Carson's Late Forecast 6/27

The severe weather threat has ended for the night. More scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday, but will not be as widespread as what we saw today.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Montgomery
|3521
|91
|Jefferson
|3481
|129
|Mobile
|3271
|133
|Tuscaloosa
|1795
|35
|Marshall
|1326
|9
|Lee
|1026
|36
|Shelby
|914
|23
|Morgan
|886
|3
|Madison
|864
|6
|Franklin
|826
|11
|Walker
|763
|13
|Elmore
|744
|13
|Dallas
|728
|8
|Butler
|592
|27
|Chambers
|545
|27
|Tallapoosa
|534
|69
|Etowah
|521
|13
|DeKalb
|506
|5
|Baldwin
|500
|9
|Autauga
|482
|10
|Unassigned
|466
|20
|Lowndes
|432
|17
|Russell
|409
|0
|Houston
|396
|3
|Pike
|382
|5
|Cullman
|365
|3
|Lauderdale
|352
|4
|Bullock
|347
|10
|Coffee
|334
|1
|Limestone
|334
|0
|Colbert
|333
|5
|Barbour
|309
|1
|Covington
|280
|4
|Sumter
|274
|12
|Hale
|270
|19
|Wilcox
|267
|8
|Marengo
|260
|11
|Clarke
|252
|5
|St. Clair
|237
|2
|Calhoun
|228
|5
|Dale
|221
|0
|Winston
|214
|2
|Escambia
|208
|6
|Talladega
|206
|5
|Jackson
|196
|2
|Chilton
|189
|2
|Choctaw
|188
|12
|Pickens
|188
|6
|Marion
|184
|12
|Blount
|181
|1
|Monroe
|178
|2
|Greene
|160
|6
|Conecuh
|159
|3
|Macon
|159
|7
|Bibb
|150
|1
|Randolph
|150
|9
|Henry
|130
|4
|Crenshaw
|120
|3
|Perry
|104
|0
|Washington
|97
|6
|Lawrence
|85
|0
|Cherokee
|65
|7
|Fayette
|64
|1
|Lamar
|63
|1
|Geneva
|59
|0
|Coosa
|54
|1
|Clay
|35
|2
|Cleburne
|24
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|8988
|181
|Davidson
|8547
|105
|Rutherford
|2337
|34
|Hamilton
|2264
|29
|Trousdale
|1473
|5
|Sumner
|1296
|51
|Williamson
|912
|14
|Knox
|824
|5
|Out of TN
|771
|8
|Robertson
|742
|11
|Putnam
|726
|7
|Wilson
|708
|15
|Lake
|691
|0
|Bledsoe
|616
|1
|Tipton
|584
|4
|Sevier
|536
|3
|Bedford
|463
|4
|Montgomery
|434
|7
|Bradley
|430
|3
|Unassigned
|302
|0
|Macon
|280
|3
|Hardeman
|273
|1
|Maury
|267
|2
|Rhea
|259
|0
|Loudon
|244
|1
|Fayette
|233
|2
|Madison
|210
|2
|McMinn
|201
|17
|Cheatham
|190
|0
|Dyer
|184
|0
|Hamblen
|170
|4
|Cumberland
|159
|3
|Dickson
|156
|0
|Blount
|152
|3
|Washington
|118
|0
|Monroe
|116
|4
|Lawrence
|104
|4
|Coffee
|103
|0
|Anderson
|89
|2
|Lauderdale
|87
|2
|Jefferson
|85
|0
|Gibson
|84
|1
|Hardin
|82
|5
|Obion
|79
|2
|Sullivan
|79
|2
|Wayne
|71
|0
|Franklin
|70
|3
|Hickman
|69
|0
|Greene
|68
|3
|Smith
|62
|1
|White
|60
|3
|Grundy
|59
|1
|Haywood
|59
|2
|Marion
|56
|4
|Marshall
|54
|1
|Unicoi
|53
|0
|Lincoln
|52
|0
|McNairy
|50
|0
|Overton
|50
|0
|Warren
|50
|0
|Carter
|48
|1
|Weakley
|48
|1
|DeKalb
|47
|0
|Hawkins
|46
|2
|Giles
|45
|0
|Cocke
|42
|0
|Roane
|42
|0
|Henry
|38
|0
|Carroll
|36
|1
|Polk
|36
|0
|Meigs
|32
|0
|Johnson
|30
|0
|Campbell
|29
|1
|Henderson
|28
|0
|Perry
|28
|0
|Crockett
|27
|3
|Grainger
|27
|0
|Cannon
|25
|0
|Sequatchie
|24
|0
|Morgan
|23
|1
|Jackson
|22
|0
|Claiborne
|19
|0
|Humphreys
|19
|1
|Stewart
|19
|0
|Decatur
|17
|0
|Chester
|16
|0
|Fentress
|15
|0
|Scott
|14
|0
|Clay
|13
|0
|Benton
|12
|1
|Union
|11
|0
|Houston
|10
|0
|Pickett
|6
|0
|Van Buren
|6
|0
|Lewis
|5
|0
|Moore
|5
|0
|Hancock
|3
|0