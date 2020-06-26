Camille Bennet, Project Say Something
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Montgomery
|3467
|88
|Jefferson
|3332
|130
|Mobile
|3219
|134
|Tuscaloosa
|1739
|35
|Marshall
|1265
|9
|Lee
|1001
|36
|Shelby
|877
|23
|Morgan
|859
|2
|Madison
|818
|5
|Franklin
|812
|11
|Walker
|751
|12
|Elmore
|730
|12
|Dallas
|711
|7
|Butler
|586
|27
|Chambers
|535
|27
|Tallapoosa
|534
|69
|Etowah
|485
|13
|DeKalb
|484
|5
|Autauga
|473
|10
|Baldwin
|462
|9
|Unassigned
|453
|16
|Lowndes
|431
|17
|Russell
|407
|0
|Pike
|378
|4
|Houston
|373
|4
|Cullman
|348
|3
|Bullock
|347
|10
|Lauderdale
|332
|4
|Coffee
|326
|1
|Colbert
|323
|5
|Limestone
|318
|0
|Barbour
|303
|1
|Sumter
|271
|12
|Covington
|270
|3
|Hale
|267
|19
|Wilcox
|261
|8
|Marengo
|255
|11
|Clarke
|243
|5
|St. Clair
|228
|2
|Calhoun
|225
|5
|Dale
|216
|0
|Winston
|208
|2
|Talladega
|200
|6
|Escambia
|190
|6
|Choctaw
|187
|12
|Marion
|183
|12
|Chilton
|178
|2
|Jackson
|178
|2
|Pickens
|178
|6
|Monroe
|174
|2
|Blount
|173
|1
|Greene
|160
|6
|Conecuh
|153
|3
|Macon
|153
|7
|Randolph
|150
|9
|Bibb
|146
|1
|Henry
|128
|4
|Crenshaw
|119
|3
|Perry
|102
|0
|Washington
|94
|6
|Lawrence
|84
|0
|Cherokee
|62
|7
|Fayette
|62
|1
|Lamar
|62
|0
|Geneva
|55
|0
|Coosa
|54
|1
|Clay
|35
|2
|Cleburne
|23
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|8643
|175
|Davidson
|8258
|103
|Rutherford
|2266
|34
|Hamilton
|2185
|29
|Trousdale
|1471
|5
|Sumner
|1260
|51
|Williamson
|874
|14
|Knox
|783
|5
|Robertson
|729
|10
|Putnam
|706
|7
|Lake
|690
|0
|Wilson
|683
|15
|Bledsoe
|616
|1
|Out of TN
|611
|9
|Tipton
|580
|4
|Sevier
|516
|3
|Bedford
|451
|4
|Bradley
|421
|3
|Montgomery
|413
|7
|Hardeman
|269
|1
|Unassigned
|266
|0
|Maury
|259
|2
|Rhea
|258
|0
|Loudon
|244
|1
|Macon
|241
|3
|Fayette
|229
|2
|Madison
|206
|2
|McMinn
|194
|17
|Cheatham
|187
|0
|Dyer
|181
|0
|Hamblen
|162
|4
|Cumberland
|155
|3
|Dickson
|151
|0
|Blount
|150
|3
|Monroe
|116
|4
|Washington
|112
|0
|Coffee
|102
|0
|Lawrence
|101
|3
|Lauderdale
|86
|2
|Gibson
|83
|1
|Anderson
|81
|2
|Hardin
|80
|5
|Jefferson
|80
|0
|Sullivan
|77
|2
|Obion
|75
|2
|Wayne
|71
|0
|Franklin
|69
|3
|Hickman
|67
|0
|Greene
|66
|2
|Haywood
|59
|2
|Grundy
|58
|1
|Smith
|58
|1
|White
|58
|3
|Marion
|56
|4
|Unicoi
|53
|0
|Lincoln
|51
|0
|Marshall
|49
|1
|McNairy
|48
|0
|Warren
|47
|0
|Overton
|46
|0
|Weakley
|45
|1
|DeKalb
|44
|0
|Giles
|43
|0
|Hawkins
|43
|2
|Carter
|42
|1
|Roane
|42
|0
|Henry
|37
|0
|Carroll
|36
|1
|Cocke
|36
|0
|Polk
|36
|0
|Meigs
|31
|0
|Campbell
|28
|1
|Crockett
|28
|3
|Johnson
|28
|0
|Perry
|28
|0
|Henderson
|27
|0
|Grainger
|25
|0
|Sequatchie
|24
|0
|Cannon
|23
|0
|Jackson
|22
|0
|Morgan
|22
|1
|Claiborne
|19
|0
|Stewart
|19
|0
|Humphreys
|18
|1
|Decatur
|17
|0
|Chester
|16
|0
|Fentress
|15
|0
|Scott
|14
|0
|Benton
|12
|1
|Clay
|12
|0
|Houston
|10
|0
|Union
|10
|0
|Pickett
|6
|0
|Van Buren
|6
|0
|Lewis
|5
|0
|Moore
|5
|0
|Hancock
|3
|0