
|216
|6
|Jackson
|196
|2
|Chilton
|195
|2
|Pickens
|192
|6
|Marion
|189
|12
|Choctaw
|188
|12
|Monroe
|188
|2
|Blount
|186
|1
|Greene
|164
|7
|Conecuh
|163
|3
|Macon
|161
|7
|Bibb
|159
|1
|Randolph
|154
|9
|Henry
|132
|4
|Crenshaw
|121
|3
|Perry
|117
|0
|Washington
|98
|6
|Lawrence
|94
|0
|Lamar
|68
|1
|Cherokee
|67
|7
|Fayette
|66
|1
|Geneva
|60
|0
|Coosa
|55
|1
|Clay
|35
|2
|Cleburne
|25
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|9139
|182
|Davidson
|8675
|110
|Rutherford
|2362
|34
|Hamilton
|2321
|29
|Trousdale
|1476
|5
|Sumner
|1318
|51
|Williamson
|945
|14
|Knox
|878
|5
|Out of TN
|766
|7
|Robertson
|751
|11
|Putnam
|735
|7
|Wilson
|725
|16
|Lake
|691
|0
|Bledsoe
|616
|1
|Tipton
|593
|4
|Sevier
|549
|3
|Bedford
|482
|5
|Bradley
|444
|3
|Montgomery
|438
|7
|Macon
|293
|3
|Hardeman
|276
|1
|Maury
|276
|3
|Rhea
|262
|0
|Loudon
|248
|1
|Unassigned
|246
|0
|Fayette
|244
|2
|Madison
|228
|2
|McMinn
|203
|17
|Cheatham
|194
|0
|Dyer
|192
|0
|Hamblen
|181
|4
|Cumberland
|159
|3
|Dickson
|159
|0
|Blount
|156
|3
|Washington
|121
|0
|Monroe
|118
|4
|Lawrence
|113
|4
|Coffee
|103
|0
|Lauderdale
|99
|2
|Jefferson
|91
|0
|Anderson
|90
|2
|Gibson
|90
|1
|Hardin
|89
|5
|Obion
|87
|2
|Sullivan
|83
|2
|Greene
|74
|2
|Wayne
|74
|0
|Franklin
|73
|3
|Hickman
|69
|0
|Smith
|67
|1
|Haywood
|62
|2
|White
|61
|3
|Marshall
|60
|1
|Grundy
|59
|1
|Marion
|57
|4
|Warren
|55
|0
|Unicoi
|53
|0
|Lincoln
|52
|0
|McNairy
|52
|0
|Overton
|51
|0
|Carter
|49
|1
|Weakley
|49
|1
|Cocke
|48
|0
|DeKalb
|47
|0
|Giles
|45
|0
|Hawkins
|45
|2
|Roane
|43
|0
|Henry
|40
|0
|Carroll
|38
|1
|Polk
|38
|0
|Johnson
|34
|0
|Meigs
|32
|0
|Campbell
|31
|1
|Henderson
|31
|0
|Perry
|29
|0
|Crockett
|28
|3
|Grainger
|28
|0
|Cannon
|25
|0
|Sequatchie
|24
|0
|Morgan
|23
|1
|Jackson
|22
|0
|Claiborne
|21
|0
|Humphreys
|20
|1
|Chester
|19
|0
|Stewart
|19
|0
|Decatur
|18
|0
|Fentress
|16
|0
|Scott
|14
|0
|Clay
|13
|0
|Benton
|12
|1
|Union
|11
|0
|Houston
|10
|0
|Moore
|6
|0
|Pickett
|6
|0
|Van Buren
|6
|0
|Lewis
|5
|0
|Hancock
|3
|0